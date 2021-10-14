The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, October 14, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    PRESEASON

    Tuesday

    Toronto 113, Washington 108

    Golden State 111, L.A. Lakers 99

    Wednesday

    Phoenix 119, Portland 74

    Dallas 127, Charlotte 59

    Orlando 103, Boston 102

    Indiana 109, Memphis 107

    New York 108, Detroit 100

    Oklahoma City 108, Denver 99

    Utah 124, Milwaukee 120

    Today

    Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

    Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

    Oklahoma City vs Denver, 8 p.m.

    L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

    Friday*

    Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

    Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

    Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

    Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

    Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

    Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

    *End of preseason

    INDIANA 109,

    MEMPHIS 107

    MEMPHIS (107): Clarke 4-11 2-2 11, Williams 5-12 7-7 19, Tillman 1-6 0-0 2, Konchar 7-11 0-0 16, Merrill 11-17 0-0 30, Pons 3-5 2-2 9, Weems 1-3 0-0 2, Aldama 3-10 2-2 9, Tillie 2-8 0-0 5, Culver 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 39-90 13-13 107.

    INDIANA (109): Craig 1-8 0-0 3, Sabonis 10-19 3-4 24, Turner 4-10 5-6 13, Duarte 9-18 2-4 21, McConnell 2-7 0-0 5, Jackson 4-5 1-2 9, Bitadze 0-3 0-0 0, Lamb 6-12 8-8 20, Brissett 2-4 1-3 6, Wanamaker 2-6 0-0 4, Washington Jr. 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 42-95 20-27 109.

    Memphis 22 35 33 17 107
    Indiana 28 24 32 25 109

    3-Point Goals—Memphis 16-44 (Merrill 8-13, Williams 2-3, Konchar 2-4, Clarke 1-3, Pons 1-3, Aldama 1-4, Tillie 1-6, Tillman 0-2, Weems 0-2, Culver 0-4), Indiana 5-25 (Duarte 1-3, Sabonis 1-4, Craig 1-5, Bitadze 0-2, Turner 0-3, Lamb 0-5, McConnell 1-1, Washington Jr. 0-1, Brissett 1-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 46 (Aldama 11), Indiana 44 (Sabonis 13). Assists—Memphis 21 (Konchar 6), Indiana 23 (McConnell 7). Total Fouls—Memphis 19, Indiana 15. A—5,997 (20,000).

    WNBA

    PLAYOFFS

    First Round

    Sept. 23

    Chicago 81, Dallas 64

    Phoenix 83, New York 82

    Second Round

    Sept. 26

    Chicago 89, Minnesota 76

    Phoenix 85, Seattle 80, OT

    Semifinals

    (Best-of-5)

    Chicago 3, Connecticut 1

    Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Conn. 95, 2OT

    Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68

    Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83

    Oct. 6: Chicago 79, Connecticut 69

    Phoenix 3, Las Vegas 2

    Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90

    Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91

    Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60

    Oct. 6: Las Vegas 93, Phoenix 76

    Oct. 8: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 84

    Finals

    (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

    Chicago 1, Phoenix 1

    Oct. 10: Chicago 91, Phoenix 77

    Oct. 13: Phoenix 91, Chicago 86, OT

    Fri.: Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m.

    Sun.: Phoenix at Chicago, 3 p.m.

    x-Tue.: Chicago at Phoenix 9 p.m.

