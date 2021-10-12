Tuesday, October 12, 2021 1:40 am
BASEBALL
MLB
POSTSEASON
WILD CARD
Oct. 5: Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 1
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
American League
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0
Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6
Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 inn.
Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5
Houston 2, Chicago 1
Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1
Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4
Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6
Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, ppd.
Today: Houston (McCullers Jr. 13-5) at Chicago (Rodon 13-5), 2 p.m..
x-Wed.: Chicago at Houston, 9 p.m.
National League
San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 1
Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0
Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2
Oct. 11: San Francisco at L.A., late
Today: San Francisco at L.A., 9 p.m.
x-Thu.: L.A. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Atlanta 2, Milwaukee 1
Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1
Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0
Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0
Today: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
x-Thu.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
American League
Boston vs. Houston/Chicago winner
Fri.: Boston at Chicago-Houston winner
Sat.: Boston at Chicago-Houston winner
Mon.: Chicago-Houston winner at Boston
Oct. 19: Chicago-Houston winner at Boston
x-Oct. 20: Chicago-Houston winner at Boston
x-Oct. 22: Boston at Chicago-Houston winner
x-Oct. 23: Boston at Chicago-Houston winner
ALDS
BOSTON 6,
TAMPA BAY 5
|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Schwrbr 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnándz cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Luplow 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Mrtinez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Santana pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|6
Tampa Bay
E—Franco (1). DP—Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0. LOB—Tampa Bay 2, Boston 6. 2B—Luplow (1), Kiermaier 2 (3), Zunino (1), Verdugo (1), Renfroe (1). HR—Franco (2), Devers (2). SB—Shaw (1). SF—Hernández (1). S—Arroyo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Tampa Bay
|McHugh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McClanahan
|2/3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Chargois
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kittredge
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Patiño
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fleming
|1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fairbanks
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fyreisn L,0-1
|2/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Boston
|Rodríguez
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Houck
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Taylor H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brasier BS,0-1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Whitlock W,1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rodríguez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Brasier pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, D.J. Reyburn. T—3:25. A—38,447 (37,755).
NLDS
ATLANTA 3,
MILWAUKEE 0
|Milwaukee
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fremn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tellez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Escobr ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Duvall cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Piña ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swnson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adrinza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
Milwaukee
DP—Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 1. LOB—Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 7. 2B—Narváez (1), Escobar (1), Albies (2). 3B—Duvall (1). HR—Pederson (2). SB—Yelich (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Milwaukee
|Peralta
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Houser L,1-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Strickland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cousins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Atlanta
|Andersn W,1-0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Chavez H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Smith S,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—Anderson (Urías). WP—Cousins. Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Will Little; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Mike Muchlinski; Left, Mike Estabrook. T—3:20. A—41,479 (41,084).
LATE SUNDAY
ALDS
CHI. WHITE SOX 12,
HOUSTON 6
|Houston
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Andersn ss
|6
|2
|3
|1
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Robert cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Jiménez lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Tucker rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Engel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mncada 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Sheets dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vghn ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Mldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LGrcía rf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnandz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|Totals
|41
|12
|16
|12
Houston
E—Gurriel (1). LOB—Houston 4, Chicago 11. 2B—Tucker (1), Vaughn (1), L.García (1). HR—Tucker (2), Grandal (1), L.García (1). SB—Meyers (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Houston
|Garcia
|2 2/3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Y.García L,0-1
|1/3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Greinke
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Javier
|2 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Raley
|1/3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
Chicago
|Cease
|1 2/3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Kopech W,1-0
|2 1/3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Tepera H,1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bummer H,1
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kimbrel H,1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Stanek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. HBP—Javier (Abreu). Umpires—Home, Tom Hallion; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Lance Barrett; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Adam Hamari. T—4:27. A—40,288 (40,615).
