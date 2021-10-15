The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, October 15, 2021

    TRANSACTIONS

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived G Jalen Crutcher and F Cameron McGriff.

    CHICAGO BULLS — Waived G Bryce Alford.

    HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G Armoni Brooks. Waived F Tyler Bey.

    LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Waived Fs George King and Moses Wright.

    LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived G Frank Mason.

    MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived Fs Sean McDermott and Romeo Weems.

    MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived Gs Elijah Bryant and Rayjon Weems.

    NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived Gs Dwayne Bacon and Myles Powell.

    OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived G Melvin Frazier Jr.

    SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived G Ade Murkey and F Damien Jefferson.

    SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived Gs Jordan Burns and Damyean Dotson.

    UTAH JAZZ — Waived F Derrick Alston Jr., C Marques Bolden and G MaCio Teague.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed P Joseph Charlton on injured reserve. Promoted S Kenny Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed P Ryan Winslow and S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Released S Doug Middleton from the practice squad.

    CHICAGO BEARS — Placed RB Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed CB Tre Flowers off waivers from Seattle.

    INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed K Michael Badgley to the practice squad. Released C Joey Hunt from the practice squad.

    KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed WR Daurice Fountain to the practice squad.

    LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OT Foster Sarell and DL Andrew Brown to the practice squad. Released LB Nate Hall from the practice squad.

    MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Cameron Dantzler from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated G Michael Onwenu from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Rodarius Williams on injured reserve.

    PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted OT Le’Raven Clark and TE Noah Togai from the practice squad to the active roster.

    SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Davontae Harris to the practice squad.

    TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted TE Deon Yelder from the practice squad to the active roster.

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Alec Regula to Rockford (AHL).

    OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL). Assigned D Erik Brannstrom to Belleville. Re-signed LW Brady Tkachukl to a seven-year contract.

    PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled F Max Willman from Reading (ECHL). Recalled D Nick Seeler and C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Placed RW Zack MacEwen on injured reserve (visa issues). Placed RW Patrick Brown on Covid-19 injured reserve.

    TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Syracuse (AHL).

    WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Claimed D Dennis Cholowski off waivers from Seattle.

    WINNIPEG JETS — Returned C Mark Scheifele from suspension.

