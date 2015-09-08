Friday, October 15, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
STANDINGS
*- conference champion
**- clinched share of championship
SAC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bishop Luers
|8-0
|8-0
|Carroll
|7-1
|7-1
|Snider
|6-1
|6-1
|Homestead
|5-3
|5-3
|Bishop Dwenger
|4-4
|4-4
|Northrop
|3-5
|3-5
|North Side
|2-6
|2-6
|Wayne
|2-6
|2-6
|South Side
|1-6
|1-6
|Concordia
|1-7
|1-7
NE8
|Conf.
|Overall
|**Leo
|6-0
|8-0
|Norwell
|5-1
|7-1
|East Noble
|4-2
|5-2
|Columbia City
|3-3
|4-4
|New Haven
|3-3
|3-5
|Huntington North
|1-5
|2-6
|Bellmont
|1-5
|1-7
|DeKalb
|1-5
|1-7
ACAC
|Conf.
|Overall
|**Adams Central
|5-0
|7-1
|South Adams
|4-1
|6-2
|Woodlan
|3-2
|3-5
|Heritage
|2-3
|3-5
|Jay County
|2-3
|3-5
|Bluffton
|2-4
|3-5
|Southern Wells
|0-5
|0-8
NECC
Big Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|*Fairfield
|3-1
|4-4
|Garrett
|2-2
|4-4
|Lakeland
|2-2
|3-5
|West Noble
|2-2
|3-5
|Angola
|1-3
|2-6
Small Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|*Eastside
|4-0
|8-0
|Churubusco
|3-1
|6-2
|Central Noble
|2-2
|6-2
|Prairie Heights
|1-3
|2-6
|Fremont
|0-4
|2-6
NLC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Concord
|6-0
|7-1
|Warsaw
|6-0
|7-1
|Mishawaka
|4-2
|6-2
|Northridge
|3-3
|5-3
|NorthWood
|3-3
|4-4
|Goshen
|1-5
|3-5
|Wawasee
|1-5
|1-7
|Plymouth
|0-6
|0-8
AREA LEADERS
Rushing
|car.
|yds
|TD
|Nelson, Wayne
|207
|1314
|8
|Graft, Norwell
|133
|1234
|15
|LDavis, Eastside
|145
|1226
|20
|Brown, Snider
|155
|1157
|17
|Hoover, Central Noble
|144
|1042
|13
|Sheron, Leo
|68
|962
|15
|Hale, Luers
|126
|919
|16
|Sievers, Columbia City
|149
|856
|7
|Hasselman, Angola
|138
|837
|10
|Carico, East Noble
|101
|812
|7
|KTippmann, Dwenger
|119
|772
|10
|Colbert, Norwell
|107
|768
|7
|ERogers, Heritage
|125
|756
|9
|Koskie, Garrett
|170
|752
|6
|Lambert, North Side
|120
|703
|7
|Heyerly, Adams Central
|66
|653
|8
|Marks, Churubusco
|117
|617
|4
|Jones, Warsaw
|56
|616
|7
|Bodkins, Bellmont
|158
|611
|7
|Flores-Ortega, Warsaw
|111
|595
|10
|Hoeppner, Leo
|54
|584
|6
|Carmody, Carroll
|87
|572
|3
|Hunt, Bluffton
|118
|532
|7
|Holman, Eastside
|73
|525
|6
|Wagner, Huntington North
|65
|524
|5
|Sandders, New Haven
|66
|467
|5
|ACurrie, Adams Central
|35
|465
|8
|Snyder, DeKalb
|99
|461
|2
Passing
|C-A-I
|yds
|TD
|Clark, Luers
|129-188-4
|2045
|27
|Slaven, Homestead
|111-182-6
|1581
|16
|Snyder, Woodlan
|123-211-10
|1554
|14
|OWanner, S. Adams
|92-154-5
|1419
|15
|Mattox, Concordia
|108-217-8
|1335
|11
|Irk, DeKalb
|105-217-6
|1249
|15
|LDavis, Eastside
|68-100-3
|1180
|16
|Hunt, Bluffton
|82-144-4
|1082
|11
|Becker, Carroll
|70-122-5
|1050
|19
|Lytle, Garrett
|94-154-8
|1035
|6
|Brazel, East Noble
|52-100-5
|930
|10
|Dickerson, Dwenger
|61-89-2
|818
|9
Receiving
|catches
|yds
|Glenn, Luers
|44
|840
|Schoch, South Adams
|43
|779
|Sparrow, Homestead
|41
|508
|Stephenson, Woodlan
|39
|443
|Anderson, Homestead
|38
|710
|Coverstone, Carroll
|37
|795
|Montoya, DeKalb
|37
|431
|Reidy, Woodlan
|35
|491
|Reiff, Bluffton
|35
|428
|Hess, Garrett
|32
|313
|Wiley, DeKalb
|31
|458
|Lake, Luers
|30
|440
|Juarez, Snider
|30
|369
|Hill, Luers
|29
|402
|Johnson, North Side
|29
|297
|Ciocca, Dwenger
|28
|332
|Johnson, Concordia
|27
|433
|Parnin, Concordia
|26
|382
|Tonkel, Angola
|25
|374
|Richards, Garrett
|25
|350
Scoring
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Ttl
|Sheron, Leo
|17
|0
|22
|124
|LDavis, Eastside
|20
|0
|2
|122
|Hale, Luers
|18
|0
|0
|108
|Brown, Snider
|17
|0
|0
|102
|Graft, Norwell
|17
|0
|0
|102
|Glenn, Luers
|13
|0
|4
|82
|Hoover, Central Noble
|13
|0
|2
|80
|Collins, Wayne
|13
|0
|0
|78
|ACurrie, Adams Central
|13
|0
|0
|78
|Coverstone, Carroll
|12
|0
|0
|72
|KTippmann, Dwenger
|10
|0
|8
|68
|Neuenschwander, A.C.
