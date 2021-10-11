HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 6A

Sectional 3

Oct. 29: Homestead at Carroll

Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner

CLASS 5A

Sectional 11

Oct. 29: Northrop at Snider

Oct. 29: North Side at Bishop Dwenger

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 4A

Sectional 19

Oct. 22: DeKalb at Wawasee

Oct. 22: Leo at East Noble

Oct. 22: Northridge at NorthWood

Oct. 22: Angola at Columbia City

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 20

Oct. 22: Marion at Wayne

Oct. 22: South Side at Delta

Oct. 22: Jay County at Mississinewa

Oct. 22: New Haven at Huntington North

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 3A

Sectional 26

Oct. 22: Lakeland at Glenn

Oct. 22: West Noble at Jimtown

Oct. 22: Mish. Marian at S.B. Washington

Oct. 22: Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 27

Oct. 22: Norwell at Maconaquah

Oct. 22: Northwestern at Concordia

Oct. 22: Oak Hill at Bellmont

Oct. 22: Heritage at Peru

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 2A

Sectional 35

Oct. 22: Bluffton at Eastside

Oct. 22: Whitko at Central Noble

Oct. 22: Fairfield at Bishop Luers

Oct. 22: Prairie Heights at Woodlan

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS A

Sectional 43

Oct. 22: Monroe Central at Wes-Del

Oct. 22: South Adams at Madison-Grant

Oct. 22: Southern Wells at Taylor

Oct. 22: Union City at Tri-Central

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 44

Oct. 22: Northfield at Fremont

Oct. 22: North Miami at Southwood

Oct. 22: Adams Central at Churubusco

Oct. 29: Triton vs. G1 winner

Oct. 29: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Soccer

BOYS

AREA REGIONALS

CLASS 3A

Kokomo

Thu.: Noblesville at Columbia City, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Northrop at Harrison, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Norwell

Thu.: Yorktown at B. Dwenger, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Canterbury at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian

Thu.: West Noble at Bremen, 6 p.m.

Thu.: West Lafayette at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

GIRLS

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 2A

Bellmont

Oct. 5: Marion 3, New Haven 1

Oct. 7: Bellmont 4, Norwell 0;

Marion 1, Heritage 0

Oct. 9: Bellmont vs. Marion, ppd.

Today: Bellmont vs. Marion, 6 p.m.

AREA REGIONALS

CLASS 3A

Kokomo

Wed.: Noblesville at Homestead, 6 p.m.

Wed.: Carroll at Harrison, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Norwell

Wed.: Hamilton Hts. at Bellmont or Marion, 6 p.m.

Wed.: Leo at Western, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian

Wed.: DeKalb at Plymouth or Mishawaka Marian, 6 p.m.

Wed.: West Lafayette at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS A

Taylor

Wed.: Blackhawk Christian at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Wed.: Faith Christian at Tipton, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

Tennis

INDIVIDUAL REGIONALS

Saturday

Singles

Kokomo

Meier (Homestead) vs. Behrman (Muncie Burris), 10 a.m.

William (West Lafayette) vs. Bushong (Noblesville), 10 a.m.

Championship, 2 p.m.

LaPorte

Guerrero (South Bend Adams) vs. Bona (East Noble), 10 a.m.

Spriggs (Lake Central) vs. Oberto (Culver Academies), 10 a.m.

Championship, 2 p.m.

Doubles

Kokomo

Miller / O’Brien (Bishop Dwenger) vs. Gambrel / Taylor (Randolph So.), 10 a.m.

De Witt / Spirrison (Hamilton Southeastern) vs. BYE

Championship, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 4A

Concord

Thu.: Penn vs. Goshen, 5:30 p.m.; Warsaw vs. Elkhart, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Concord vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Northridge vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Carroll

Thu.: DeKalb vs. East Noble, 6 p.m.; Snider vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Carroll vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; North Side vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Columbia City

Thu.: South Side vs. Hunt. North, 6 p.m.; New Haven vs. Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Col. City vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Homestead vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Lakeland

Thu.: West Noble vs. Tipp. Valley, 6 p.m.; NorthWood vs. Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Jimtown vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Wawasee vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Angola

Tue.: Leo vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Bishop Luers vs. Angola, 6 p.m.; Garrett vs. Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: B. Dwenger vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Bellmont

Tue.: Bellmont vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.

Thu.: Wapahani vs. Delta, 6 p.m.;

Jay County vs. Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

Sat: Muncie Burris vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m;

G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Central Noble

Thu.: Central Noble vs. Westview, 6 p.m.; Churubusco vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Fairfield vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Prairie Heights vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Bluffton

Tue.: Wabash vs. South Adams, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Manchester vs. Whitko, 6 p.m.; Bluffton vs. Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Adams Cent. vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Blackhawk Christian

Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Fremont, 6 p.m.; Bethany Ch. vs. Elkhart Ch., 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Hamilton vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Lakewood Park vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Daleville

Thu.: Anderson Prep vs. Wes-Del, 6 p.m.; Tri-Central vs. Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Daleville vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; So. Wells vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.