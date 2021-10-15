NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 Ottawa 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Florida 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 4 4 Montreal 2 0 2 0 0 2 7 Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 9 12 Detroit 1 0 0 1 1 6 7 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 2 1 0 1 3 10 7 Columbus 1 1 0 0 2 8 2 Washington 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 6 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 0 1 1 1 3 8 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 3 6 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 4 2 Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Nashville 1 0 1 0 0 3 4 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 2 4 Winnipeg 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 8 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Vancouver 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 Seattle 2 1 1 0 2 7 7 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday

Toronto 2, Montreal 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

Colorado 4, Chicago 2

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Anaheim 4, Winnipeg 1

Thursday

Buffalo 5, Montreal 1

Ottawa 3, Toronto 2

Columbus 8, Arizona 2

Florida 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Dallas 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Carolina 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 6, OT

Seattle 4, Nashville 3

Vegas at Los Angeles, late

Today

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

TAMPA BAY 7,

DETROIT 6, OT

Tampa Bay 0 3 3 1 — 7 Detroit 1 3 2 0 — 6

First Period—1, Detroit, Larkin 1 (Zadina, Fabbri), 14:00. Penalties—Raddysh, TB (High Sticking), 2:58; Smith, DET (Hooking), 8:41; Smith, DET (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:43; Maroon, TB (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:43.

Second Period—2, Detroit, Bertuzzi 1 (Seider, Leddy), 0:18. 3, Detroit, Bertuzzi 2 (Lindstrom, Erne), 7:52. 4, Tampa Bay, Palat 1 (Kucherov, Hedman), 8:08. 5, Detroit, Bertuzzi 3 (Fabbri, Raymond), 12:29 (pp). 6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 1 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 15:19 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 2 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 16:31 (pp). Penalties—Sustr, TB (Delay of Game), 5:46; Zadina, DET (Roughing), 6:34; McDonagh, TB (Roughing), 6:34; Joseph, TB (Roughing), 11:40; Rutta, TB (Roughing), 11:40; Detroit bench, served by Smith (Misconduct), 11:40; Cirelli, TB (Roughing), 19:41; Seider, DET (Roughing), 19:41; Smith, DET (Roughing), 19:41; Sergachev, TB (Roughing), 19:41.

Third Period—8, Detroit, Bertuzzi 4 (Seider, DeKeyser), 4:35. 9, Detroit, Namestnikov 1 (Rasmussen, Leddy), 7:10. 10, Tampa Bay, Colton 1 (Cernak), 13:43. 11, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 1 (Hedman, Stamkos), 16:25 (pp). 12, Tampa Bay, Killorn 2 (Hedman), 17:41. Penalties—Bertuzzi, DET (Tripping), 2:25; Palat, TB (Cross Checking), 9:21; Gagner, DET (Tripping), 11:19; Fabbri, DET (Tripping), 15:49.

Overtime—13, Tampa Bay, Palat 2 (Point, Hedman), 2:43. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Tampa Bay 15-16-14-3—48. Detroit 8-12-6-0—26.

Power-play opportunities—Tampa Bay 3 of 7; Detroit 1 of 5.

Goalies—Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 1-1-0 (26 shots-20 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 0-0-1 (48-41).

A—19,515 (20,000). T—2:50.

Referees—Gord Dwyer, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen—Dan Kelly, Bryan Pancich.

LATE WEDNESDAY

COLORADO 4,

CHICAGO 2

Chicago 1 0 1 — 2 Colorado 3 1 0 — 4

First Period—1, Colorado, J.Johnson 1 (Nichushkin, Burakovsky), 4:26. 2, Colorado, Landeskog 1 (E.Johnson, Kadri), 5:48. 3, Colorado, Byram 1 (Landeskog), 9:34. 4, Chicago, Kubalik 1 (Borgstrom, Mitchell), 16:47 (pp). Penalties—Compher, COL (Hooking), 15:30; Chicago bench, served by Johnson (Too Many Men on the Ice), 17:34; Stillman, CHI (Roughing), 20:00; O’Connor, COL (Cross Checking), 20:00.

Second Period—5, Colorado, Kadri 1 (Rantanen, Byram), 16:12. Penalties—Landeskog, COL (Holding), 7:08; Murphy, CHI (Hooking), 9:31; Compher, COL (Hooking), 10:06; Hagel, CHI (Holding), 10:53.

Third Period—6, Chicago, Murphy 1, 15:31. Penalties—Johnson, CHI (Slashing), 5:06; Colorado bench, served by Rantanen (Boarding), 16:26; Landeskog, COL (Roughing), 16:26; Johnson, CHI (Roughing), 16:26.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 8-13-13—34. Colorado 18-9-9—36.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 1 of 3; Colorado 0 of 4.

Goalies—Chicago, Fleury 0-1-0 (36 shots-32 saves). Colorado, Kuemper 1-0-0 (34-32).

A—18,037 (18,007). T—2:32.

Referees—Chris Schlenker, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen—Mitch Hunt, Kiel Murchison.

ECHL

PRESEASON

Thursday

Cincinnati 4, Indy 1

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 1

Today

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

Anyang Halla vs. Greenville, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday*

Cincinnati at Indy, 6 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Anyang Halla (Korea) at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.

*End of preseason