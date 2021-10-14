MLB

POSTSEASON

WILD CARD

Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2

Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 inn.

Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

Houston 3, Chicago 1

Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1

Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4

Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6

Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, ppd.

Oct. 12: Houston 10, Chicago 1

National League

San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 2

Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0

Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2

Oct. 11: San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0

Oct. 12: Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 2

Today: Los Angeles (Urias 20-3) at San Francisco (Webb 11-3), 9 p.m.

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 1

Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 4

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

American League

Boston vs. Houston

Fri.: Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sat.: Boston at Houston, TBD

Mon.: Houston at Boston, TBD

Tue.: Houston at Boston, TBD

x-Wed.: Houston at Boston, TBD

x-Oct. 22: Boston at Houston, TBD

x-Oct. 23: Boston at Houston, TBD

National League

Atlanta vs. San Francisco/Los Angeles

Sat.: Atlanta vs. TBD

Sun.: Atlanta vs. TBD

Tue.: Atlanta vs. TBD

Wed.: Atlanta vs. TBD

x-Oct. 21: Atlanta vs. TBD

x-Oct. 23: Atlanta vs. TBD

x-Oct. 24: Atlanta vs. TBD

LATE TUESDAY

L.A. DODGERS 7,

SAN FRANCISCO 2

San Francisco Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi La Stella 2b 3 0 1 0 Betts rf 4 1 2 3 Slater ph-cf 1 0 1 0 Seager ss 5 2 2 0 Ruf 1b 4 0 0 1 T.Turner 2b 5 0 2 1 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 Smith c 4 1 2 2 Posey c 4 0 0 0 J.Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 Bryant rf-lf 3 0 2 1 Lux cf 2 1 2 0 Wade Jr. lf 2 0 1 0 Vesia p 0 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 Flores ph 1 0 0 0 Bickford p 0 0 0 0 Littell p 0 0 0 0 Blngr 1b-cf 4 1 2 0 Casali ph 1 0 0 0 Taylor lf 3 0 0 1 McGee p 0 0 0 0 Buehler p 2 1 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Ystrmski cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Beaty ph 0 0 0 0 DeSclafani p 0 0 0 0 Suza Jr. ph 0 0 0 0 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Graterol p 0 0 0 0 Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 McKnny 1b 1 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 Duggar cf 0 0 0 0 Solano ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 35 7 12 7 San Francisco 000 010 010—2 Los Angeles 110 210 02x—7

E—García (1). LOB—San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B—Crawford (1), T.Turner (2), Smith (2). HR—Betts (1), Smith (2). SF—Taylor (1), Betts (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco

DSclfni L,0-1 1 2/3 5 2 2 0 2 Álvarez 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 Castro 1/3 0 0 0 2 0 García 1 1 2 1 1 0 Leone 1 2 1 1 1 1 Rogers 2/3 0 0 0 1 0 Littell 2 2 0 0 0 4 McGee 1 2 2 2 0 0

Los Angeles

Buehler 4 1/3 3 1 1 2 4 Kelly W,1-0 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 Graterol 1 1 0 0 0 0 Vesia 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 Treinen 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 2 Bickford 1 0 0 0 0 0

García pitched to 3 batters in the 4th, Leone pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Carlos Torres; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Angel Hernandez. T—3:38. A—52,935 (56,000).