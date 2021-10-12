Tuesday, October 12, 2021 1:40 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|3
|0
|90
|59
|6
|0
|231
|93
|Michigan St.
|3
|0
|92
|54
|6
|0
|220
|116
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|163
|61
|5
|1
|291
|123
|Penn St.
|2
|1
|60
|33
|5
|1
|170
|83
|Maryland
|1
|2
|51
|134
|4
|2
|180
|174
|Indiana
|0
|2
|6
|58
|2
|3
|119
|141
|Rutgers
|0
|3
|39
|103
|3
|3
|162
|137
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|3
|0
|108
|40
|6
|0
|189
|78
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|51
|58
|3
|2
|122
|98
|Purdue
|1
|1
|26
|29
|3
|2
|118
|77
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|51
|54
|2
|3
|98
|102
|Illinois
|1
|3
|56
|79
|2
|5
|124
|172
|Nebraska
|1
|3
|127
|92
|3
|4
|223
|125
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|28
|94
|2
|3
|110
|136
Saturday
Michigan St. at Indiana, noon
Nebraska at Minnesota, noon
Rutgers at Northwestern, noon
Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Army at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|2
|0
|75
|58
|3
|3
|168
|176
|Miami (OH)
|1
|1
|40
|30
|2
|4
|132
|140
|Ohio
|1
|1
|61
|47
|1
|5
|116
|188
|Akron
|1
|1
|52
|54
|2
|4
|128
|232
|Bowl. Green
|0
|2
|40
|62
|2
|4
|106
|142
|Buffalo
|0
|2
|55
|72
|2
|4
|187
|169
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|2
|0
|49
|40
|4
|2
|165
|188
|E. Michigan
|1
|1
|33
|39
|4
|2
|176
|137
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|44
|62
|4
|2
|153
|153
|Ball St.
|1
|1
|57
|42
|3
|3
|141
|168
|C. Michigan
|1
|1
|47
|55
|3
|3
|168
|165
|Toledo
|1
|1
|42
|34
|3
|3
|171
|105
Saturday
Ohio at Buffalo, noon
Ball St. at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.
Toledo at Cent. Michigan 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Lawrence Tech
|2
|0
|6
|0
|Concordia
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Marian
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Indiana Wesleyan
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Siena Heights
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Saint Francis
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Taylor
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Madonna
|0
|2
|1
|5
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Olivet Nazarene
|2
|0
|4
|1
|St. Francis (IL)
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Saint Xavier
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Roosevelt
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Judson
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Saint Ambrose
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Missouri Baptist
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Trinity International
|0
|2
|2
|4
Saturday
Madonna at Siena Heights, noon
Taylor at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Lawrence Tech at Ind. Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Judson at Saint Francis (IL), 2 p.m.
Saint Xavier at Missouri Baptist, 2 p.m.
St. Ambrose at Olivet Nazarene, 2 p.m.
Roosevelt at Trinity International, 2 p.m.
Saint Francis at Marian, 6 p.m.
