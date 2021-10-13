The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, October 13, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64
    New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92
    Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154
    N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130
    Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141
    Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 108 128
    Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 136 117
    Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100
    Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114
    Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116
    Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76
    Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120
    Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117
    Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 115 124
    Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155
    N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tampa Bay 4 1 0 .800 167 122
    Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87
    New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
    Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122
    Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100
    Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109
    Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95
    L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116
    San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119
    Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126

    Oct. 11

    Baltimore 31, Indianapolis 25, OT

    Thursday

    Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

    Sunday

    Miami vs Jacksonville at London, 9:30 am

    Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

    Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

    Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

    Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

    Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

    Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

    BYES: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

    Monday

    Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

    LATE MONDAY

    BALTIMORE 31,

    INDIANAPOLIS 25, OT

    Indianapolis 7 3 12 3 0 25
    Baltimore 0 3 6 16 6 31

    First Quarter

    Ind—Taylor 76 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 12:56.

    Second Quarter

    Bal—FG Tucker 23, 1:36.

    Ind—FG Blankenship 37, :00.

    Third Quarter

    Ind—Pittman 42 pass from Wentz (kick failed), 13:59.

    Ind—Taylor 4 run (pass failed), 3:06.

    Bal—Brown 43 pass from L.Jackson (run failed), :56.

    Fourth Quarter

    Ind—FG Blankenship 43, 12:00.

    Bal—Andrews 5 pass from L.Jackson (Andrews pass from L.Jackson), 9:38.

    Bal—Andrews 4 pass from L.Jackson (Andrews pass from L.Jackson), :35.

    Overtime

    Bal—Brown 5 pass from L.Jackson, 5:24.

    A—70,510.

    Ind Bal
    First downs 29 30
    Total Net Yards 513 523
    Rushes-yards 26-123 25-86
    Passing 390 437
    Punt Returns 3-30 1-0
    Kickoff Returns 2-46 5-111
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
    Comp-Att-Int 25-35-0 37-43-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 2-5
    Punts 2-45.0 4-49.5
    Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
    Penalties-Yards 5-45 8-74
    Time of Possession 30:45 33:51

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Indianapolis, Taylor 15-53, Mack 5-47, Hines 4-18, Wentz 2-5. Baltimore, Jackson 14-62, Murray 6-17, T.Williams 4-6, Freeman 1-1.

    PASSING—Indianapolis, Wentz 25-35-0-402. Baltimore, Jackson 37-43-0-442.

    RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Pittman 6-89, P.Campbell 4-56, Taylor 3-116, Alie-Cox 3-50, Pascal 3-48, Granson 2-19, Dulin 2-13, Mack 1-7, Doyle 1-4. Baltimore, Andrews 11-147, Brown 9-125, Duvernay 4-45, Freeman 3-34, Watkins 2-35, Proche 2-15, T.Williams 2-15, Murray 2-13, Oliver 2-13.

    MISSED FGS—Indianapolis, Blankenship 47, Blankenship 37, Sanchez 42.

    AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS

    W L T Pts Prv
    1. Arizona (6) 5 0 0 375 1
    1. Buffalo (6) 4 1 0 375 2
    3. Tampa Bay 4 1 0 356 3
    4. L.A. Rams 4 1 0 338 4
    5. L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 328 7
    6. Baltimore 4 1 0 323 5
    7. Dallas 4 1 0 321 9
    8. Green Bay 4 1 0 317 6
    9. Cleveland 3 2 0 284 8
    10. Kansas City 2 3 0 260 10
    11. Tennessee 3 2 0 256 18
    12. New Orleans 3 2 0 247 17
    13. Cincinnati 3 2 0 236 13
    14. Carolina 3 2 0 223 12
    15. Las Vegas 3 2 0 197 11
    16. Chicago 3 2 0 193 25
    17. Denver 3 2 0 176 14
    18. San Francisco 2 3 0 166 16
    18. Minnesota 2 3 0 166 21
    20. New England 2 3 0 161 20
    21. Seattle 2 3 0 158 15
    22. Pittsburgh 2 3 0 155 22
    23. Philadelphia 2 3 0 152 23
    24. Washington 2 3 0 111 19
    25. Indianapolis 1 4 0 106 24
    26. Atlanta 2 3 0 100 28
    27. Miami 1 4 0 68 26
    28. N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 63 27
    29. Houston 1 4 0 41 30
    30. N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 37 29
    31. Detroit 0 5 0 35 31
    32. Jacksonville 0 5 0 12 32

