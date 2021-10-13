The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, October 13, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Football

    AP TOP 10

    CLASS 6A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. Center Grove (13) 8-0 278 1
    2. Westfield - 7-1 240 2
    3. Merrillville (1) 8-0 222 3
    4. Carmel - 7-1 196 4
    5. Hamilton SE - 7-1 164 5
    6. Brownsburg - 6-2 144 6
    7. Carroll - 7-1 106 8
    8. Lawrence North - 5-2 78 7
    9. Warsaw - 7-1 50 NR
    10. Warren Central - 5-3 34 9

    Others receiving votes: Chesterton 10. Ben Davis 6. Columbus North 4. Crown Point 4. Fishers 4.

    CLASS 5A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. Cathedral (13) 8-0 260 1
    2. Decatur Central - 7-1 232 2
    3. Lafayette Harrison - 7-1 192 3
    4. Valparaiso - 7-1 170 5
    5. Snider - 6-1 160 4
    6. Bloomington South - 6-1 108 6
    7. Concord - 7-1 94 7
    8. Mishawaka - 6-1 64 10
    9. Zionsville - 4-4 54 NR
    10. Michigan City - 5-3 36 NR

    Others receiving votes: Bishop Dwenger 32. Kokomo 18. Castle 8. New Palestine 2.

    CLASS 4A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. Roncalli (12) 8-0 258 1
    2. Leo (1) 8-0 222 2
    3. Jasper - 8-0 200 3
    4. East Central - 7-1 186 4
    5. Mt. Vernon - 7-1 164 5
    6. Ev. Memorial - 7-1 112 6
    7. Mooresville - 6-2 90 7
    8. Bishop Chatard - 4-4 84 8
    9. New Prairie - 7-1 66 9
    10. Northview - 6-1 34 10

    Others receiving votes: Hobart 8. Culver Academy 4. East Noble 2.

    CLASS 3A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. West Lafayette (11) 8-0 254 1
    2. Gibson Southern (2) 7-1 230 2
    3. Danville - 7-1 176 4
    4. Lawrenceburg - 7-1 156 5
    5. Brebeuf Jesuit - 6-2 152 3
    6. Brownstown - 8-0 130 6
    7. Tippecanoe Valley - 8-0 106 7
    8. Norwell - 7-1 84 8
    9. Mt. Vernon - 7-1 46 10
    10. Tri-West - 6-2 44 9

    Others receiving votes: Jimtown 18. Mishawaka Marian 12. Owen Valley 12. Sullivan 6. Western Boone 2. Heritage Hills 2.

    CLASS 2A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. Bishop Luers (13) 8-0 260 1
    2. Eastbrook - 7-0 222 2
    3. Heritage Christian - 8-0 192 3
    4. Eastside - 8-0 172 5
    5. Linton - 8-0 150 6
    6. Andrean - 6-2 128 7
    7. Ev. Mater Dei - 6-2 96 8
    8. Tipton - 7-1 92 4
    9. Centerville - 7-0 60 10
    10. Lafayette Catholic - 5-3 28 NR

    Others receiving votes: Speedway 16. Monrovia 14.

    CLASS A

    FPV Rec TP Pvs
    1. Lutheran (10) 8-0 248 1
    2. Monroe Central (2) 8-0 232 2
    3. Adams Central (1) 7-1 214 3
    4. Winamac - 6-0 190 4
    5. South Putnam - 7-1 154 5
    6. South Adams - 6-2 102 7
    7. Parke Heritage - 6-2 96 8
    8. Springs Valley - 6-1 80 9
    9. Churubusco - 6-2 42 10
    10. Covenant Christian - 5-3 26 6

    Others receiving votes: N. Judson 20. Park Tudor 10. Covington 8. Carroll 6. Sheridan 2.

    Soccer

    BOYS

    AREA REGIONALS

    CLASS 3A

    Kokomo

    Thu.: Noblesville at Columbia City, 6 p.m.

    Thu.: Northrop at Harrison, 6 p.m.

    Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Norwell

    Thu.: Yorktown at B. Dwenger, 6 p.m.

    Thu.: Canterbury at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.

    Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

    Mishawaka Marian

    Thu.: West Noble at Bremen, 6 p.m.

    Thu.: West Lafayette at Griffith, 6 p.m.

    Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

    GIRLS

    AREA REGIONALS

    CLASS 3A

    Kokomo

    Wed.: Noblesville at Homestead, 6 p.m.

    Wed.: Carroll at Harrison, 6 p.m.

    Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Norwell

    Wed.: Hamilton Hts. at Bellmont, 6 p.m.

    Wed.: Leo at Western, 6 p.m.

    Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

    Mishawaka Marian

    Wed.: DeKalb at Mishawaka Marian, 6 p.m.

    Wed.: West Lafayette at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

    Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Taylor

    Wed.: Blackhawk Christian at Manchester, 6 p.m.

    Wed.: Faith Christian at Tipton, 6 p.m.

    Sat.: Championship, 4 p.m.

    Volleyball

    AREA SECTIONALS

    CLASS 4A

    Concord

    Thu.: Penn vs. Goshen, 5:30 p.m.; Warsaw vs. Elkhart, 7 p.m.

    Sat.: Concord vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Northridge vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Carroll

    Thu.: DeKalb vs. East Noble, 6 p.m.; Snider vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

    Sat.: Carroll vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; North Side vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Columbia City

    Thu.: South Side vs. Hunt. North, 6 p.m.; New Haven vs. Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

    Sat.: Col. City vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Homestead vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 3A

    Lakeland

    Thu.: West Noble vs. Tipp. Valley, 6 p.m.; NorthWood vs. Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

    Sat.: Jimtown vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Wawasee vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Angola

    Tue.: Concordia 3, Leo 2

    Thu.: Bishop Luers vs. Angola, 6 p.m.; Garrett vs. Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.

    Sat.: B. Dwenger vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Bellmont

    Tue.: Bellmont 3, Heritage 2

    Thu.: Wapahani vs. Delta, 6 p.m.;

    Jay County vs. Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

    Sat: Muncie Burris vs. Bellmont, 11 a.m;

    G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Central Noble

    Thu.: Central Noble vs. Westview, 6 p.m.; Churubusco vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

    Sat.: Fairfield vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Prairie Heights vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Bluffton

    Tue.: South Adams 3, Wabash 0

    Thu.: Manchester vs. Whitko, 6 p.m.; Bluffton vs. Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.

    Sat.: Adams Cent. vs. South Adams,

    11 a.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner,

    12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Blackhawk Christian

    Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Fremont, 6 p.m.; Bethany Ch. vs. Elkhart Ch., 7:30 p.m.

    Sat.: Hamilton vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Lakewood Park vs. G2 winner,

    12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Daleville

    Thu.: Anderson Prep vs. Wes-Del, 6 p.m.; Tri-Central vs. Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

    Sat.: Daleville vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; So. Wells vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    CONCORDIA 3, LEO 2

    Concordia 24-30-25-19-15: Aces—Vnuk 5. Assists—Vnuk 49. Digs—Hellinger 27. Kills—Loyer 23.

    Leo 26-28-22-25-12: Statistics not available

    SOUTH ADAMS 3, WABASH 0

    South Adams 25-25-25: Aces—P. Pries 4. Assists—Braun 36. Digs—M. Pries 21. Kills—Sealscott 20.

    Wabash 12-21-18: Statistics not available

    BELLMONT 3, HERITAGE 2

    Bellmont 19-25-24-31-15: Aces—Ball 2. Assists—Ross 41. Digs—Busick 32. Kills—Saalfrank 27.

    Heritage 25-21-26-29-13: Statistics not available

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  