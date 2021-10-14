TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed C Ed Davis.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived G Quinndary Weatherspoon. Signed G/F L.J. Figueroa.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Converted the contract of G Armoni Brooks to a two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKES — Waived G Mac McGlung.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived F Jemerrio Jones.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Waived Fs Wenyen Gabriel, Malcolm Hill and C James Banks III.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Waived G Jared Brownridge and F Braxton Key.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Waived Fs Freddie Gillespie and Reggie Perry.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived C Jay Huff and G Jordan Schakel.

NBA G LEAGUE

NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed F Fanbo Zeng.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Ezekiel Turner and TE Maxx Williams on injured reserve. Designated DLs Jordan Phillips and Josh Miles return from injured reserve to practice.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated OLB Jaylon Ferguson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated G Pat Elfein return from injured reserve to practice.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LBs Ledarius Mack, Rashad Smith and OL Dareuan Parker to the practice squad. Promoted RB Ryan Nall and LB Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Jeremiah Attaochu and OL Germain Ifedi on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated DE Khalid Kareem return from injured reserve to practice.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated CB Kelvin Joseph and TE Sean McKeon return from injured reserve to practice.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR John Brown and CB Rojesterman Farris to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Mark Gilbert. Designated LT Taylor Decker and DL Kevin Strong from injured reserve to practice.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted WR Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB Quinton Dunbar to the practice squad. Designated TE Dominique Dafney return from injured reserve to practice.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Designated WR Nico Collins return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DL Michael Dwumfour.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated WR T.Y. Hilton and LB Jordan Glasgow return from injured reserve to practice. Signed K Michael Badgley to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Designated QB Marcus Mariota return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DB Tony Brown and OT Dan Skipper to the practice squad. Released QB Kyle Sloter and DB Robert Jackson from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Nate Hall to the practice squad. Released DL Andrew Brown from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Luke Stocker to the practice squad. Released T Zack Bailey from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Sean Davis to the practice squad. Promoted LB Jahlani Tavai from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Dru Samia to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Linden Stephens to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted LB Avery Williamson from the practice squad to the active roster. Designated S Amani Hooker return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Dylan Cole and DL Kyle Peko to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Danny Etling to the practice squad. Waived CB Tre Flowers.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted TE Deon Yelder from the practice squad to the active roster.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Designated S Darrick Forrest return from injured reserve to practice. Signed CB Corn Elder. Placed CB Darryl Roberts on injured reserve. Released K Chris Blewitt from the practice squad. Signed S Cole Luke to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

NHL

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Anson Thornton to a three-year, entry level contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Released RW Matej Chalupa.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Released D Mikko Lehtonen.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Mattias Ekholm to a four-year contract.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Waived D Dennis Cholowski. Placed LW Marcus Johansson on injured reserve.