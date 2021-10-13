Wednesday, October 13, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|172
|64
|New England
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|96
|92
|Miami
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|79
|154
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|67
|121
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|132
|130
|Houston
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|89
|141
|Indianapolis
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|108
|128
|Jacksonville
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|93
|152
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|136
|117
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|114
|100
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|142
|114
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|94
|112
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|142
|116
|Denver
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|102
|76
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|113
|120
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|154
|163
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|170
|117
|Philadelphia
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|115
|124
|Washington
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|123
|155
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|103
|139
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|167
|122
|Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|115
|87
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|127
|91
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|105
|148
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|120
|122
|Chicago
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|84
|100
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|113
|109
|Detroit
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|98
|138
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|157
|95
|L.A. Rams
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|141
|116
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|117
|119
|Seattle
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|120
|126
Oct. 11
Baltimore 31, Indianapolis 25, OT
Thursday
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
Miami vs Jacksonville at London, 9:30 am
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
BYES: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco
Monday
Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
LATE MONDAY
BALTIMORE 31,
INDIANAPOLIS 25, OT
|Indianapolis
|7
|3
|12
|3
|0
|—
|25
|Baltimore
|0
|3
|6
|16
|6
|—
|31
First Quarter
Ind—Taylor 76 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 12:56.
Second Quarter
Bal—FG Tucker 23, 1:36.
Ind—FG Blankenship 37, :00.
Third Quarter
Ind—Pittman 42 pass from Wentz (kick failed), 13:59.
Ind—Taylor 4 run (pass failed), 3:06.
Bal—Brown 43 pass from L.Jackson (run failed), :56.
Fourth Quarter
Ind—FG Blankenship 43, 12:00.
Bal—Andrews 5 pass from L.Jackson (Andrews pass from L.Jackson), 9:38.
Bal—Andrews 4 pass from L.Jackson (Andrews pass from L.Jackson), :35.
Overtime
Bal—Brown 5 pass from L.Jackson, 5:24.
A—70,510.
|Ind
|Bal
|First downs
|29
|30
|Total Net Yards
|513
|523
|Rushes-yards
|26-123
|25-86
|Passing
|390
|437
|Punt Returns
|3-30
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-46
|5-111
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-35-0
|37-43-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|2-5
|Punts
|2-45.0
|4-49.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|8-74
|Time of Possession
|30:45
|33:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Indianapolis, Taylor 15-53, Mack 5-47, Hines 4-18, Wentz 2-5. Baltimore, Jackson 14-62, Murray 6-17, T.Williams 4-6, Freeman 1-1.
PASSING—Indianapolis, Wentz 25-35-0-402. Baltimore, Jackson 37-43-0-442.
RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Pittman 6-89, P.Campbell 4-56, Taylor 3-116, Alie-Cox 3-50, Pascal 3-48, Granson 2-19, Dulin 2-13, Mack 1-7, Doyle 1-4. Baltimore, Andrews 11-147, Brown 9-125, Duvernay 4-45, Freeman 3-34, Watkins 2-35, Proche 2-15, T.Williams 2-15, Murray 2-13, Oliver 2-13.
MISSED FGS—Indianapolis, Blankenship 47, Blankenship 37, Sanchez 42.
AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Arizona (6)
|5
|0
|0
|375
|1
|1. Buffalo (6)
|4
|1
|0
|375
|2
|3. Tampa Bay
|4
|1
|0
|356
|3
|4. L.A. Rams
|4
|1
|0
|338
|4
|5. L.A. Chargers
|4
|1
|0
|328
|7
|6. Baltimore
|4
|1
|0
|323
|5
|7. Dallas
|4
|1
|0
|321
|9
|8. Green Bay
|4
|1
|0
|317
|6
|9. Cleveland
|3
|2
|0
|284
|8
|10. Kansas City
|2
|3
|0
|260
|10
|11. Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|256
|18
|12. New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|247
|17
|13. Cincinnati
|3
|2
|0
|236
|13
|14. Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|223
|12
|15. Las Vegas
|3
|2
|0
|197
|11
|16. Chicago
|3
|2
|0
|193
|25
|17. Denver
|3
|2
|0
|176
|14
|18. San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|166
|16
|18. Minnesota
|2
|3
|0
|166
|21
|20. New England
|2
|3
|0
|161
|20
|21. Seattle
|2
|3
|0
|158
|15
|22. Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|0
|155
|22
|23. Philadelphia
|2
|3
|0
|152
|23
|24. Washington
|2
|3
|0
|111
|19
|25. Indianapolis
|1
|4
|0
|106
|24
|26. Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|100
|28
|27. Miami
|1
|4
|0
|68
|26
|28. N.Y. Giants
|1
|4
|0
|63
|27
|29. Houston
|1
|4
|0
|41
|30
|30. N.Y. Jets
|1
|4
|0
|37
|29
|31. Detroit
|0
|5
|0
|35
|31
|32. Jacksonville
|0
|5
|0
|12
|32
