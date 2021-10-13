Wednesday, October 13, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
AP TOP 10
CLASS 6A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Center Grove
|(13)
|8-0
|278
|1
|2. Westfield
|-
|7-1
|240
|2
|3. Merrillville
|(1)
|8-0
|222
|3
|4. Carmel
|-
|7-1
|196
|4
|5. Hamilton SE
|-
|7-1
|164
|5
|6. Brownsburg
|-
|6-2
|144
|6
|7. Carroll
|-
|7-1
|106
|8
|8. Lawrence North
|-
|5-2
|78
|7
|9. Warsaw
|-
|7-1
|50
|NR
|10. Warren Central
|-
|5-3
|34
|9
Others receiving votes: Chesterton 10. Ben Davis 6. Columbus North 4. Crown Point 4. Fishers 4.
CLASS 5A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Cathedral
|(13)
|8-0
|260
|1
|2. Decatur Central
|-
|7-1
|232
|2
|3. Lafayette Harrison
|-
|7-1
|192
|3
|4. Valparaiso
|-
|7-1
|170
|5
|5. Snider
|-
|6-1
|160
|4
|6. Bloomington South
|-
|6-1
|108
|6
|7. Concord
|-
|7-1
|94
|7
|8. Mishawaka
|-
|6-1
|64
|10
|9. Zionsville
|-
|4-4
|54
|NR
|10. Michigan City
|-
|5-3
|36
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bishop Dwenger 32. Kokomo 18. Castle 8. New Palestine 2.
CLASS 4A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Roncalli
|(12)
|8-0
|258
|1
|2. Leo
|(1)
|8-0
|222
|2
|3. Jasper
|-
|8-0
|200
|3
|4. East Central
|-
|7-1
|186
|4
|5. Mt. Vernon
|-
|7-1
|164
|5
|6. Ev. Memorial
|-
|7-1
|112
|6
|7. Mooresville
|-
|6-2
|90
|7
|8. Bishop Chatard
|-
|4-4
|84
|8
|9. New Prairie
|-
|7-1
|66
|9
|10. Northview
|-
|6-1
|34
|10
Others receiving votes: Hobart 8. Culver Academy 4. East Noble 2.
CLASS 3A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. West Lafayette
|(11)
|8-0
|254
|1
|2. Gibson Southern
|(2)
|7-1
|230
|2
|3. Danville
|-
|7-1
|176
|4
|4. Lawrenceburg
|-
|7-1
|156
|5
|5. Brebeuf Jesuit
|-
|6-2
|152
|3
|6. Brownstown
|-
|8-0
|130
|6
|7. Tippecanoe Valley
|-
|8-0
|106
|7
|8. Norwell
|-
|7-1
|84
|8
|9. Mt. Vernon
|-
|7-1
|46
|10
|10. Tri-West
|-
|6-2
|44
|9
Others receiving votes: Jimtown 18. Mishawaka Marian 12. Owen Valley 12. Sullivan 6. Western Boone 2. Heritage Hills 2.
CLASS 2A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Bishop Luers
|(13)
|8-0
|260
|1
|2. Eastbrook
|-
|7-0
|222
|2
|3. Heritage Christian
|-
|8-0
|192
|3
|4. Eastside
|-
|8-0
|172
|5
|5. Linton
|-
|8-0
|150
|6
|6. Andrean
|-
|6-2
|128
|7
|7. Ev. Mater Dei
|-
|6-2
|96
|8
|8. Tipton
|-
|7-1
|92
|4
|9. Centerville
|-
|7-0
|60
|10
|10. Lafayette Catholic
|-
|5-3
|28
|NR
Others receiving votes: Speedway 16. Monrovia 14.
