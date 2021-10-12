The Journal Gazette
 
    BASEBALL

    MLB

    POSTSEASON

    WILD CARD

    Oct. 5: Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

    Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 1

    DIVISION SERIES

    (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

    American League

    Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

    Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

    Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

    Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 inn.

    Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

    Houston 2, Chicago 1

    Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1

    Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4

    Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6

    Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, ppd.

    Today: Houston (McCullers Jr. 13-5) at Chicago (Rodon 13-5), 2 p.m..

    x-Wed.: Chicago at Houston, 9 p.m.

    National League

    San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 1

    Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0

    Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2

    Oct. 11: San Francisco at L.A., late

    Today: San Francisco at L.A., 9 p.m.

    x-Thu.: L.A. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

    Atlanta 2, Milwaukee 1

    Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

    Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

    Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

    Today: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

    x-Thu.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

    LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

    (Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

    American League

    Boston vs. Houston/Chicago winner

    Fri.: Boston at Chicago-Houston winner

    Sat.: Boston at Chicago-Houston winner

    Mon.: Chicago-Houston winner at Boston

    Oct. 19: Chicago-Houston winner at Boston

    x-Oct. 20: Chicago-Houston winner at Boston

    x-Oct. 22: Boston at Chicago-Houston winner

    x-Oct. 23: Boston at Chicago-Houston winner

    ALDS

    BOSTON 6,

    TAMPA BAY 5

    Tampa Bay Boston
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Arozarena rf 4 0 2 1 Schwrbr 1b 3 1 0 0
    Franco ss 4 1 1 2 Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0
    Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Shaw ph 1 0 1 0
    Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Hrnándz cf 4 0 1 1
    Luplow 1b 2 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 1 3 3
    Choi ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 0
    Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 1
    Meadows lf 4 0 0 1 Mrtinez dh 4 0 2 1
    Zunino c 3 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0
    Kiermaier cf 3 2 2 1 Vázquez c 4 1 2 0
    Santana pr 0 1 0 0
    Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0
    Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 35 6 12 6

    Tampa Bay 000 012 020—5 Boston 005 000 001—6

    E—Franco (1). DP—Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0. LOB—Tampa Bay 2, Boston 6. 2B—Luplow (1), Kiermaier 2 (3), Zunino (1), Verdugo (1), Renfroe (1). HR—Franco (2), Devers (2). SB—Shaw (1). SF—Hernández (1). S—Arroyo (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Tampa Bay

    McHugh 2 1 0 0 0 0
    McClanahan 2/3 5 5 5 1 0
    Chargois 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Kittredge 2 0 0 0 0 0
    Patiño 1 1 0 0 0 2
    Fleming 1/3 2 0 0 0 0
    Fairbanks 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Fyreisn L,0-1 2/3 2 1 1 0 0

    Boston

    Rodríguez 5 3 2 2 0 6
    Houck 1 1 1 1 0 1
    Taylor H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Brasier BS,0-1 0 3 2 2 0 0
    Whitlock W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 0

    Rodríguez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Brasier pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

    Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, D.J. Reyburn. T—3:25. A—38,447 (37,755).

    NLDS

    ATLANTA 3,

    MILWAUKEE 0

    Milwaukee Atlanta
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 Soler rf 3 0 0 0
    Adames ss 4 0 2 0 Smith p 0 0 0 0
    Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 Fremn 1b 3 0 0 0
    García rf 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0
    Tellez 1b 2 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0
    Escobr ph-1b 2 0 1 0 Duvall cf-rf 4 0 2 0
    Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 0 1 0
    Narváez c 2 0 1 0 d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0
    Piña ph-c 1 0 0 0 Swnson ss 3 1 1 0
    Cain cf 3 0 0 0 Anderson p 1 0 0 0
    Peralta p 1 0 0 0 Pderson ph 1 1 1 3
    Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 Chavez p 0 0 0 0
    Houser p 0 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0
    Strickland p 0 0 0 0 Adrinza ph 1 0 0 0
    Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
    Peterson ph 0 0 0 0 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0
    Cousins p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 31 3 8 3

    Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 Atlanta 000 030 00x—3

    DP—Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 1. LOB—Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 7. 2B—Narváez (1), Escobar (1), Albies (2). 3B—Duvall (1). HR—Pederson (2). SB—Yelich (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Milwaukee

    Peralta 4 3 0 0 1 5
    Houser L,1-1 1 3 3 3 1 0
    Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Cousins 1 1 0 0 1 1

    Atlanta

    Andersn W,1-0 5 3 0 0 0 6
    Chavez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Matzek H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Jackson H,2 1 1 0 0 1 0
    Smith S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

    HBP—Anderson (Urías). WP—Cousins. Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Will Little; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Mike Muchlinski; Left, Mike Estabrook. T—3:20. A—41,479 (41,084).

    LATE SUNDAY

    ALDS

    CHI. WHITE SOX 12,

    HOUSTON 6

    Houston Chicago
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0 Andersn ss 6 2 3 1
    Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 Robert cf 5 2 1 0
    Bregman 3b 4 0 2 1 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 1
    Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 Grandal c 3 1 1 3
    Correa ss 3 2 0 0 Jiménez lf 5 0 2 2
    Tucker rf 4 2 2 4 Engel rf 0 0 0 0
    Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Mncada 3b 5 2 2 0
    Meyers cf 3 0 1 1 Sheets dh 4 1 2 0
    Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Vghn ph-dh 1 1 1 1
    Mldonado c 3 0 0 0 LGrcía rf-lf 5 2 2 4
    Castro ph 1 0 0 0 Hrnandz 2b 3 0 1 0
    Totals 33 6 6 6 Totals 41 12 16 12

    Houston 032 100 000—6 Chicago 105 300 03x—12

    E—Gurriel (1). LOB—Houston 4, Chicago 11. 2B—Tucker (1), Vaughn (1), L.García (1). HR—Tucker (2), Grandal (1), L.García (1). SB—Meyers (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Houston

    Garcia 2 2/3 5 5 5 3 3
    Y.García L,0-1 1/3 4 4 4 0 1
    Greinke 1 2 0 0 0 1
    Javier 2 2/3 0 0 0 2 6
    Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Raley 1/3 5 3 3 0 0

    Chicago

    Cease 1 2/3 2 3 3 3 2
    Kopech W,1-0 2 1/3 4 3 3 1 5
    Tepera H,1 2 0 0 0 0 3
    Bummer H,1 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 4
    Kimbrel H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2

    Stanek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. HBP—Javier (Abreu). Umpires—Home, Tom Hallion; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Lance Barrett; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Adam Hamari. T—4:27. A—40,288 (40,615).

