TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived G Jalen Crutcher and F Cameron McGriff.

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived G Bryce Alford.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G Armoni Brooks. Waived F Tyler Bey.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Waived Fs George King and Moses Wright.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived G Frank Mason.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived Fs Sean McDermott and Romeo Weems.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived Gs Elijah Bryant and Rayjon Weems.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived Gs Dwayne Bacon and Myles Powell.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived G Melvin Frazier Jr.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived G Ade Murkey and F Damien Jefferson.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived Gs Jordan Burns and Damyean Dotson.

UTAH JAZZ — Waived F Derrick Alston Jr., C Marques Bolden and G MaCio Teague.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed P Joseph Charlton on injured reserve. Promoted S Kenny Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed P Ryan Winslow and S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Released S Doug Middleton from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed RB Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed CB Tre Flowers off waivers from Seattle.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed K Michael Badgley to the practice squad. Released C Joey Hunt from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed WR Daurice Fountain to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OT Foster Sarell and DL Andrew Brown to the practice squad. Released LB Nate Hall from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Cameron Dantzler from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated G Michael Onwenu from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Rodarius Williams on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted OT Le’Raven Clark and TE Noah Togai from the practice squad to the active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Davontae Harris to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted TE Deon Yelder from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY

NHL

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Alec Regula to Rockford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL). Assigned D Erik Brannstrom to Belleville. Re-signed LW Brady Tkachukl to a seven-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled F Max Willman from Reading (ECHL). Recalled D Nick Seeler and C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Placed RW Zack MacEwen on injured reserve (visa issues). Placed RW Patrick Brown on Covid-19 injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Claimed D Dennis Cholowski off waivers from Seattle.

WINNIPEG JETS — Returned C Mark Scheifele from suspension.