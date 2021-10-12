The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, October 12, 2021 1:40 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64
    New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92
    Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154
    N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130
    Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97
    Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141
    Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92
    Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100
    Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114
    Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116
    Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76
    Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120
    Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117
    Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 115 124
    Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155
    N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tampa Bay 4 1 0 .800 167 122
    Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87
    New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
    Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122
    Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100
    Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109
    Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95
    L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116
    San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119
    Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126

    Oct. 7

    L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 17

    Oct. 10

    Atlanta 27, N.Y. Jets 20

    Green Bay 25, Cincinnati 22, OT

    Minnesota 19, Detroit 17

    New England 25, Houston 22

    New Orleans 33, Washington 22

    Philadelphia 21, Carolina 18

    Pittsburgh 27, Denver 19

    Tampa Bay 45, Miami 17

    Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 19

    Chicago 20, Las Vegas 9

    L.A. Chargers 47, Cleveland 42

    Arizona 17, San Francisco 10

    Dallas 44, N.Y. Giants 20

    Buffalo 38, Kansas City 20

    Oct. 11

    Indianapolis at Baltimore, late

    Thursday

    Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

    Sunday

    Miami vs Jacksonville at London, 9:30 am

    Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

    Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

    Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

    Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

    Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

    Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

    BYES: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

    Monday

    Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