|11
|0
|2
|68
|Anderson, Homestead
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Nelson, Wayne
|8
|0
|12
|60
|ERogers, Heritage
|9
|0
|6
|60
|Hasselman, Angola
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Buroff, Churubusco
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Flores-Ortega, Warsaw
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Lytle, Garrett
|9
|0
|2
|56
|Black, Adams Central
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Heyerly, Adams Central
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Holman, Eastside
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Jones, Warsaw
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Wiley, DeKalb
|8
|0
|2
|50
|Nondorf, Churubusco
|8
|0
|2
|50
|L. Johnson, Concordia
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Bodkins, Bellmont
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Sievers, Columbia City
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Munson, East Noble
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Barbour, Leo
|8
|0
|0
|48
|ECrawford, Leo
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Colbert, Norwell
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Hunt, Bluffton
|7
|0
|6
|48
|Schoch, South Adams
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Lopez, Carroll
|0
|5
|32
|47
|Klefeker, Columbia City
|0
|8
|23
|47
|Hoeppner, Leo
|6
|0
|10
|46
|Pineda, Luers
|0
|2
|39
|45
Sacks
|Total
|Allen, Leo
|8
|BPruitt, West Noble
|8
|Christmon, Homestead
|6
|Hinshaw, South Adams
|5
|Carey, Dwenger
|5.5
|BDavis, Eastside
|5.5
|WRinker, Churubusco
|4.5
|BDavis, Eastside
|4.5
|Vargovich, North Side
|4
|Young, Wayne
|4
|Bianski, Churubusco
|4
|Blake, Churubusco
|4
|Laub, Eastside
|4
|Bibbee, Eastside
|4
|Schoenefeld, Concordia
|3.5
|JTippmann, Dwenger
|3.5
|Wurm, Adams Central
|3.5
Interceptions
|Total
|Arntz, Columbia City
|6
|Doughty, Luers
|4
|RCrawford, Leo
|4
|Clopton, New Haven
|4
|Bennett, Carroll
|3
|Vance, Dwenger
|3
|Herron, Columbia City
|3
|Hacker, Huntington North
|3
|ACurrie, Adams Central
|3
|Yergler, Adams Central
|3
|Diffendarfer, Central Noble
|3
|Smith, Central Noble
|3
|Buroff, Churubusco
|3
|Baker, Garrett
|3
Fumble recoveries
|Total
|Rusher, Concordia
|4
|Johnson, North Side
|4
|Black, Adams Central
|4
|Smith, Carroll
|3
|Barkes, Homestead
|3
|Hill, Angola
|3
|Monds, Wawasee
|3
|Northrop
|0
|3
|—
|3
|Harrison
|1
|0
|—
|1
Harrison individual statistics not available
G—Wimes, Vidal, Dervisevic.
WEST NOBLE 3, BREMEN 2
|West Noble
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Bremen
|1
|1
|—
|2
Bremen individual statistics not available
G—Barth, Diaz, Torres. A—Macias 2.
GIRLS
AREA REGIONALS
CLASS 3A
Kokomo
Wed.: Homestead 4, Noblesville 2
Wed.: Lafayette Harrison 1, Carroll 0
Sat.: Homestead vs. Harrison, 4 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Norwell
Wed.: Hamilton Heights 2, Bellmont 1
Wed.: Leo 4, Western 1
Sat.: Hamilton Heights vs. Leo, 7 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian
Wed.: Mishawaka Marian 3, DeKalb 0
Wed.: W. Lafayette 2, Hanover Central 1
Sat: Mish. Marian vs. W. Lafayette, 4 p.m.
