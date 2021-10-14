Thursday, October 14, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
POSTSEASON
WILD CARD
Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2
Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0
Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6
Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 inn.
Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5
Houston 3, Chicago 1
Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1
Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4
Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6
Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, ppd.
Oct. 12: Houston 10, Chicago 1
National League
San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 2
Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0
Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2
Oct. 11: San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0
Oct. 12: Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 2
Today: Los Angeles (Urias 20-3) at San Francisco (Webb 11-3), 9 p.m.
Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 1
Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1
Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0
Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0
Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 4
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
American League
Boston vs. Houston
Fri.: Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sat.: Boston at Houston, TBD
Mon.: Houston at Boston, TBD
Tue.: Houston at Boston, TBD
x-Wed.: Houston at Boston, TBD
x-Oct. 22: Boston at Houston, TBD
x-Oct. 23: Boston at Houston, TBD
National League
Atlanta vs. San Francisco/Los Angeles
Sat.: Atlanta vs. TBD
Sun.: Atlanta vs. TBD
Tue.: Atlanta vs. TBD
Wed.: Atlanta vs. TBD
x-Oct. 21: Atlanta vs. TBD
x-Oct. 23: Atlanta vs. TBD
x-Oct. 24: Atlanta vs. TBD
LATE TUESDAY
L.A. DODGERS 7,
SAN FRANCISCO 2
|San Francisco
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Slater ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Ruf 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|T.Turner 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant rf-lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Lux cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Wade Jr. lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blngr 1b-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Casali ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buehler p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ystrmski cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeSclafani p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suza Jr. ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKnny 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solano ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
San Francisco
E—García (1). LOB—San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B—Crawford (1), T.Turner (2), Smith (2). HR—Betts (1), Smith (2). SF—Taylor (1), Betts (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
San Francisco
|DSclfni L,0-1
|1 2/3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Álvarez
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|García
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Leone
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rogers
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Littell
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|McGee
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
Los Angeles
|Buehler
|4 1/3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Kelly W,1-0
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graterol
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vesia
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen
|1 1/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bickford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
García pitched to 3 batters in the 4th, Leone pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Carlos Torres; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Angel Hernandez. T—3:38. A—52,935 (56,000).
