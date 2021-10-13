The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, October 13, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan 2 0 58 30 5 0 199 64
    Michigan St. 2 0 61 41 5 0 189 103
    Penn St. 2 0 40 10 5 0 150 60
    Ohio St. 2 0 97 44 4 1 225 106
    Maryland 1 1 34 68 4 1 163 108
    Rutgers 0 2 26 72 3 2 149 106
    Indiana 0 2 6 58 2 3 119 141

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Iowa 2 0 85 20 5 0 166 58
    Minnesota 1 1 51 58 3 2 122 98
    Purdue 1 1 26 29 3 2 118 77
    Illinois 1 2 56 55 2 4 124 148
    Nebraska 1 2 98 60 3 3 194 93
    Northwestern 0 2 28 94 2 3 110 136
    Wisconsin 0 2 27 54 1 3 74 102

    Saturday

    Maryland at Ohio St., noon

    Michigan St. at Rutgers, noon

    Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

    Penn St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

    Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    Saturday

    N. Illinois at Toledo, noon

    Akron at Bowling Green, noon

    Miami (OH) at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

    Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

    Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

    Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.

    MSFA

    Saturday

    Madonna at Saint Francis, noon

    Siena Heights at Concordia, 1 p.m.

    Marian at Indiana Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

    Lawrence Tech at Taylor, 1 p.m.

    Roosevelt at Missouri Baptist, 2 p.m.

    Olivet Nazarene at Saint Xavier, 2 p.m.

    St. Francis (IL) at Trinity Int’l, 2 p.m.

    St. Ambrose at Judson, 3 p.m.