CLASS A
|FPV
|Rec
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Lutheran
|(10)
|8-0
|248
|1
|2. Monroe Central
|(2)
|8-0
|232
|2
|3. Adams Central
|(1)
|7-1
|214
|3
|4. Winamac
|-
|6-0
|190
|4
|5. South Putnam
|-
|7-1
|154
|5
|6. South Adams
|-
|6-2
|102
|7
|7. Parke Heritage
|-
|6-2
|96
|8
|8. Springs Valley
|-
|6-1
|80
|9
|9. Churubusco
|-
|6-2
|42
|10
|10. Covenant Christian
|-
|5-3
|26
|6
Others receiving votes: N. Judson 20. Park Tudor 10. Covington 8. Carroll 6. Sheridan 2.
Soccer
BOYS
AREA REGIONALS
CLASS 3A
Kokomo
Thu.: Noblesville at Columbia City, 6 p.m.
Thu.: Northrop at Harrison, 6 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Norwell
Thu.: Yorktown at B. Dwenger, 6 p.m.
Thu.: Canterbury at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian
Thu.: West Noble at Bremen, 6 p.m.
Thu.: West Lafayette at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.
GIRLS
AREA REGIONALS
CLASS 3A
Kokomo
Wed.: Noblesville at Homestead, 6 p.m.
Wed.: Carroll at Harrison, 6 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Norwell
Wed.: Hamilton Hts. at Bellmont, 6 p.m.
Wed.: Leo at Western, 6 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian
Wed.: DeKalb at Mishawaka Marian, 6 p.m.
Wed.: West Lafayette at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.
CLASS A
Taylor
Wed.: Blackhawk Christian at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Wed.: Faith Christian at Tipton, 6 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
AREA SECTIONALS
CLASS 4A
Concord
Thu.: Penn vs. Goshen, 5:30 p.m.; Warsaw vs. Elkhart, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Concord vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Northridge vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
Carroll
Thu.: DeKalb vs. East Noble, 6 p.m.; Snider vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Carroll vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; North Side vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
Columbia City
Thu.: South Side vs. Hunt. North, 6 p.m.; New Haven vs. Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Col. City vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Homestead vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Lakeland
Thu.: West Noble vs. Tipp. Valley, 6 p.m.; NorthWood vs. Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Jimtown vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Wawasee vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
Angola
Tue.: Concordia 3, Leo 2
Thu.: Bishop Luers vs. Angola, 6 p.m.; Garrett vs. Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: B. Dwenger vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
Bellmont
Tue.: Bellmont 3, Heritage 2
Thu.: Wapahani vs. Delta, 6 p.m.;
Jay County vs. Norwell, 7:30 p.m.
Sat: Muncie Burris vs. Bellmont, 11 a.m;
G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Central Noble
Thu.: Central Noble vs. Westview, 6 p.m.; Churubusco vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Fairfield vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Prairie Heights vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
Bluffton
Tue.: South Adams 3, Wabash 0
Thu.: Manchester vs. Whitko, 6 p.m.; Bluffton vs. Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Adams Cent. vs. South Adams,
11 a.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner,
12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
Blackhawk Christian
Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Fremont, 6 p.m.; Bethany Ch. vs. Elkhart Ch., 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Hamilton vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Lakewood Park vs. G2 winner,
12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
Daleville
Thu.: Anderson Prep vs. Wes-Del, 6 p.m.; Tri-Central vs. Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Daleville vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; So. Wells vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
CONCORDIA 3, LEO 2
Concordia 24-30-25-19-15: Aces—Vnuk 5. Assists—Vnuk 49. Digs—Hellinger 27. Kills—Loyer 23.
Leo 26-28-22-25-12: Statistics not available
SOUTH ADAMS 3, WABASH 0
South Adams 25-25-25: Aces—P. Pries 4. Assists—Braun 36. Digs—M. Pries 21. Kills—Sealscott 20.
Wabash 12-21-18: Statistics not available
BELLMONT 3, HERITAGE 2
Bellmont 19-25-24-31-15: Aces—Ball 2. Assists—Ross 41. Digs—Busick 32. Kills—Saalfrank 27.
Heritage 25-21-26-29-13: Statistics not available
