PGA

CJ CUP AT THE SUMMIT

Site: Las Vegas

Course: The Summit Club. Yardage: 7,431. Par: 72.

Prize money: $9.75 million. Winner’s share: $1,755,000.

Television: Today-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jason Kokrak.

FedEx Cup leader: Sam Burns.

Last week: Sungjae Im won the Shriners Children’s Open.

Notes: For the second straight year, the CJ Cup in South Korea is being played in Las Vegas because of the pandemic. It was at Shadow Creek last year. Shadow Creek now hosts the LPGA Match Play. ... The field features nine of the 12 players from the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Missing are Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau. ... Justin Thomas is in the field, playing for the first time since he and caddie Jimmy Johnson parted ways. Jim “Bones” Mackay is now working for him. ... Dustin Johnson still has not won this year and is not eligible for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Johnson missed the CJ Cup last year with COVID-19. ... Among those who needed a sponsor exemption were Rickie Fowler for the second straight year, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Justin Rose and Gary Woodland. ... British Open champion Collin Morikawa is a member at The Summit Club. ... Morikawa, Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele are among those playing the Zozo Championship in Japan next week.

Next week: Zozo Championship.