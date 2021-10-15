Conference All Games

W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 2 0 49 40 4 2 165 188 E. Michigan 1 1 33 39 4 2 176 137 W. Michigan 1 1 44 62 4 2 153 153 Ball St. 1 1 57 42 3 3 141 168 C. Michigan 1 1 47 55 3 3 168 165 Toledo 1 1 42 34 3 3 171 105

Saturday

Ohio at Buffalo, noon

Ball St. at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

AP TOP 25 SCHEDULE

Today

No. 9. Oregon vs. California, 10:30 p.m.

No. 24. San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

No. 1. Georgia vs. No. 11 Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

No. 2. Iowa vs. Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3. Cincinnati vs. UCF, noon

No. 4. Oklahoma vs. TCU, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5. Alabama at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

No. 10. Michigan St. at Indiana, noon

No. 12. Oklahoma St. at No. 25 Texas, noon

No. 13. Mississippi at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

No. 17. Arkansas vs. Auburn, noon

No. 18. Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

No. 19. BYU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

No. 20. Florida at LSU, noon

No. 21. Texas A&M at Missouri, noon

No. 22. NC State at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

