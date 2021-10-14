AUTO RACING

Cup Series

AUTOTRADER ECHOPARK

AUTOMOTIVE 500

Site: Fort Worth, Texas

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m.

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 334 laps, 501 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch won after starting ninth.

Last race: Kyle Larson won his record third road race of the season — and series-high seventh victory overall — on the Roval at Charlotte.

Fast facts: Larson leads Denny Hamlin by 35 points, Martin Truex Jr. by 36 and Ryan Blaney by 41 heading into the playoffs’ round of eight. Others still in championship contention include former champions Kyle Busch (2015, 2019), defending champion Chase Elliott, Joey Logano (2018) and Brad Keselowski (2012). ... Eliminated after last race were Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell and William Byron.

Next race: Oct. 24, Kansas City, Kansas.

Xfinity Series

ANDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD 335

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m.

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: Harrison Burton won after starting 12th.

Last race: A.J. Allmendinger won for the fifth time this season, and the third consecutive year on the Charlotte Roval, to advance to the playoffs’ round of eight.

Fast facts: Allmendinger jumped from fourth to first in the points race, six better than defending series champion Austin Cindric. Justin Allgaier is 29 points back.

Next race: Oct. 23, Kansas City, Kansas.