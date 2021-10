HIGH SCHOOLS

Soccer

BOYS

AREA REGIONALS

CLASS 3A

Kokomo

Thu.: Noblesville at Columbia City, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Northrop at Harrison, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Norwell

Thu.: Yorktown at B. Dwenger, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Canterbury at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian

Thu.: West Noble at Bremen, 6 p.m.

Thu.: West Lafayette at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

GIRLS

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 2A

Bellmont

Oct. 5: Marion 3, New Haven 1

Oct. 7: Bellmont 4, Norwell 0;

Marion 1, Heritage 0

Oct. 9: Bellmont vs. Marion, ppd.

Oct. 11: Bellmont 9, Marion 0

AREA REGIONALS

CLASS 3A

Kokomo

Wed.: Noblesville at Homestead, 6 p.m.

Wed.: Carroll at Harrison, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Norwell

Wed.: Hamilton Hts. at Bellmont, 6 p.m.

Wed.: Leo at Western, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian

Wed.: DeKalb at Mishawaka Marian, 6 p.m.

Wed.: West Lafayette at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS A

Taylor

Wed.: Blackhawk Christian at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Wed.: Faith Christian at Tipton, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

Tennis

STATE FINALS

Friday-Saturday

Quarterfinals

Friday

At Carmel, noon

M1: Munster vs. Columbus North

M2: North Central vs. Carmel

At Center Grove, noon

M3: Covington vs. Zionsville

M4: Westview vs. Jasper

At Carmel

Semifinals

Saturday, 10 a.m.

M5: M1 winner vs. M2 winner

M6: M3 winner vs. M4 winner

State Championship

Saturday, 2 p.m.

M7: M5 winner vs. M6 winner

INDIVIDUAL REGIONALS

Saturday

Singles

Kokomo

Meier (Homestead) vs. Behrman (Muncie Burris), 10 a.m.

William (West Lafayette) vs. Bushong (Noblesville), 10 a.m.

Championship, 2 p.m.

LaPorte

Guerrero (South Bend Adams) vs. Bona (East Noble), 10 a.m.

Spriggs (Lake Central) vs. Oberto (Culver Academies), 10 a.m.

Championship, 2 p.m.

Doubles

Kokomo

Miller / O’Brien (Bishop Dwenger) vs. Gambrel / Taylor (Randolph So.), 10 a.m.

De Witt / Spirrison (Hamilton Southeastern) vs. BYE

Championship, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 4A

Concord

Thu.: Penn vs. Goshen, 5:30 p.m.; Warsaw vs. Elkhart, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Concord vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Northridge vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Carroll

Thu.: DeKalb vs. East Noble, 6 p.m.; Snider vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Carroll vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; North Side vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Columbia City

Thu.: South Side vs. Hunt. North, 6 p.m.; New Haven vs. Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Col. City vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Homestead vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Lakeland

Thu.: West Noble vs. Tipp. Valley, 6 p.m.; NorthWood vs. Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Jimtown vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Wawasee vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Angola

Today: Leo vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Bishop Luers vs. Angola, 6 p.m.; Garrett vs. Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: B. Dwenger vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Bellmont

Today: Bellmont vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.

Thu.: Wapahani vs. Delta, 6 p.m.;

Jay County vs. Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

Sat: Muncie Burris vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m;

G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Central Noble

Thu.: Central Noble vs. Westview, 6 p.m.; Churubusco vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Fairfield vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Prairie Heights vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Bluffton

Today: Wabash vs. South Adams, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Manchester vs. Whitko, 6 p.m.; Bluffton vs. Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Adams Cent. vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Blackhawk Christian

Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Fremont, 6 p.m.; Bethany Ch. vs. Elkhart Ch., 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Hamilton vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Lakewood Park vs. G2 winner,

12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Daleville

Thu.: Anderson Prep vs. Wes-Del, 6 p.m.; Tri-Central vs. Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Daleville vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; So. Wells vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.