HIGH SCHOOLS

Total

Rusher, Concordia 4

Johnson, North Side 4

Black, Adams Central 4

Smith, Carroll 3

Barkes, Homestead 3

Hill, Angola 3

Monds, Wawasee 3

Soccer

BOYS

AREA REGIONALS

CLASS 3A

Kokomo

Thu.: Noblesville 5, Columbia City 0

Thu.: Northrop 3, Harrison 1

Sat.: Noblesville vs. Northrop, 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Norwell

Thu.: Bishop Dwenger 3, Yorktown 1

Thu.: Canterbury 4, Oak Hill 1

Sat.: Bishop Dwenger vs. Canterbury, 2 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian

Thu.: West Noble 3, Bremen 2

Thu.: West Lafayette 3, Griffith 1

Sat.: West Noble vs. West Lafayette, 2 p.m.

NORTHROP 3, HARRISON 1

Northrop 0 3 — 3 Harrison 1 0 — 1

Harrison individual statistics not available

G—Wimes, Vidal, Dervisevic.

WEST NOBLE 3, BREMEN 2

West Noble 1 2 — 3 Bremen 1 1 — 2

Bremen individual statistics not available

G—Barth, Diaz, Torres. A—Macias 2.

GIRLS

AREA REGIONALS

CLASS 3A

Kokomo

Wed.: Homestead 4, Noblesville 2

Wed.: Lafayette Harrison 1, Carroll 0

Sat.: Homestead vs. Harrison, 4 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Norwell

Wed.: Hamilton Heights 2, Bellmont 1

Wed.: Leo 4, Western 1

Sat.: Hamilton Heights vs. Leo, 7 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian

Wed.: Mishawaka Marian 3, DeKalb 0

Wed.: W. Lafayette 2, Hanover Central 1

Sat: Mish. Marian vs. W. Lafayette, 4 p.m.

CLASS A

Taylor

Wed.: Blackhawk Ch. 2, Manchester 0

Wed.: Tipton 1, Faith Christian 0

Sat.: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Tipton, 4 p.m.

Tennis

STATE FINALS

Today

Quarterfinals

At Carmel

Munster vs. Columbus North, noon

North Central vs. Carmel, noon

At Center Grove

Covington vs. Zionsville, noon

Westview vs. Jasper, noon

Saturday

At Carmel

Semifinals

M1 winner vs. M2 winner, 10 a.m.

M3 winner vs. M4 winner, 10 a.m.

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL REGIONALS

Saturday

Singles

Kokomo

Meier (Homestead) vs. Behrman (Muncie Burris), 10 a.m.

William (West Lafayette) vs. Bushong (Noblesville), 10 a.m.

Championship, 2 p.m.

LaPorte

Guerrero (South Bend Adams) vs. Bona (East Noble), 10 a.m.

Spriggs (Lake Central) vs. Oberto (Culver Academies), 10 a.m.

Championship, 2 p.m.

Doubles

Kokomo

Miller / O’Brien (Bishop Dwenger) vs. Gambrel / Taylor (Randolph So.), 10 a.m.

De Witt / Spirrison (Hamilton Southeastern) vs. M1 winners, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 4A

Concord

Thu.: Penn 3, Goshen 0;

Warsaw 3, Elkhart 0

Sat.: Concord vs. Penn, 11 a.m.; Northridge vs. Warsaw, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Carroll

Thu.: DeKalb 3, East Noble 0;

Snider 3, Northrop 2

Sat.: Carroll vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m.;

North Side vs. Snider, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Columbia City

Thu.: Huntington North 3, South Side 0;

New Haven 3, Wayne 0

Sat.: Col. City vs. Huntington N., 11 a.m.; Homestead vs. New Haven, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Lakeland

Thu.: West Noble 3, Tip. Valley 0;

NorthWood 3, Lakeland 0

Sat.: Jimtown vs. West Noble, 11 a.m.; Wawasee vs. NorthWood, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Angola

Tue.: Concordia 3, Leo 2

Thu.: Angola 3, Bishop Luers 0;

Woodlan 3, Garrett 0

Sat.: Bishop Dwenger vs. Concordia,

11 a.m.; Angola vs. Woodlan, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Bellmont

Tue.: Bellmont 3, Heritage 2

Thu.: Wapahani 3, Delta 1;

Jay County 3, Norwell 2

Sat.: Muncie Burris vs. Bellmont, 11 a.m.;

Wapahani vs. Jay County, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Central Noble

Thu.: Westview 3, Cent. Noble 2;

Eastside 3, Churubusco 1

Sat.: Fairfield vs. Westview, 11 a.m.; Prairie Heights vs. Eastside, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Bluffton

Tue.: South Adams 3, Wabash 0

Thu.: Whitko 3, Manchester 0;

Bluffton 3, Canterbury 0

Sat.: Adams Cent. vs. S. Adams, 11 a.m.; Whitko vs. Bluffton, 12:30 p.m.;

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Blackhawk Christian

Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. 3, Fremont 1;

Elkhart Ch. 3, Bethany Ch. 0

Sat.: Hamilton vs. Blackhawk Ch.,

11 a.m.; Lakewood Park vs. Elkhart Ch.,

12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Daleville

Thu.: Wes-Del 3, Anderson Prep 0; Tri-Central 3, Liberty Christian 0

Sat.: Daleville vs. Wes-Del, 11 a.m.; So. Wells vs. Tri-Central, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

SNIDER 3, NORTHROP 2

Snider 25-25-24-23-15: Individual statistics not available

Northrop 22-12-26-25-13: Aces—Garner 2. Assists—Smith 35. Digs—Foord 23. Kills—Olding 15.

WEST NOBLE 3, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 0

West Noble 25-25-25: Aces—Clouse 6. Assists—Klages 24. Digs—Ritchie 20. Kills—Clouse 9.

Tippecanoe Valley 23-18-20: Individual statistics not available

NEW HAVEN 3, WAYNE 0

New Haven 25-25-25: Aces—Casey 8. Assists—Casey 25. Digs—Trimm 11. Kills—Koepke 11.

Wayne 8-9-15: Individual statistics not available

BLUFFTON 3, CANTERBURY 0

Bluffton 25-25-25: Aces—Reiff 14. Assists—Baumgartner 26. Digs—Reiff 14. Kills—Nusbaumer 9.

Canterbury 21-21-19: Individual statistics not available

