The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, October 15, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Football

    STANDINGS

    *- conference champion

    **- clinched share of championship

    SAC

    Conf. Overall
    Bishop Luers 8-0 8-0
    Carroll 7-1 7-1
    Snider 6-1 6-1
    Homestead 5-3 5-3
    Bishop Dwenger 4-4 4-4
    Northrop 3-5 3-5
    North Side 2-6 2-6
    Wayne 2-6 2-6
    South Side 1-6 1-6
    Concordia 1-7 1-7

    NE8

    Conf. Overall
    **Leo 6-0 8-0
    Norwell 5-1 7-1
    East Noble 4-2 5-2
    Columbia City 3-3 4-4
    New Haven 3-3 3-5
    Huntington North 1-5 2-6
    Bellmont 1-5 1-7
    DeKalb 1-5 1-7

    ACAC

    Conf. Overall
    **Adams Central 5-0 7-1
    South Adams 4-1 6-2
    Woodlan 3-2 3-5
    Heritage 2-3 3-5
    Jay County 2-3 3-5
    Bluffton 2-4 3-5
    Southern Wells 0-5 0-8

    NECC

    Big Division

    Conf. Overall
    *Fairfield 3-1 4-4
    Garrett 2-2 4-4
    Lakeland 2-2 3-5
    West Noble 2-2 3-5
    Angola 1-3 2-6

    Small Division

    Conf. Overall
    *Eastside 4-0 8-0
    Churubusco 3-1 6-2
    Central Noble 2-2 6-2
    Prairie Heights 1-3 2-6
    Fremont 0-4 2-6

    NLC

    Conf. Overall
    Concord 6-0 7-1
    Warsaw 6-0 7-1
    Mishawaka 4-2 6-2
    Northridge 3-3 5-3
    NorthWood 3-3 4-4
    Goshen 1-5 3-5
    Wawasee 1-5 1-7
    Plymouth 0-6 0-8

    AREA LEADERS

    Rushing

    car. yds TD
    Nelson, Wayne 207 1314 8
    Graft, Norwell 133 1234 15
    LDavis, Eastside 145 1226 20
    Brown, Snider 155 1157 17
    Hoover, Central Noble 144 1042 13
    Sheron, Leo 68 962 15
    Hale, Luers 126 919 16
    Sievers, Columbia City 149 856 7
    Hasselman, Angola 138 837 10
    Carico, East Noble 101 812 7
    KTippmann, Dwenger 119 772 10
    Colbert, Norwell 107 768 7
    ERogers, Heritage 125 756 9
    Koskie, Garrett 170 752 6
    Lambert, North Side 120 703 7
    Heyerly, Adams Central 66 653 8
    Marks, Churubusco 117 617 4
    Jones, Warsaw 56 616 7
    Bodkins, Bellmont 158 611 7
    Flores-Ortega, Warsaw 111 595 10
    Hoeppner, Leo 54 584 6
    Carmody, Carroll 87 572 3
    Hunt, Bluffton 118 532 7
    Holman, Eastside 73 525 6
    Wagner, Huntington North 65 524 5
    Sandders, New Haven 66 467 5
    ACurrie, Adams Central 35 465 8
    Snyder, DeKalb 99 461 2

    Passing

    C-A-I yds TD
    Clark, Luers 129-188-4 2045 27
    Slaven, Homestead 111-182-6 1581 16
    Snyder, Woodlan 123-211-10 1554 14
    OWanner, S. Adams 92-154-5 1419 15
    Mattox, Concordia 108-217-8 1335 11
    Irk, DeKalb 105-217-6 1249 15
    LDavis, Eastside 68-100-3 1180 16
    Hunt, Bluffton 82-144-4 1082 11
    Becker, Carroll 70-122-5 1050 19
    Lytle, Garrett 94-154-8 1035 6
    Brazel, East Noble 52-100-5 930 10
    Dickerson, Dwenger 61-89-2 818 9

    Receiving

    catches yds
    Glenn, Luers 44 840
    Schoch, South Adams 43 779
    Sparrow, Homestead 41 508
    Stephenson, Woodlan 39 443
    Anderson, Homestead 38 710
    Coverstone, Carroll 37 795
    Montoya, DeKalb 37 431
    Reidy, Woodlan 35 491
    Reiff, Bluffton 35 428
    Hess, Garrett 32 313
    Wiley, DeKalb 31 458
    Lake, Luers 30 440
    Juarez, Snider 30 369
    Hill, Luers 29 402
    Johnson, North Side 29 297
    Ciocca, Dwenger 28 332
    Johnson, Concordia 27 433
    Parnin, Concordia 26 382
    Tonkel, Angola 25 374
    Richards, Garrett 25 350