CLASS A
Taylor
Wed.: Blackhawk Ch. 2, Manchester 0
Wed.: Tipton 1, Faith Christian 0
Sat.: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Tipton, 4 p.m.
Tennis
STATE FINALS
Today
Quarterfinals
At Carmel
Munster vs. Columbus North, noon
North Central vs. Carmel, noon
At Center Grove
Covington vs. Zionsville, noon
Westview vs. Jasper, noon
Saturday
At Carmel
Semifinals
M1 winner vs. M2 winner, 10 a.m.
M3 winner vs. M4 winner, 10 a.m.
State Championship
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
INDIVIDUAL REGIONALS
Saturday
Singles
Kokomo
Meier (Homestead) vs. Behrman (Muncie Burris), 10 a.m.
William (West Lafayette) vs. Bushong (Noblesville), 10 a.m.
Championship, 2 p.m.
LaPorte
Guerrero (South Bend Adams) vs. Bona (East Noble), 10 a.m.
Spriggs (Lake Central) vs. Oberto (Culver Academies), 10 a.m.
Championship, 2 p.m.
Doubles
Kokomo
Miller / O’Brien (Bishop Dwenger) vs. Gambrel / Taylor (Randolph So.), 10 a.m.
De Witt / Spirrison (Hamilton Southeastern) vs. M1 winners, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
AREA SECTIONALS
CLASS 4A
Concord
Thu.: Penn 3, Goshen 0;
Warsaw 3, Elkhart 0
Sat.: Concord vs. Penn, 11 a.m.; Northridge vs. Warsaw, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
Carroll
Thu.: DeKalb 3, East Noble 0;
Snider 3, Northrop 2
Sat.: Carroll vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m.;
North Side vs. Snider, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
Columbia City
Thu.: Huntington North 3, South Side 0;
New Haven 3, Wayne 0
Sat.: Col. City vs. Huntington N., 11 a.m.; Homestead vs. New Haven, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Lakeland
Thu.: West Noble 3, Tip. Valley 0;
NorthWood 3, Lakeland 0
Sat.: Jimtown vs. West Noble, 11 a.m.; Wawasee vs. NorthWood, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
Angola
Tue.: Concordia 3, Leo 2
Thu.: Angola 3, Bishop Luers 0;
Woodlan 3, Garrett 0
Sat.: Bishop Dwenger vs. Concordia,
11 a.m.; Angola vs. Woodlan, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
Bellmont
Tue.: Bellmont 3, Heritage 2
Thu.: Wapahani 3, Delta 1;
Jay County 3, Norwell 2
Sat.: Muncie Burris vs. Bellmont, 11 a.m.;
Wapahani vs. Jay County, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Central Noble
Thu.: Westview 3, Cent. Noble 2;
Eastside 3, Churubusco 1
Sat.: Fairfield vs. Westview, 11 a.m.; Prairie Heights vs. Eastside, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
Bluffton
Tue.: South Adams 3, Wabash 0
Thu.: Whitko 3, Manchester 0;
Bluffton 3, Canterbury 0
Sat.: Adams Cent. vs. S. Adams, 11 a.m.; Whitko vs. Bluffton, 12:30 p.m.;
Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
Blackhawk Christian
Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. 3, Fremont 1;
Elkhart Ch. 3, Bethany Ch. 0
Sat.: Hamilton vs. Blackhawk Ch.,
11 a.m.; Lakewood Park vs. Elkhart Ch.,
12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
Daleville
Thu.: Wes-Del 3, Anderson Prep 0; Tri-Central 3, Liberty Christian 0
Sat.: Daleville vs. Wes-Del, 11 a.m.; So. Wells vs. Tri-Central, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
SNIDER 3, NORTHROP 2
Snider 25-25-24-23-15: Individual statistics not available
Northrop 22-12-26-25-13: Aces—Garner 2. Assists—Smith 35. Digs—Foord 23. Kills—Olding 15.
WEST NOBLE 3, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 0
West Noble 25-25-25: Aces—Clouse 6. Assists—Klages 24. Digs—Ritchie 20. Kills—Clouse 9.
Tippecanoe Valley 23-18-20: Individual statistics not available
NEW HAVEN 3, WAYNE 0
New Haven 25-25-25: Aces—Casey 8. Assists—Casey 25. Digs—Trimm 11. Kills—Koepke 11.
Wayne 8-9-15: Individual statistics not available
BLUFFTON 3, CANTERBURY 0
Bluffton 25-25-25: Aces—Reiff 14. Assists—Baumgartner 26. Digs—Reiff 14. Kills—Nusbaumer 9.
Canterbury 21-21-19: Individual statistics not available
