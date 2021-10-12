ab r h bi ab r h bi

Arozarena rf 4 0 2 1 Schwrbr 1b 3 1 0 0

Franco ss 4 1 1 2 Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0

Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Shaw ph 1 0 1 0

Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Hrnándz cf 4 0 1 1

Luplow 1b 2 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 1 3 3

Choi ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 0

Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 1

Meadows lf 4 0 0 1 Mrtinez dh 4 0 2 1

Zunino c 3 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0

Kiermaier cf 3 2 2 1 Vázquez c 4 1 2 0

Santana pr 0 1 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 35 6 12 6 Tampa Bay 000 012 020—5 Boston 005 000 001—6

E—Franco (1). DP—Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0. LOB—Tampa Bay 2, Boston 6. 2B—Luplow (1), Kiermaier 2 (3), Zunino (1), Verdugo (1), Renfroe (1). HR—Franco (2), Devers (2). SB—Shaw (1). SF—Hernández (1). S—Arroyo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay

McHugh 2 1 0 0 0 0 McClanahan 2/3 5 5 5 1 0 Chargois 1/3 1 0 0 0 1 Kittredge 2 0 0 0 0 0 Patiño 1 1 0 0 0 2 Fleming 1/3 2 0 0 0 0 Fairbanks 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 Fyreisn L,0-1 2/3 2 1 1 0 0

Boston

Rodríguez 5 3 2 2 0 6 Houck 1 1 1 1 0 1 Taylor H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Brasier BS,0-1 0 3 2 2 0 0 Whitlock W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 0

Rodríguez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Brasier pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, D.J. Reyburn. T—3:25. A—38,447 (37,755).

NLDS

ATLANTA 3,

MILWAUKEE 0

Milwaukee Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 Soler rf 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 2 0 Smith p 0 0 0 0 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 Fremn 1b 3 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 2 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Escobr ph-1b 2 0 1 0 Duvall cf-rf 4 0 2 0 Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 0 1 0 Narváez c 2 0 1 0 d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 Piña ph-c 1 0 0 0 Swnson ss 3 1 1 0 Cain cf 3 0 0 0 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 Peralta p 1 0 0 0 Pderson ph 1 1 1 3 Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Houser p 0 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 Adrinza ph 1 0 0 0 Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Peterson ph 0 0 0 0 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 Cousins p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 31 3 8 3 Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 Atlanta 000 030 00x—3

DP—Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 1. LOB—Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 7. 2B—Narváez (1), Escobar (1), Albies (2). 3B—Duvall (1). HR—Pederson (2). SB—Yelich (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee

Peralta 4 3 0 0 1 5 Houser L,1-1 1 3 3 3 1 0 Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cousins 1 1 0 0 1 1

Atlanta

Andersn W,1-0 5 3 0 0 0 6 Chavez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Matzek H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Jackson H,2 1 1 0 0 1 0 Smith S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP—Anderson (Urías). WP—Cousins. Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Will Little; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Mike Muchlinski; Left, Mike Estabrook. T—3:20. A—41,479 (41,084).

LATE SUNDAY

ALDS

CHI. WHITE SOX 12,

HOUSTON 6

Houston Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0 Andersn ss 6 2 3 1 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 Robert cf 5 2 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 2 1 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 1 Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 Grandal c 3 1 1 3 Correa ss 3 2 0 0 Jiménez lf 5 0 2 2 Tucker rf 4 2 2 4 Engel rf 0 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Mncada 3b 5 2 2 0 Meyers cf 3 0 1 1 Sheets dh 4 1 2 0 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Vghn ph-dh 1 1 1 1 Mldonado c 3 0 0 0 LGrcía rf-lf 5 2 2 4 Castro ph 1 0 0 0 Hrnandz 2b 3 0 1 0 Totals 33 6 6 6 Totals 41 12 16 12 Houston 032 100 000—6 Chicago 105 300 03x—12

E—Gurriel (1). LOB—Houston 4, Chicago 11. 2B—Tucker (1), Vaughn (1), L.García (1). HR—Tucker (2), Grandal (1), L.García (1). SB—Meyers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston

Garcia 2 2/3 5 5 5 3 3 Y.García L,0-1 1/3 4 4 4 0 1 Greinke 1 2 0 0 0 1 Javier 2 2/3 0 0 0 2 6 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2 Raley 1/3 5 3 3 0 0

Chicago

Cease 1 2/3 2 3 3 3 2 Kopech W,1-0 2 1/3 4 3 3 1 5 Tepera H,1 2 0 0 0 0 3 Bummer H,1 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 4 Kimbrel H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2

Stanek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. HBP—Javier (Abreu). Umpires—Home, Tom Hallion; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Lance Barrett; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Adam Hamari. T—4:27. A—40,288 (40,615).