    Scoring

    TD FG PAT Ttl
    Sheron, Leo 17 0 22 124
    LDavis, Eastside 20 0 2 122
    Hale, Luers 18 0 0 108
    Brown, Snider 17 0 0 102
    Graft, Norwell 17 0 0 102
    Glenn, Luers 13 0 4 82
    Hoover, Central Noble 13 0 2 80
    Collins, Wayne 13 0 0 78
    ACurrie, Adams Central 13 0 0 78
    Coverstone, Carroll 12 0 0 72
    KTippmann, Dwenger 10 0 8 68
    Neuenschwander, A.C. 11 0 2 68
    Anderson, Homestead 10 0 0 60
    Nelson, Wayne 8 0 12 60
    ERogers, Heritage 9 0 6 60
    Hasselman, Angola 10 0 0 60
    Buroff, Churubusco 10 0 0 60
    Flores-Ortega, Warsaw 10 0 0 60
    Lytle, Garrett 9 0 2 56
    Black, Adams Central 9 0 0 54
    Heyerly, Adams Central 9 0 0 54
    Holman, Eastside 9 0 0 54
    Jones, Warsaw 9 0 0 54
    Wiley, DeKalb 8 0 2 50
    Nondorf, Churubusco 8 0 2 50
    L. Johnson, Concordia 8 0 0 48
    Bodkins, Bellmont 8 0 0 48
    Sievers, Columbia City 8 0 0 48
    Munson, East Noble 8 0 0 48
    Barbour, Leo 8 0 0 48
    ECrawford, Leo 8 0 0 48
    Colbert, Norwell 8 0 0 48
    Hunt, Bluffton 7 0 6 48
    Schoch, South Adams 8 0 0 48
    Lopez, Carroll 0 5 32 47
    Klefeker, Columbia City 0 8 23 47
    Hoeppner, Leo 6 0 10 46
    Pineda, Luers 0 2 39 45

    Sacks

    Total
    Allen, Leo 8
    BPruitt, West Noble 8
    Christmon, Homestead 6
    Hinshaw, South Adams 5
    Carey, Dwenger 5.5
    BDavis, Eastside 5.5
    WRinker, Churubusco 4.5
    BDavis, Eastside 4.5
    Vargovich, North Side 4
    Young, Wayne 4
    Bianski, Churubusco 4
    Blake, Churubusco 4
    Laub, Eastside 4
    Bibbee, Eastside 4
    Schoenefeld, Concordia 3.5
    JTippmann, Dwenger 3.5
    Wurm, Adams Central 3.5

    Interceptions

    Total
    Arntz, Columbia City 6
    Doughty, Luers 4
    RCrawford, Leo 4
    Clopton, New Haven 4
    Bennett, Carroll 3
    Vance, Dwenger 3
    Herron, Columbia City 3
    Hacker, Huntington North 3
    ACurrie, Adams Central 3
    Yergler, Adams Central 3
    Diffendarfer, Central Noble 3
    Smith, Central Noble 3
    Buroff, Churubusco 3
    Baker, Garrett 3

    Fumble recoveries

    Soccer

    BOYS

    AREA REGIONALS

    CLASS 3A

    Kokomo

    Thu.: Noblesville 5, Columbia City 0

    Thu.: Northrop 3, Harrison 1

    Sat.: Noblesville vs. Northrop, 2 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Norwell

    Thu.: Bishop Dwenger 3, Yorktown 1

    Thu.: Canterbury 4, Oak Hill 1

    Sat.: Bishop Dwenger vs. Canterbury, 2 p.m.

    Mishawaka Marian

    Thu.: West Noble 3, Bremen 2

    Thu.: West Lafayette 3, Griffith 1

    Sat.: West Noble vs. West Lafayette, 2 p.m.

    NORTHROP 3, HARRISON 1

    Total
    Rusher, Concordia 4
    Johnson, North Side 4
    Black, Adams Central 4
    Smith, Carroll 3
    Barkes, Homestead 3
    Hill, Angola 3
    Monds, Wawasee 3
    Northrop 0 3 3
    Harrison 1 0 1

    Harrison individual statistics not available

    G—Wimes, Vidal, Dervisevic.

    WEST NOBLE 3, BREMEN 2

    West Noble 1 2 3
    Bremen 1 1 2

    Bremen individual statistics not available

    G—Barth, Diaz, Torres. A—Macias 2.

    GIRLS

    AREA REGIONALS

    CLASS 3A

    Kokomo

    Wed.: Homestead 4, Noblesville 2

    Wed.: Lafayette Harrison 1, Carroll 0

    Sat.: Homestead vs. Harrison, 4 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Norwell

    Wed.: Hamilton Heights 2, Bellmont 1

    Wed.: Leo 4, Western 1

    Sat.: Hamilton Heights vs. Leo, 7 p.m.

    Mishawaka Marian

    Wed.: Mishawaka Marian 3, DeKalb 0

    Wed.: W. Lafayette 2, Hanover Central 1

    Sat: Mish. Marian vs. W. Lafayette, 4 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Taylor

    Wed.: Blackhawk Ch. 2, Manchester 0

    Wed.: Tipton 1, Faith Christian 0

    Sat.: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Tipton, 4 p.m.

