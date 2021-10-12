The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, October 12, 2021

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    American League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Chicago WS -125 Houston +105

    College Football

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    App. St. 5 (56) at La-Laf.

    Saturday

    Nebraska (48) at Minnesota
    Michigan St. (51½) at Indiana
    at Cincinnati 20 20 (57½) UCF
    at Buffalo 10½ 9 (56½) Ohio
    Ball St. (54½) at E. Mich.
    at Miami (OH) 20 19½ (52½) Akron
    Troy 6 (49½) at Texas St.
    at Iowa 12½ 11½ (43½) Purdue
    Toledo 5 (51½) at C. Mich.
    at N. Illinois 10 9 (49) Bowl. Green
    at W. Michigan 7 (64½) Kent St.
    at Wisconsin 13 13 (40½) Army

    NFL

    Thursday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Tampa Bay 7 (51½) at Philadelphia

    Sunday

    Miami 3 (45½) at Jacksonville
    Kansas City (55½) at Washington
    LA Rams 10½ 10½ (47½) at NY Giants
    at Indianapolis 10½ 10 (43) Houston
    Cincinnati (48) at Detroit
    Green Bay (45) at Chicago
    at Baltimore (50½) LA Chargers
    at Carolina 1 (46) Minnesota
    at Cleveland 3 (50½) Arizona
    at Denver 3 3 (44½) Las Vegas
    Dallas 3 4 (49½) at New Englnd
    at Pittsburgh (42½) Seattle

    Monday

    Buffalo (54) at Tennessee

