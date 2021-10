(T) - taped (JIP) - joined in progress

TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS

BASEBALL

NLDS, L.A. Dodgers-San Francisco, TBS, 9 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA, Minnesota-Brooklyn, NBA, 7:30 p.m.

NBA, L.A. Lakers-Sacramento, NBA, 10 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College, Navy-Memphis, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

College, Georgia So.-S. Alabama, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

NFL, Tampa Bay-Philadelphia, Fox/NFL, 8:20 p.m.

GOLF

European PGA, Andalucía Masters, TGC, 8 a.m.

PGA, The CJ Cup at the Summit, TGC, 5 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL, Tampa Bay-Detroit, Bally Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

NHL, Seattle-Nashville, NHL, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

College, women, Northwestern-Wisconsin, BTN, 7 p.m.

College, women, Illinois-Minnesota, BTN, 9 p.m.

RADIO

FOOTBALL

NFL, Tampa Bay-Philadelphia, 1380 AM, 8:20 p.m.

TV, radio listings subject to change