    Monday, October 11, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Football

    AREA SECTIONALS

    CLASS 6A

    Sectional 3

    Oct. 29: Homestead at Carroll

    Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner

    CLASS 5A

    Sectional 11

    Oct. 29: Northrop at Snider

    Oct. 29: North Side at Bishop Dwenger

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 4A

    Sectional 19

    Oct. 22: DeKalb at Wawasee

    Oct. 22: Leo at East Noble

    Oct. 22: Northridge at NorthWood

    Oct. 22: Angola at Columbia City

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 20

    Oct. 22: Marion at Wayne

    Oct. 22: South Side at Delta

    Oct. 22: Jay County at Mississinewa

    Oct. 22: New Haven at Huntington North

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 3A

    Sectional 26

    Oct. 22: Lakeland at Glenn

    Oct. 22: West Noble at Jimtown

    Oct. 22: Mish. Marian at S.B. Washington

    Oct. 22: Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 27

    Oct. 22: Norwell at Maconaquah

    Oct. 22: Northwestern at Concordia

    Oct. 22: Oak Hill at Bellmont

    Oct. 22: Heritage at Peru

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 2A

    Sectional 35

    Oct. 22: Bluffton at Eastside

    Oct. 22: Whitko at Central Noble

    Oct. 22: Fairfield at Bishop Luers

    Oct. 22: Prairie Heights at Woodlan

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS A

    Sectional 43

    Oct. 22: Monroe Central at Wes-Del

    Oct. 22: South Adams at Madison-Grant

    Oct. 22: Southern Wells at Taylor

    Oct. 22: Union City at Tri-Central

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 44

    Oct. 22: Northfield at Fremont

    Oct. 22: North Miami at Southwood

    Oct. 22: Adams Central at Churubusco

    Oct. 29: Triton vs. G1 winner

    Oct. 29: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Soccer

    BOYS

    AREA REGIONALS

    CLASS 3A

    Kokomo

    Thu.: Noblesville at Columbia City, 6 p.m.

    Thu.: Northrop at Harrison, 6 p.m.

    Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Norwell

    Thu.: Yorktown at B. Dwenger, 6 p.m.

    Thu.: Canterbury at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.

    Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

    Mishawaka Marian

    Thu.: West Noble at Bremen, 6 p.m.

    Thu.: West Lafayette at Griffith, 6 p.m.

    Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

    GIRLS

    AREA SECTIONALS

    CLASS 2A

    Bellmont

    Oct. 5: Marion 3, New Haven 1

    Oct. 7: Bellmont 4, Norwell 0;

    Marion 1, Heritage 0

    Oct. 9: Bellmont vs. Marion, ppd.

    Today: Bellmont vs. Marion, 6 p.m.

    AREA REGIONALS

    CLASS 3A

    Kokomo

    Wed.: Noblesville at Homestead, 6 p.m.

    Wed.: Carroll at Harrison, 6 p.m.

    Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Norwell

    Wed.: Hamilton Hts. at Bellmont or Marion, 6 p.m.

    Wed.: Leo at Western, 6 p.m.

    Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

    Mishawaka Marian

    Wed.: DeKalb at Plymouth or Mishawaka Marian, 6 p.m.

    Wed.: West Lafayette at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

    Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Taylor

    Wed.: Blackhawk Christian at Manchester, 6 p.m.

    Wed.: Faith Christian at Tipton, 6 p.m.

    Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

    Tennis

    INDIVIDUAL REGIONALS

    Saturday

    Singles

    Kokomo

    Meier (Homestead) vs. Behrman (Muncie Burris), 10 a.m.

    William (West Lafayette) vs. Bushong (Noblesville), 10 a.m.

    Championship, 2 p.m.

    LaPorte

    Guerrero (South Bend Adams) vs. Bona (East Noble), 10 a.m.

    Spriggs (Lake Central) vs. Oberto (Culver Academies), 10 a.m.

    Championship, 2 p.m.

    Doubles

    Kokomo

    Miller / O’Brien (Bishop Dwenger) vs. Gambrel / Taylor (Randolph So.), 10 a.m.

    De Witt / Spirrison (Hamilton Southeastern) vs. BYE

    Championship, 2 p.m.

    Volleyball

    AREA SECTIONALS

    CLASS 4A

    Concord

    Thu.: Penn vs. Goshen, 5:30 p.m.; Warsaw vs. Elkhart, 7 p.m.

    Sat.: Concord vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Northridge vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Carroll

    Thu.: DeKalb vs. East Noble, 6 p.m.; Snider vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

    Sat.: Carroll vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; North Side vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Columbia City

    Thu.: South Side vs. Hunt. North, 6 p.m.; New Haven vs. Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

    Sat.: Col. City vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Homestead vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 3A

    Lakeland

    Thu.: West Noble vs. Tipp. Valley, 6 p.m.; NorthWood vs. Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

    Sat.: Jimtown vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Wawasee vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Angola

    Tue.: Leo vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.

    Thu.: Bishop Luers vs. Angola, 6 p.m.; Garrett vs. Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.

    Sat.: B. Dwenger vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Bellmont

    Tue.: Bellmont vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.

    Thu.: Wapahani vs. Delta, 6 p.m.;

    Jay County vs. Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

    Sat: Muncie Burris vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m;

    G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Central Noble

    Thu.: Central Noble vs. Westview, 6 p.m.; Churubusco vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

    Sat.: Fairfield vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Prairie Heights vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Bluffton

    Tue.: Wabash vs. South Adams, 6 p.m.

    Thu.: Manchester vs. Whitko, 6 p.m.; Bluffton vs. Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.

    Sat.: Adams Cent. vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Blackhawk Christian

    Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Fremont, 6 p.m.; Bethany Ch. vs. Elkhart Ch., 7:30 p.m.

    Sat.: Hamilton vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Lakewood Park vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Daleville

    Thu.: Anderson Prep vs. Wes-Del, 6 p.m.; Tri-Central vs. Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

    Sat.: Daleville vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; So. Wells vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

