The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, October 14, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    POSTSEASON

    WILD CARD

    Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2

    Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1

    DIVISION SERIES

    (Best-of-5)

    American League

    Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

    Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

    Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

    Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 inn.

    Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

    Houston 3, Chicago 1

    Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1

    Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4

    Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6

    Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, ppd.

    Oct. 12: Houston 10, Chicago 1

    National League

    San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 2

    Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0

    Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2

    Oct. 11: San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0

    Oct. 12: Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 2

    Today: Los Angeles (Urias 20-3) at San Francisco (Webb 11-3), 9 p.m.

    Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 1

    Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

    Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

    Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

    Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 4

    LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

    (Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

    American League

    Boston vs. Houston

    Fri.: Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.

    Sat.: Boston at Houston, TBD

    Mon.: Houston at Boston, TBD

    Tue.: Houston at Boston, TBD

    x-Wed.: Houston at Boston, TBD

    x-Oct. 22: Boston at Houston, TBD

    x-Oct. 23: Boston at Houston, TBD

    National League

    Atlanta vs. San Francisco/Los Angeles

    Sat.: Atlanta vs. TBD

    Sun.: Atlanta vs. TBD

    Tue.: Atlanta vs. TBD

    Wed.: Atlanta vs. TBD

    x-Oct. 21: Atlanta vs. TBD

    x-Oct. 23: Atlanta vs. TBD

    x-Oct. 24: Atlanta vs. TBD

    LATE TUESDAY

    L.A. DODGERS 7,

    SAN FRANCISCO 2

    San Francisco Los Angeles
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    La Stella 2b 3 0 1 0 Betts rf 4 1 2 3
    Slater ph-cf 1 0 1 0 Seager ss 5 2 2 0
    Ruf 1b 4 0 0 1 T.Turner 2b 5 0 2 1
    Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 Smith c 4 1 2 2
    Posey c 4 0 0 0 J.Turner 3b 4 0 0 0
    Bryant rf-lf 3 0 2 1 Lux cf 2 1 2 0
    Wade Jr. lf 2 0 1 0 Vesia p 0 0 0 0
    Leone p 0 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0
    Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Pujols ph 1 0 0 0
    Flores ph 1 0 0 0 Bickford p 0 0 0 0
    Littell p 0 0 0 0 Blngr 1b-cf 4 1 2 0
    Casali ph 1 0 0 0 Taylor lf 3 0 0 1
    McGee p 0 0 0 0 Buehler p 2 1 0 0
    Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 Kelly p 0 0 0 0
    Ystrmski cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Beaty ph 0 0 0 0
    DeSclafani p 0 0 0 0 Suza Jr. ph 0 0 0 0
    Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Graterol p 0 0 0 0
    Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 McKnny 1b 1 0 0 0
    Castro p 0 0 0 0
    García p 0 0 0 0
    Duggar cf 0 0 0 0
    Solano ph-2b 2 0 0 0
    Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 35 7 12 7

    San Francisco 000 010 010—2 Los Angeles 110 210 02x—7

    E—García (1). LOB—San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B—Crawford (1), T.Turner (2), Smith (2). HR—Betts (1), Smith (2). SF—Taylor (1), Betts (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    San Francisco

    DSclfni L,0-1 1 2/3 5 2 2 0 2
    Álvarez 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Castro 1/3 0 0 0 2 0
    García 1 1 2 1 1 0
    Leone 1 2 1 1 1 1
    Rogers 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
    Littell 2 2 0 0 0 4
    McGee 1 2 2 2 0 0

    Los Angeles

    Buehler 4 1/3 3 1 1 2 4
    Kelly W,1-0 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
    Graterol 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Vesia 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
    Treinen 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 2
    Bickford 1 0 0 0 0 0

    García pitched to 3 batters in the 4th, Leone pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

    Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Carlos Torres; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Angel Hernandez. T—3:38. A—52,935 (56,000).

    Share this article

    Email story