    Friday, October 15, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    American League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Houston -144 Boston +124

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Clemson 13 13½ (45) at Syracuse
    Marshall 10½ 11 (66½) at N. Texas
    at Oregon 14½ 13½ (54) California
    San Diego St. 8 (41) at S. Jose St.

    Saturday

    Florida 10½ 11 (59) at LSU
    Nebraska 4 (48) at Minnesota
    Michigan St. (48½) at Indiana
    Tulsa 9 (57) at S. Florida
    at Cincinnati 20 21 (57½) UCF
    at Arkansas (53½) Auburn
    at Texas 5 (59½) Okla. St.
    Texas A&M (59½) at Missouri
    at Buffalo 10½ 9 (57) Ohio
    at Virginia 11½ 11 (69½) Duke
    Ball St. (55½) at E. Mich.
    at Miami (OH) 20 19½ (50½) Akron
    Troy 6 (48) at Texas St.
    at Iowa 12½ 11½ (43) Purdue
    at Colorado 6 (46½) Arizona
    at Georgia 22½ 22½ (44½) Kentucky
    at N. Carolina 6 7 (62½) Miami
    Pittsburgh 5 (57½) at Virg. Tech
    Toledo 5 (52½) at C. Mich.
    at Baylor (50½) BYU
    at N. Illinois 10 9 (45) Bo. Green
    at W. Mich. 7 7 (66) Kent St.
    Fresno St. (54) at Wyoming
    UAB 16 16 (43½) at So. Miss.
    W. Kentucky 12½ 12½ (67) at Old Dom.
    Texas Tech 16½ 16½ (66½) at Kansas
    at S. Carolina 20 18½ (51) Vanderbilt
    at UTSA 18½ 18½ (54) Rice
    Alabama 17 17 (57½) at Miss. St.
    Utah St. 7 7 (61½) at UNLV
    Colorado St. 10½ (45) at N. Mexico
    Mississippi 3 (82) at Tennessee
    at Oklahoma 11½ 13½ (65) TCU
    Iowa St. (51½) at Kansas St.
    Stanford 1 (52½) at Wash. St.
    NC State 2 3 (51½) at Bost. Coll.
    at Wisconsin 13 14 (39½) Army
    at Washington (55½) UCLA
    at Boise St. 6 4 (51) Air Force
    LA Tech (57) at UTEP
    Arizona St. 1 1 (50½) at Utah
    at Nevada 16 14 (61) Hawaii

    NFL

    Sunday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Miami 3 (47) at J’ville
    Kansas City (55½) at Wash.
    LA Rams 10½ (48½) at NY Giants
    at Indianapolis 10 (43) Houston
    Cincinnati (47½) at Detroit
    Green Bay (44½) at Chicago
    at Baltimore 3 (52) LA Chargers
    at Carolina 1 1 (46) Minnesota
    at Cleveland 3 3 (49½) Arizona
    at Denver 3 (44) Las Vegas
    Dallas 3 (51½) at N. England
    at Pittsburgh 5 (42½) Seattle

    Monday

    Buffalo (54) at Tennessee

