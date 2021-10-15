The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, October 15, 2021 1:00 am

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2 5 1
    Ottawa 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
    Florida 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
    Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 4 4
    Montreal 2 0 2 0 0 2 7
    Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 9 12
    Detroit 1 0 0 1 1 6 7
    Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Pittsburgh 2 1 0 1 3 10 7
    Columbus 1 1 0 0 2 8 2
    Washington 1 1 0 0 2 5 1
    Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 6 3
    N.Y. Rangers 2 0 1 1 1 3 8
    N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 3 6
    New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 4 2
    Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
    Nashville 1 0 1 0 0 3 4
    Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 2 4
    Winnipeg 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
    Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 8
    St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 4 1
    Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
    Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
    Vancouver 1 0 0 1 1 2 3
    Seattle 2 1 1 0 2 7 7
    San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

    Wednesday

    Toronto 2, Montreal 1

    Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

    Colorado 4, Chicago 2

    Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, SO

    Anaheim 4, Winnipeg 1

    Thursday

    Buffalo 5, Montreal 1

    Ottawa 3, Toronto 2

    Columbus 8, Arizona 2

    Florida 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

    Dallas 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

    Carolina 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

    Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 6, OT

    Seattle 4, Nashville 3

    Vegas at Los Angeles, late

    Today

    Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

    Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

    Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

    Saturday

    Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

    N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

    Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

    Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

    N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

    Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

    Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

    Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

    St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

    Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

    Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

    Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

    TAMPA BAY 7,

    DETROIT 6, OT

    Tampa Bay 0 3 3 1 7
    Detroit 1 3 2 0 6

    First Period—1, Detroit, Larkin 1 (Zadina, Fabbri), 14:00. Penalties—Raddysh, TB (High Sticking), 2:58; Smith, DET (Hooking), 8:41; Smith, DET (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:43; Maroon, TB (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:43.

    Second Period—2, Detroit, Bertuzzi 1 (Seider, Leddy), 0:18. 3, Detroit, Bertuzzi 2 (Lindstrom, Erne), 7:52. 4, Tampa Bay, Palat 1 (Kucherov, Hedman), 8:08. 5, Detroit, Bertuzzi 3 (Fabbri, Raymond), 12:29 (pp). 6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 1 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 15:19 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 2 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 16:31 (pp). Penalties—Sustr, TB (Delay of Game), 5:46; Zadina, DET (Roughing), 6:34; McDonagh, TB (Roughing), 6:34; Joseph, TB (Roughing), 11:40; Rutta, TB (Roughing), 11:40; Detroit bench, served by Smith (Misconduct), 11:40; Cirelli, TB (Roughing), 19:41; Seider, DET (Roughing), 19:41; Smith, DET (Roughing), 19:41; Sergachev, TB (Roughing), 19:41.

    Third Period—8, Detroit, Bertuzzi 4 (Seider, DeKeyser), 4:35. 9, Detroit, Namestnikov 1 (Rasmussen, Leddy), 7:10. 10, Tampa Bay, Colton 1 (Cernak), 13:43. 11, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 1 (Hedman, Stamkos), 16:25 (pp). 12, Tampa Bay, Killorn 2 (Hedman), 17:41. Penalties—Bertuzzi, DET (Tripping), 2:25; Palat, TB (Cross Checking), 9:21; Gagner, DET (Tripping), 11:19; Fabbri, DET (Tripping), 15:49.

    Overtime—13, Tampa Bay, Palat 2 (Point, Hedman), 2:43. Penalties—None.

    Shots on Goal—Tampa Bay 15-16-14-3—48. Detroit 8-12-6-0—26.

    Power-play opportunities—Tampa Bay 3 of 7; Detroit 1 of 5.

    Goalies—Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 1-1-0 (26 shots-20 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 0-0-1 (48-41).

    A—19,515 (20,000). T—2:50.

    Referees—Gord Dwyer, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen—Dan Kelly, Bryan Pancich.

    LATE WEDNESDAY

    COLORADO 4,

    CHICAGO 2

    Chicago 1 0 1 2
    Colorado 3 1 0 4

    First Period—1, Colorado, J.Johnson 1 (Nichushkin, Burakovsky), 4:26. 2, Colorado, Landeskog 1 (E.Johnson, Kadri), 5:48. 3, Colorado, Byram 1 (Landeskog), 9:34. 4, Chicago, Kubalik 1 (Borgstrom, Mitchell), 16:47 (pp). Penalties—Compher, COL (Hooking), 15:30; Chicago bench, served by Johnson (Too Many Men on the Ice), 17:34; Stillman, CHI (Roughing), 20:00; O’Connor, COL (Cross Checking), 20:00.

    Second Period—5, Colorado, Kadri 1 (Rantanen, Byram), 16:12. Penalties—Landeskog, COL (Holding), 7:08; Murphy, CHI (Hooking), 9:31; Compher, COL (Hooking), 10:06; Hagel, CHI (Holding), 10:53.

    Third Period—6, Chicago, Murphy 1, 15:31. Penalties—Johnson, CHI (Slashing), 5:06; Colorado bench, served by Rantanen (Boarding), 16:26; Landeskog, COL (Roughing), 16:26; Johnson, CHI (Roughing), 16:26.

    Shots on Goal—Chicago 8-13-13—34. Colorado 18-9-9—36.

    Power-play opportunities—Chicago 1 of 3; Colorado 0 of 4.

    Goalies—Chicago, Fleury 0-1-0 (36 shots-32 saves). Colorado, Kuemper 1-0-0 (34-32).

    A—18,037 (18,007). T—2:32.

    Referees—Chris Schlenker, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen—Mitch Hunt, Kiel Murchison.

    ECHL

    PRESEASON

    Thursday

    Cincinnati 4, Indy 1

    Orlando 4, Jacksonville 1

    Today

    Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

    Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

    Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

    KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

    Anyang Halla vs. Greenville, 7:30 p.m.

    Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

    Tulsa at Wichita, 8 p.m.

    Iowa at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

    Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

    Saturday*

    Cincinnati at Indy, 6 p.m.

    Maine at Worcester, 6 p.m.

    Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

    Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

    Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

    Anyang Halla (Korea) at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

    Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:35 p.m.

    Tulsa at Wichita, 9 p.m.

    Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.

    *End of preseason

