HIGH SCHOOLS

Soccer

BOYS

AREA REGIONALS

CLASS 3A

Kokomo

Today: Noblesville at Col. City, 6 p.m.

Today: Northrop at Harrison, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Norwell

Today: Yorktown at B. Dwenger, 6 p.m.

Today: Canterbury at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian

Today: West Noble at Bremen, 6 p.m.

Today: West Lafayette at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

GIRLS

AREA REGIONALS

CLASS 3A

Kokomo

Wed.: Homestead 4, Noblesville 2

Wed.: Lafayette Harrison 1, Carroll 0

Sat.: Homestead vs. Harrison, 4 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Norwell

Wed.: Hamilton Heights 2, Bellmont 1

Wed.: Leo 4, Western 1

Sat.: Hamilton Heights vs. Leo, 7 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian

Wed.: Mishawaka Marian 3, DeKalb 0

Wed.: W. Lafayette 2, Hanover Central 1

Sat: Mish. Marian vs. W. Lafayette, 4 p.m.

CLASS A

Taylor

Wed.: Blackhawk Ch. 2, Manchester 0

Wed.: Tipton 1, Faith Christian 0

Sat.: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Tipton, 4 p.m.

HAMILTON HEIGHTS 2, BELLMONT 1

Hamilton Heights 1 1 — 2 Bellmont 0 1 — 1

G—Townsend (HH), Hall (HH), McMahon (B).

BLACKHAWK CH. 2, MANCHESTER 0

Blackhawk Christian 1 1 — 2 Manchester 0 0 — 0

G—Martin, Seabeck. A—Kline.

Tennis

STATE FINALS

Friday

Quarterfinals

At Carmel

Munster vs. Columbus North, noon

North Central vs. Carmel, noon

At Center Grove

Covington vs. Zionsville, noon

Westview vs. Jasper, noon

Saturday

At Carmel

Semifinals

M1 winner vs. M2 winner, 10 a.m.

M3 winner vs. M4 winner, 10 a.m.

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL REGIONALS

Saturday

Singles

Kokomo

Meier (Homestead) vs. Behrman (Muncie Burris), 10 a.m.

William (West Lafayette) vs. Bushong (Noblesville), 10 a.m.

Championship, 2 p.m.

LaPorte

Guerrero (South Bend Adams) vs. Bona (East Noble), 10 a.m.

Spriggs (Lake Central) vs. Oberto (Culver Academies), 10 a.m.

Championship, 2 p.m.

Doubles

Kokomo

Miller / O’Brien (Bishop Dwenger) vs. Gambrel / Taylor (Randolph So.), 10 a.m.

De Witt / Spirrison (Hamilton Southeastern) vs. M1 winners, 2 p.m.

DISTRICT 2 ALL-DISTRICT

Singles

Stephen Meier (Homestead), Griffin Martin (Carroll), Cole Shifferly (Bellmont), Isaiah Hostetler (Westview), Aaron Brandenberger (Leo), Brendan LaCounte (Northridge), Vittorio Bona (East Noble), Carson Kitchen (Huntington North), Elijah Hostetler (Westview), Ethan Koeneman (Carroll), Jared Sagan (Homestead), Ben Gerig (Concordia), Pi Wellington (Goshen)

Doubles

Conner Gibson / Matt Kosnik (Carroll), Alex Graber / Matthew Otten (Homestead), Evan Nay / Collin Seegert (Northridge), Max Bender / Carver Miller (East Noble), Carter Schmucker / Joel Byler (Goshen), Reid Eckert / Matthew Weill (Huntington North), Brady Chupp / Chaz Yoder (NorthWood)

Coach of the Year

Kyle Stoffel (Carroll)

Volleyball

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 4A

Concord

Today: Penn vs. Goshen, 5:30 p.m.; Warsaw vs. Elkhart, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Concord vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Northridge vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Carroll

Today: DeKalb vs. East Noble, 6 p.m.; Snider vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Carroll vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; North Side vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Columbia City

Today: South Side vs. Hunt. North, 6 p.m;

New Haven vs. Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Col. City vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Homestead vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Lakeland

Today: West Noble vs. Tip. Valley, 6 p.m.;

NorthWood vs. Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Jimtown vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Wawasee vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Angola

Tue.: Concordia 3, Leo 2

Today: Bishop Luers vs. Angola, 6 p.m.; Garrett vs. Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: B. Dwenger vs. Concordia, 11 a.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Bellmont

Tue.: Bellmont 3, Heritage 2

Today: Wapahani vs. Delta, 6 p.m.;

Jay County vs. Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Muncie Burris vs. Bellmont, 11 a.m.;

G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Central Noble

Today: Cent. Noble vs. Westview, 6 p.m.; Churubusco vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Fairfield vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Prairie Heights vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Bluffton

Tue.: South Adams 3, Wabash 0

Today: Manchester vs. Whitko, 6 p.m.; Bluffton vs. Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Adams Cent. vs. S. Adams, 11 a.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.;

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Blackhawk Christian

Today: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Fremont, 6 p.m;

Bethany Ch. vs. Elkhart Ch., 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Hamilton vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Lakewood Park vs. G2 winner,

12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Daleville

Today: Anderson Prep vs. Wes-Del,

6 p.m.; Tri-Central vs. Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Daleville vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; So. Wells vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.