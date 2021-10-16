HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

STANDINGS

SAC

Conf. Overall Bishop Luers 8-1 8-1 Carroll 8-1 8-1 Snider 7-1 7-1 Homestead 6-3 6-3 Bishop Dwenger 5-4 5-4 Northrop 3-6 3-6 North Side 2-6 2-6 Wayne 2-7 2-7 Concordia 1-7 1-7 South Side 1-7 1-7

NE8

Conf. Overall Leo 7-0 9-0 Norwell 6-1 8-1 East Noble 5-2 6-2 New Haven 4-3 4-5 Columbia City 3-4 4-5 Huntington North 1-6 2-7 Bellmont 1-6 1-8 DeKalb 1-6 1-8

ACAC

Conf. Overall Adams Central 6-0 8-1 South Adams 5-1 7-2 Heritage 3-3 4-5 Woodlan 3-3 3-6 Bluffton 2-4 4-5 Jay County 2-4 3-6 Southern Wells 0-6 0-9

NECC

Large School

Conf. Overall Fairfield 3-1 4-5 Garrett 2-2 4-5 West Noble 2-2 4-5 Lakeland 2-2 3-6 Angola 1-3 2-7

Small School

Conf. Overall Eastside 4-0 9-0 Churubusco 3-1 7-2 Central Noble 2-2 7-2 Prairie Heights 1-3 3-6 Fremont 0-4 2-6

NLC

Conf. Overall Concord 7-0 8-1 Warsaw 6-1 7-2 Mishawaka 5-2 7-2 NorthWood 4-3 5-4 Northridge 3-4 5-4 Goshen 2-5 4-5 Wawasee 1-6 1-8 Plymouth 0-7 0-9

HOMESTEAD 48,

SOUTH SIDE 0

South Side 0 0 0 0 — 0 Homestead 14 20 7 7 — 48

H—Swing 10 run (Jarrett kick)

H—Anderson 20 pass from Slaven (Jarrett kick)

H—Swing 9 pass from Slaven (Jarrett kick)

H—Slaven 5 run (kick failed)

H—Sparrow 15 pass from Slaven (Jarrett kick)

H—Adams N/A run (Jarrett kick)

H—Adams 20 run (Jarrett kick)

CARROLL 59, WAYNE 0

Wayne 0 0 0 0 — 0 Carroll 3 28 21 7 — 59

C—Lopez 23 FG

C—Carmody 15 run (Lopez kick)

C—Carmody 10 run (Lopez kick)

C—Haffner 27 pass from Becker (Lopez kick)

C—Carmody 4 run (Lopez kick)

C—Coverstone 69 pass from Becker (Lopez kick)

C—Stakrs 1 run (Lopez kick)

C—Bennett interception return (Lopez kick)

C—Stakrs 10 run (Lopez kick)

BISHOP DWENGER 42, NORTHROP 21

Dwenger 13 15 7 7 — 42 Northrop 7 0 6 8 — 21

BD—Ruston 21 pass from Dickerson (Bulanda kick)

N—Davis 20 pass from Norfleet III (Gump kick)

BD—Dickerson 14 run (run failed)

BD—Dixon 8 run (Bulanda kick)

BD—Dickerson 7 run (Ciocca pass from Dickerson)

N—Freeman 3 run (kick blocked)

BD—Ruston 20 pass from Dickerson (Bulanda kick)

N—Kilby 34 pass from Norfleet III (Schmenk pass from Norfleet III)

BD—Dixon 7 run (Bulanda kick)

LEO 14, DEKALB 0

Leo 6 0 8 0 — 14 DeKalb 0 0 0 0 — 0

L—MIller 11 run (run failed)

L—Hoeppner 9 run (Sheron run)

BLUFFTON 33,

LAKELAND 29

Bluffton 14 0 0 19 — 33 Lakeland 7 6 9 7 — 29

B—Hunt 1 run (Lewis kick)

L—Burlew 66 pass from Marshall (Mickem kick)

