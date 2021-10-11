TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DT Antwaun Woods. Promoted QB Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

NHL

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived Ds Mikko Lehtonen, Gabriel Carlsson and F Kevin Stenlund. Sent Fs Liam Foudy, Justin Danforth, D Gavin Bayreuther and G Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Olli Juolevi from Vancouver in exchange for F Juho Lammikko and D Noah Juulsen.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Mika Zibanejad to an eight-year contract extension.