    Tennis

    STATE FINALS

    Today

    Quarterfinals

    At Carmel

    Munster vs. Columbus North, noon

    North Central vs. Carmel, noon

    At Center Grove

    Covington vs. Zionsville, noon

    Westview vs. Jasper, noon

    Saturday

    At Carmel

    Semifinals

    M1 winner vs. M2 winner, 10 a.m.

    M3 winner vs. M4 winner, 10 a.m.

    State Championship

    Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

    INDIVIDUAL REGIONALS

    Saturday

    Singles

    Kokomo

    Meier (Homestead) vs. Behrman (Muncie Burris), 10 a.m.

    William (West Lafayette) vs. Bushong (Noblesville), 10 a.m.

    Championship, 2 p.m.

    LaPorte

    Guerrero (South Bend Adams) vs. Bona (East Noble), 10 a.m.

    Spriggs (Lake Central) vs. Oberto (Culver Academies), 10 a.m.

    Championship, 2 p.m.

    Doubles

    Kokomo

    Miller / O’Brien (Bishop Dwenger) vs. Gambrel / Taylor (Randolph So.), 10 a.m.

    De Witt / Spirrison (Hamilton Southeastern) vs. M1 winners, 2 p.m.

    Volleyball

    AREA SECTIONALS

    CLASS 4A

    Concord

    Thu.: Penn 3, Goshen 0;

    Warsaw 3, Elkhart 0

    Sat.: Concord vs. Penn, 11 a.m.; Northridge vs. Warsaw, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Carroll

    Thu.: DeKalb 3, East Noble 0;

    Snider 3, Northrop 2

    Sat.: Carroll vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m.;

    North Side vs. Snider, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Columbia City

    Thu.: Huntington North 3, South Side 0;

    New Haven 3, Wayne 0

    Sat.: Col. City vs. Huntington N., 11 a.m.; Homestead vs. New Haven, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 3A

    Lakeland

    Thu.: West Noble 3, Tip. Valley 0;

    NorthWood 3, Lakeland 0

    Sat.: Jimtown vs. West Noble, 11 a.m.; Wawasee vs. NorthWood, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Angola

    Tue.: Concordia 3, Leo 2

    Thu.: Angola 3, Bishop Luers 0;

    Woodlan 3, Garrett 0

    Sat.: Bishop Dwenger vs. Concordia,

    11 a.m.; Angola vs. Woodlan, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Bellmont

    Tue.: Bellmont 3, Heritage 2

    Thu.: Wapahani 3, Delta 1;

    Jay County 3, Norwell 2

    Sat.: Muncie Burris vs. Bellmont, 11 a.m.;

    Wapahani vs. Jay County, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Central Noble

    Thu.: Westview 3, Cent. Noble 2;

    Eastside 3, Churubusco 1

    Sat.: Fairfield vs. Westview, 11 a.m.; Prairie Heights vs. Eastside, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Bluffton

    Tue.: South Adams 3, Wabash 0

    Thu.: Whitko 3, Manchester 0;

    Bluffton 3, Canterbury 0

    Sat.: Adams Cent. vs. S. Adams, 11 a.m.; Whitko vs. Bluffton, 12:30 p.m.;

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Blackhawk Christian

    Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. 3, Fremont 1;

    Elkhart Ch. 3, Bethany Ch. 0

    Sat.: Hamilton vs. Blackhawk Ch.,

    11 a.m.; Lakewood Park vs. Elkhart Ch.,

    12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Daleville

    Thu.: Wes-Del 3, Anderson Prep 0; Tri-Central 3, Liberty Christian 0

    Sat.: Daleville vs. Wes-Del, 11 a.m.; So. Wells vs. Tri-Central, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    SNIDER 3, NORTHROP 2

    Snider 25-25-24-23-15: Individual statistics not available

    Northrop 22-12-26-25-13: Aces—Garner 2. Assists—Smith 35. Digs—Foord 23. Kills—Olding 15.

    WEST NOBLE 3, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 0

    West Noble 25-25-25: Aces—Clouse 6. Assists—Klages 24. Digs—Ritchie 20. Kills—Clouse 9.

    Tippecanoe Valley 23-18-20: Individual statistics not available

    NEW HAVEN 3, WAYNE 0

    New Haven 25-25-25: Aces—Casey 8. Assists—Casey 25. Digs—Trimm 11. Kills—Koepke 11.

    Wayne 8-9-15: Individual statistics not available

    BLUFFTON 3, CANTERBURY 0

    Bluffton 25-25-25: Aces—Reiff 14. Assists—Baumgartner 26. Digs—Reiff 14. Kills—Nusbaumer 9.

    Canterbury 21-21-19: Individual statistics not available

    Share this article

    Email story