Friday, October 15, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Ottawa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Montreal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|12
|Detroit
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|7
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|7
|Columbus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Nashville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Edmonton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Vancouver
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Seattle
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|7
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday
Toronto 2, Montreal 1
Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 1
Colorado 4, Chicago 2
Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, SO
Anaheim 4, Winnipeg 1
Thursday
Buffalo 5, Montreal 1
Ottawa 3, Toronto 2
Columbus 8, Arizona 2
Florida 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT
Dallas 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Carolina 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 6, OT
Seattle 4, Nashville 3
Vegas at Los Angeles, late
Today
Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
TAMPA BAY 7,
DETROIT 6, OT
|Tampa Bay
|0
|3
|3
|1
|—
|7
|Detroit
|1
|3
|2
|0
|—
|6
First Period—1, Detroit, Larkin 1 (Zadina, Fabbri), 14:00. Penalties—Raddysh, TB (High Sticking), 2:58; Smith, DET (Hooking), 8:41; Smith, DET (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:43; Maroon, TB (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:43.
Second Period—2, Detroit, Bertuzzi 1 (Seider, Leddy), 0:18. 3, Detroit, Bertuzzi 2 (Lindstrom, Erne), 7:52. 4, Tampa Bay, Palat 1 (Kucherov, Hedman), 8:08. 5, Detroit, Bertuzzi 3 (Fabbri, Raymond), 12:29 (pp). 6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 1 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 15:19 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 2 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 16:31 (pp). Penalties—Sustr, TB (Delay of Game), 5:46; Zadina, DET (Roughing), 6:34; McDonagh, TB (Roughing), 6:34; Joseph, TB (Roughing), 11:40; Rutta, TB (Roughing), 11:40; Detroit bench, served by Smith (Misconduct), 11:40; Cirelli, TB (Roughing), 19:41; Seider, DET (Roughing), 19:41; Smith, DET (Roughing), 19:41; Sergachev, TB (Roughing), 19:41.
Third Period—8, Detroit, Bertuzzi 4 (Seider, DeKeyser), 4:35. 9, Detroit, Namestnikov 1 (Rasmussen, Leddy), 7:10. 10, Tampa Bay, Colton 1 (Cernak), 13:43. 11, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 1 (Hedman, Stamkos), 16:25 (pp). 12, Tampa Bay, Killorn 2 (Hedman), 17:41. Penalties—Bertuzzi, DET (Tripping), 2:25; Palat, TB (Cross Checking), 9:21; Gagner, DET (Tripping), 11:19; Fabbri, DET (Tripping), 15:49.
Overtime—13, Tampa Bay, Palat 2 (Point, Hedman), 2:43. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Tampa Bay 15-16-14-3—48. Detroit 8-12-6-0—26.
Power-play opportunities—Tampa Bay 3 of 7; Detroit 1 of 5.
Goalies—Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 1-1-0 (26 shots-20 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 0-0-1 (48-41).
A—19,515 (20,000). T—2:50.
Referees—Gord Dwyer, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen—Dan Kelly, Bryan Pancich.
LATE WEDNESDAY
COLORADO 4,
CHICAGO 2
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
|Colorado
|3
|1
|0
|—
|4
First Period—1, Colorado, J.Johnson 1 (Nichushkin, Burakovsky), 4:26. 2, Colorado, Landeskog 1 (E.Johnson, Kadri), 5:48. 3, Colorado, Byram 1 (Landeskog), 9:34. 4, Chicago, Kubalik 1 (Borgstrom, Mitchell), 16:47 (pp). Penalties—Compher, COL (Hooking), 15:30; Chicago bench, served by Johnson (Too Many Men on the Ice), 17:34; Stillman, CHI (Roughing), 20:00; O’Connor, COL (Cross Checking), 20:00.
Second Period—5, Colorado, Kadri 1 (Rantanen, Byram), 16:12. Penalties—Landeskog, COL (Holding), 7:08; Murphy, CHI (Hooking), 9:31; Compher, COL (Hooking), 10:06; Hagel, CHI (Holding), 10:53.
Third Period—6, Chicago, Murphy 1, 15:31. Penalties—Johnson, CHI (Slashing), 5:06; Colorado bench, served by Rantanen (Boarding), 16:26; Landeskog, COL (Roughing), 16:26; Johnson, CHI (Roughing), 16:26.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 8-13-13—34. Colorado 18-9-9—36.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 1 of 3; Colorado 0 of 4.
Goalies—Chicago, Fleury 0-1-0 (36 shots-32 saves). Colorado, Kuemper 1-0-0 (34-32).
A—18,037 (18,007). T—2:32.
Referees—Chris Schlenker, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen—Mitch Hunt, Kiel Murchison.
ECHL
PRESEASON
Thursday
Cincinnati 4, Indy 1
Orlando 4, Jacksonville 1
Today
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
Anyang Halla vs. Greenville, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday*
Cincinnati at Indy, 6 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 6 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Anyang Halla (Korea) at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.
*End of preseason