B—Rolston 75 interception return (Lewis kick)

L—Troyer 32 pass from Marshall (kick failed)

L—Troyer 6 pass from Marshall (Mickem kick)

L—Safety

B—Hunt 1 run (pass failed)

B—Hunt 6 run (pass failed)

L—Seller 35 run (Mickem kick)

B—Reiff 15 pass from Hunt (Lewis kick)

ADAMS CENTRAL 62, WOODLAN 0

Woodlan 0 0 0 0 — 0 Adams Cent. 35 20 0 7 — 62

AC—Heyerly 3 run (T. Currie kick)

AC—A. Currie 11 run (T. Currie kick)

AC—Yergler 38 pass from Black (T. Currie kick)

AC—Neuenschwander 31 run (T. Currie kick)

AC—Black 1 run (T. Currie kick)

AC—Heyerly 15 run (T. Currie kick)

AC—Black 6 run (kick failed)

AC—Heyerly 48 run (Sprunger kick)

AC—Hirschy 4 run (Sprunger kick)

EASTSIDE 49,

ANGOLA 14

Angola 0 7 0 7 — 14 Eastside 14 14 14 7 — 49

E—Holman 2 run (Biddle kick)

E—L. Davis 3 run (Biddle kick)

E—L. Davis 1 run (Biddle kick)

E—Holman 3 run (Biddle kick)

A—Call 1 run (Villafuerte kick)

E—L. Davis 5 run (Biddle kick)

E—L. Davis 37 run (Biddle kick)

A—Tonkel 61 pass from Call (Villafuerte kick)

E—L. Davis 22 run Villafuerte kick)

CHURUBUSCO 26, FAIRFIELD 0

Fairfield 0 0 0 0 — 0 Churubusco 6 6 8 6 — 26

Ch—Nondorf 5 run (run failed)

Ch—Buroff 2 run (run failed)

Ch—Nondorf 23 pass from Buroff (Hille run)

Ch—Marks 26 run (kick failed)

