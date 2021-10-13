NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64 New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92 Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154 N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130 Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141 Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 108 128 Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 136 117 Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100 Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114 Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112

West

W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116 Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120 Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117 Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 115 124 Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155 N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 4 1 0 .800 167 122 Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122 Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100 Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109 Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95 L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116 San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119 Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126

Oct. 11

Baltimore 31, Indianapolis 25, OT

Thursday

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

Miami vs Jacksonville at London, 9:30 am

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

BYES: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

LATE MONDAY

BALTIMORE 31,

INDIANAPOLIS 25, OT

Indianapolis 7 3 12 3 0 — 25 Baltimore 0 3 6 16 6 — 31

First Quarter

Ind—Taylor 76 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 12:56.

Second Quarter

Bal—FG Tucker 23, 1:36.

Ind—FG Blankenship 37, :00.

Third Quarter

Ind—Pittman 42 pass from Wentz (kick failed), 13:59.

Ind—Taylor 4 run (pass failed), 3:06.

Bal—Brown 43 pass from L.Jackson (run failed), :56.

Fourth Quarter

Ind—FG Blankenship 43, 12:00.

Bal—Andrews 5 pass from L.Jackson (Andrews pass from L.Jackson), 9:38.

Bal—Andrews 4 pass from L.Jackson (Andrews pass from L.Jackson), :35.

Overtime

Bal—Brown 5 pass from L.Jackson, 5:24.

A—70,510.

Ind Bal First downs 29 30 Total Net Yards 513 523 Rushes-yards 26-123 25-86 Passing 390 437 Punt Returns 3-30 1-0 Kickoff Returns 2-46 5-111 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 25-35-0 37-43-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 2-5 Punts 2-45.0 4-49.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 5-45 8-74 Time of Possession 30:45 33:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Indianapolis, Taylor 15-53, Mack 5-47, Hines 4-18, Wentz 2-5. Baltimore, Jackson 14-62, Murray 6-17, T.Williams 4-6, Freeman 1-1.

PASSING—Indianapolis, Wentz 25-35-0-402. Baltimore, Jackson 37-43-0-442.

RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Pittman 6-89, P.Campbell 4-56, Taylor 3-116, Alie-Cox 3-50, Pascal 3-48, Granson 2-19, Dulin 2-13, Mack 1-7, Doyle 1-4. Baltimore, Andrews 11-147, Brown 9-125, Duvernay 4-45, Freeman 3-34, Watkins 2-35, Proche 2-15, T.Williams 2-15, Murray 2-13, Oliver 2-13.

MISSED FGS—Indianapolis, Blankenship 47, Blankenship 37, Sanchez 42.

