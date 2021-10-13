HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

AP TOP 10

CLASS 6A

FPV Rec TP Pvs 1. Center Grove (13) 8-0 278 1 2. Westfield - 7-1 240 2 3. Merrillville (1) 8-0 222 3 4. Carmel - 7-1 196 4 5. Hamilton SE - 7-1 164 5 6. Brownsburg - 6-2 144 6 7. Carroll - 7-1 106 8 8. Lawrence North - 5-2 78 7 9. Warsaw - 7-1 50 NR 10. Warren Central - 5-3 34 9

Others receiving votes: Chesterton 10. Ben Davis 6. Columbus North 4. Crown Point 4. Fishers 4.

CLASS 5A

FPV Rec TP Pvs 1. Cathedral (13) 8-0 260 1 2. Decatur Central - 7-1 232 2 3. Lafayette Harrison - 7-1 192 3 4. Valparaiso - 7-1 170 5 5. Snider - 6-1 160 4 6. Bloomington South - 6-1 108 6 7. Concord - 7-1 94 7 8. Mishawaka - 6-1 64 10 9. Zionsville - 4-4 54 NR 10. Michigan City - 5-3 36 NR

Others receiving votes: Bishop Dwenger 32. Kokomo 18. Castle 8. New Palestine 2.

CLASS 4A

FPV Rec TP Pvs 1. Roncalli (12) 8-0 258 1 2. Leo (1) 8-0 222 2 3. Jasper - 8-0 200 3 4. East Central - 7-1 186 4 5. Mt. Vernon - 7-1 164 5 6. Ev. Memorial - 7-1 112 6 7. Mooresville - 6-2 90 7 8. Bishop Chatard - 4-4 84 8 9. New Prairie - 7-1 66 9 10. Northview - 6-1 34 10

Others receiving votes: Hobart 8. Culver Academy 4. East Noble 2.

CLASS 3A

FPV Rec TP Pvs 1. West Lafayette (11) 8-0 254 1 2. Gibson Southern (2) 7-1 230 2 3. Danville - 7-1 176 4 4. Lawrenceburg - 7-1 156 5 5. Brebeuf Jesuit - 6-2 152 3 6. Brownstown - 8-0 130 6 7. Tippecanoe Valley - 8-0 106 7 8. Norwell - 7-1 84 8 9. Mt. Vernon - 7-1 46 10 10. Tri-West - 6-2 44 9

Others receiving votes: Jimtown 18. Mishawaka Marian 12. Owen Valley 12. Sullivan 6. Western Boone 2. Heritage Hills 2.

CLASS 2A

FPV Rec TP Pvs 1. Bishop Luers (13) 8-0 260 1 2. Eastbrook - 7-0 222 2 3. Heritage Christian - 8-0 192 3 4. Eastside - 8-0 172 5 5. Linton - 8-0 150 6 6. Andrean - 6-2 128 7 7. Ev. Mater Dei - 6-2 96 8 8. Tipton - 7-1 92 4 9. Centerville - 7-0 60 10 10. Lafayette Catholic - 5-3 28 NR

Others receiving votes: Speedway 16. Monrovia 14.

CLASS A

FPV Rec TP Pvs 1. Lutheran (10) 8-0 248 1 2. Monroe Central (2) 8-0 232 2 3. Adams Central (1) 7-1 214 3 4. Winamac - 6-0 190 4 5. South Putnam - 7-1 154 5 6. South Adams - 6-2 102 7 7. Parke Heritage - 6-2 96 8 8. Springs Valley - 6-1 80 9 9. Churubusco - 6-2 42 10 10. Covenant Christian - 5-3 26 6

Others receiving votes: N. Judson 20. Park Tudor 10. Covington 8. Carroll 6. Sheridan 2.

Soccer

BOYS

AREA REGIONALS

CLASS 3A

Kokomo

Thu.: Noblesville at Columbia City, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Northrop at Harrison, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Norwell

Thu.: Yorktown at B. Dwenger, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Canterbury at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian

Thu.: West Noble at Bremen, 6 p.m.

Thu.: West Lafayette at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

GIRLS

AREA REGIONALS

CLASS 3A

Kokomo

Wed.: Noblesville at Homestead, 6 p.m.

Wed.: Carroll at Harrison, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Norwell

Wed.: Hamilton Hts. at Bellmont, 6 p.m.

Wed.: Leo at Western, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian

Wed.: DeKalb at Mishawaka Marian, 6 p.m.

Wed.: West Lafayette at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS A

Taylor

Wed.: Blackhawk Christian at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Wed.: Faith Christian at Tipton, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 4A

Concord

Thu.: Penn vs. Goshen, 5:30 p.m.; Warsaw vs. Elkhart, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Concord vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Northridge vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Carroll

Thu.: DeKalb vs. East Noble, 6 p.m.; Snider vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Carroll vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; North Side vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Columbia City

Thu.: South Side vs. Hunt. North, 6 p.m.; New Haven vs. Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Col. City vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Homestead vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Lakeland

Thu.: West Noble vs. Tipp. Valley, 6 p.m.; NorthWood vs. Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Jimtown vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Wawasee vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Angola

Tue.: Concordia 3, Leo 2

Thu.: Bishop Luers vs. Angola, 6 p.m.; Garrett vs. Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: B. Dwenger vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Bellmont

Tue.: Bellmont 3, Heritage 2

Thu.: Wapahani vs. Delta, 6 p.m.;

Jay County vs. Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

Sat: Muncie Burris vs. Bellmont, 11 a.m;

G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Central Noble

Thu.: Central Noble vs. Westview, 6 p.m.; Churubusco vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Fairfield vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Prairie Heights vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Bluffton

Tue.: South Adams 3, Wabash 0

Thu.: Manchester vs. Whitko, 6 p.m.; Bluffton vs. Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Adams Cent. vs. South Adams,

11 a.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner,

12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Blackhawk Christian

Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Fremont, 6 p.m.; Bethany Ch. vs. Elkhart Ch., 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Hamilton vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Lakewood Park vs. G2 winner,

12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Daleville

Thu.: Anderson Prep vs. Wes-Del, 6 p.m.; Tri-Central vs. Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Daleville vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; So. Wells vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CONCORDIA 3, LEO 2

Concordia 24-30-25-19-15: Aces—Vnuk 5. Assists—Vnuk 49. Digs—Hellinger 27. Kills—Loyer 23.

Leo 26-28-22-25-12: Statistics not available

SOUTH ADAMS 3, WABASH 0

South Adams 25-25-25: Aces—P. Pries 4. Assists—Braun 36. Digs—M. Pries 21. Kills—Sealscott 20.

Wabash 12-21-18: Statistics not available

BELLMONT 3, HERITAGE 2

Bellmont 19-25-24-31-15: Aces—Ball 2. Assists—Ross 41. Digs—Busick 32. Kills—Saalfrank 27.

Heritage 25-21-26-29-13: Statistics not available