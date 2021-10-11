The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, October 11, 2021 1:00 am

    TRANSACTIONS

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DT Antwaun Woods. Promoted QB Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad.

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived Ds Mikko Lehtonen, Gabriel Carlsson and F Kevin Stenlund. Sent Fs Liam Foudy, Justin Danforth, D Gavin Bayreuther and G Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland (AHL).

    FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Olli Juolevi from Vancouver in exchange for F Juho Lammikko and D Noah Juulsen.

    NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Mika Zibanejad to an eight-year contract extension.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story