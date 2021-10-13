Wednesday, October 13, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|2
|0
|58
|30
|5
|0
|199
|64
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|61
|41
|5
|0
|189
|103
|Penn St.
|2
|0
|40
|10
|5
|0
|150
|60
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|97
|44
|4
|1
|225
|106
|Maryland
|1
|1
|34
|68
|4
|1
|163
|108
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|26
|72
|3
|2
|149
|106
|Indiana
|0
|2
|6
|58
|2
|3
|119
|141
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|2
|0
|85
|20
|5
|0
|166
|58
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|51
|58
|3
|2
|122
|98
|Purdue
|1
|1
|26
|29
|3
|2
|118
|77
|Illinois
|1
|2
|56
|55
|2
|4
|124
|148
|Nebraska
|1
|2
|98
|60
|3
|3
|194
|93
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|28
|94
|2
|3
|110
|136
|Wisconsin
|0
|2
|27
|54
|1
|3
|74
|102
Saturday
Maryland at Ohio St., noon
Michigan St. at Rutgers, noon
Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
Saturday
N. Illinois at Toledo, noon
Akron at Bowling Green, noon
Miami (OH) at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.
MSFA
Saturday
Madonna at Saint Francis, noon
Siena Heights at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Marian at Indiana Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Lawrence Tech at Taylor, 1 p.m.
Roosevelt at Missouri Baptist, 2 p.m.
Olivet Nazarene at Saint Xavier, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (IL) at Trinity Int’l, 2 p.m.
St. Ambrose at Judson, 3 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story