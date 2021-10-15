The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, October 15, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Basketball

    MEN

    WHAC PRESEASON POLL

    (1st Votes)

    1. Indiana Tech(9) 118; 2. Rochester (1) 110; 3. Lourdes (1) 94; 4. Madonna 89; 5. Cornerstone 83; 6. Lawrence Tech 59; 7. Concordia 55; 8. Aquinas 50; 9. Siena Heights 33; 10. UNOH 24; 11. UM-Dearborn 110

    WOMEN

    WHAC PRESEASON POLL

    (1st Votes)

    1. Indiana Tech (10) 120; 2. Rochester (1) 105; 3. Siena Heights 96; 4. Aquinas 86; 5. Concordia 76; 6. Lawrence Tech 69; 7. UM-Dearborn 49; 8. Cornerstone 42; 9. UNOH 39; 10.Lourdes 27; 11. Madonna 17.

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan 3 0 90 59 6 0 231 93
    Michigan St. 3 0 92 54 6 0 220 116
    Ohio St. 3 0 163 61 5 1 291 123
    Penn St. 2 1 60 33 5 1 170 83
    Maryland 1 2 51 134 4 2 180 174
    Indiana 0 2 6 58 2 3 119 141
    Rutgers 0 3 39 103 3 3 162 137

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Iowa 3 0 108 40 6 0 189 78
    Minnesota 1 1 51 58 3 2 122 98
    Purdue 1 1 26 29 3 2 118 77
    Wisconsin 1 2 51 54 2 3 98 102
    Illinois 1 3 56 79 2 5 124 172
    Nebraska 1 3 127 92 3 4 223 125
    Northwestern 0 2 28 94 2 3 110 136

    Saturday

    Michigan St. at Indiana, noon

    Nebraska at Minnesota, noon

    Rutgers at Northwestern, noon

    Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

    Army at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Kent St. 2 0 75 58 3 3 168 176
    Miami (OH) 1 1 40 30 2 4 132 140
    Ohio 1 1 61 47 1 5 116 188
    Akron 1 1 52 54 2 4 128 232
    Bowl. Green 0 2 40 62 2 4 106 142
    Buffalo 0 2 55 72 2 4 187 169

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    N. Illinois 2 0 49 40 4 2 165 188
    E. Michigan 1 1 33 39 4 2 176 137
    W. Michigan 1 1 44 62 4 2 153 153
    Ball St. 1 1 57 42 3 3 141 168
    C. Michigan 1 1 47 55 3 3 168 165
    Toledo 1 1 42 34 3 3 171 105

    Saturday

    Ohio at Buffalo, noon

    Ball St. at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

    Akron at Miami (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.

    Toledo at Cent. Michigan 3:30 p.m.

    Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

    Kent St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

    AP TOP 25 SCHEDULE

    Today

    No. 9. Oregon vs. California, 10:30 p.m.

    No. 24. San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

    Saturday

    No. 1. Georgia vs. No. 11 Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

    No. 2. Iowa vs. Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

    No. 3. Cincinnati vs. UCF, noon

    No. 4. Oklahoma vs. TCU, 7:30 p.m.

    No. 5. Alabama at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

    No. 10. Michigan St. at Indiana, noon

    No. 12. Oklahoma St. at No. 25 Texas, noon

    No. 13. Mississippi at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

    No. 17. Arkansas vs. Auburn, noon

    No. 18. Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

    No. 19. BYU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

    No. 20. Florida at LSU, noon

    No. 21. Texas A&M at Missouri, noon

    No. 22. NC State at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

    MSFA

    Mideast

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Lawrence Tech 2 0 6 0
    Concordia 2 0 4 0
    Marian 2 1 4 2
    Indiana Wesleyan 1 1 4 1
    Siena Heights 1 1 2 3
    Saint Francis 0 1 2 2
    Taylor 0 2 1 4
    Madonna 0 2 1 5

    Midwest

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Olivet Nazarene 2 0 4 1
    St. Francis (IL) 2 0 2 2
    Saint Xavier 1 1 3 2
    Roosevelt 1 1 2 3
    Judson 1 1 2 4
    Saint Ambrose 1 1 2 4
    Missouri Baptist 0 2 3 3
    Trinity International 0 2 2 4

    Saturday

    Madonna at Siena Heights, noon

    Taylor at Concordia, 1 p.m.

    Lawrence Tech at Ind. Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

    Judson at Saint Francis (IL), 2 p.m.

    Saint Xavier at Missouri Baptist, 2 p.m.

    St. Ambrose at Olivet Nazarene, 2 p.m.

    Roosevelt at Trinity International, 2 p.m.

    Saint Francis at Marian, 6 p.m.

    Email story