SCORES

Avon 35, Noblesville 21

Batesville 40, Connersville 13

Benton Central 8, Northwestern 6

Bishop Dwenger 42, Northrop 21

Bloomington North 42, Southport 14

Bremen 49, S. Bend Clay 0

Brownsburg 31, Hamilton SE 28

Carmel 14, Lawrence Central 0

Cascade 30, Indpls Ritter 8

Cass 42, Twin Lakes 0

Center Grove 21, Cathedral Aca., S.C. 6

Center Grove 21, Indpls Cathedral 6

Centerville 46, Knightstown 0

Central Noble 8, Garrett 0

Clarksville 69, Rock Creek Academy 8

Columbus East 31, Bedford N. Law. 15

Columbus North 36, Terre Haute South 0

Concord 26, Warsaw 22

Covington 52, Riverton Parke 18

Crawfordsville 18, Frankfort 8

Decatur Central 42, Franklin 7

E. Noble 56, Bellmont 7

Eastbrook 62, Madison-Grant 13

Eastern (Greentown) 14, Clinton Prairie 7

Elkhart 21, New Prairie 14

Fishers 49, Zionsville 46, 2OT

Franklin Co. 28, Beech Grove 26

Frankton 28, Alexandria 0

Gibson Southern 37, Boonville 6

Goshen 28, Wawasee 25

Greencastle 49, N. Putnam 13

Greenfield 27, New Castle 26

Hamilton Hts. 14, Rensselaer 0

Heritage 39, Jay Co. 7

Heritage Hills 43, Princeton 0

Indpls Ben Davis 52, Indpls N. Central 14

Indpls Brebeuf 44, Terre Haute North 13

Indpls Chatard 42, Bloomington South 7

Indpls Lutheran 43, Traders Point Chr. 6

Indpls Pike 10, Lawrence North 7

Indpls Roncalli 35, E. Central 21

Indpls Scecina 42, Monrovia 0

Jasper 42, Vincennes 6

Jeffersonville 40, Jennings Co. 14

Jimtown 35, S. Bend Riley 0

Knox 19, Caston 6

Kokomo 28, Indpls Tech 0

LaVille 19, Culver 6

Lapel 42, Eastern Hancock 21

Lawrenceburg 56, S. Dearborn 7

Lebanon 12, Western Boone 7

Linton 48, S. Putnam 12

Marion 20, McCutcheon 13

Milan 47, Switzerland Co. 6

Mishawaka 58, Northridge 14

Mishawaka Marian 16, S.B. St. Joseph’s 6

Mississinewa 63, Elwood 3

Monroe Central 49, Shenandoah 7

Mooresville 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 27

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Yorktown 13

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 54, Washington 6

N. Decatur 56, Wes-Del 0

N. Knox 28, Paoli 20

N. Posey 52, Pike Central 16

N. Vermillion 14, Seeger 7

N. White 14, W. Central 0

New Albany 35, Floyd Central 16

New Haven 57, Huntington North 27

New Palestine 55, Delta 6

NorthWood 42, Plymouth 14

Northeastern 60, Hagerstown 27

Northfield 35, N. Miami 0

Northview 44, Indian Creek 0

Norwell 23, Columbia City 13

Oak Hill 49, Blackford 0

Parke Heritage 54, Fountain Central 18

Pendleton Hts. 42, Shelbyville 0

Penn 38, S. Bend Adams 0

Peru 33, Manchester 13

Pioneer 22, N. Judson 14

Plainfield 28, Martinsville 27

Rochester 44, Maconaquah 12

S. Adams 49, Southern Wells 6

S. Decatur 54, Cambridge City 0

Salem 61, W. Washington 0

Sheridan 28, Carroll (Flora) 20

Silver Creek 61, Corydon 7

Snider 27, Bishop Luers 15

Southridge 13, Forest Park 6

Tecumseh 36, Crawford Co. 3

Tippecanoe Valley 56, Southwood 25

Tipton 28, Lafayette Catholic 13

Tri 41, Union Co. 7

Tri-Central 12, Clinton Central 6, OT

Tri-West 42, Southmont 13

W. Lafayette 44, Western 0

W. Noble 26, Prairie Hts. 12

Wabash 12, Whitko 9

Westfield 42, Franklin Central 28

Winamac 27, Triton 7

Winchester 44, Union City 34

AREA SECTIONALS

All game times TBD

CLASS 6A

Sectional 3

Oct. 29: Homestead at Carroll

Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner

CLASS 5A

Sectional 11

Oct. 29: Northrop at Snider

Oct. 29: North Side at Bishop Dwenger

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 4A

Sectional 19

Fri.: DeKalb at Wawasee

Fri.: Leo at East Noble

Fri.: Northridge at NorthWood

Fri.: Angola at Columbia City

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 20

Fri.: Marion at Wayne

Fri.: South Side at Delta

Fri.: Jay County at Mississinewa

Fri.: New Haven at Huntington North

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 3A

Sectional 26

Fri.: Lakeland at Glenn

Fri.: West Noble at Jimtown

Fri.: Mish. Marian at S.B. Washington

Fri.: Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 27

Fri.: Norwell at Maconaquah

Fri.: Northwestern at Concordia

Fri.: Oak Hill at Bellmont

Fri.: Heritage at Peru

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 2A

Sectional 35

Fri.: Bluffton at Eastside

Fri.: Whitko at Central Noble

Fri.: Fairfield at Bishop Luers

Fri.: Prairie Heights at Woodlan

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS A

Sectional 43

Fri.: Monroe Central at Wes-Del

Fri.: South Adams at Madison-Grant

Fri.: Southern Wells at Taylor

Fri.: Union City at Tri-Central

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 44

Fri.: Northfield at Fremont

Fri.: North Miami at Southwood

Fri.: Adams Central at Churubusco

Oct. 29: Triton vs. G1 winner

Oct. 29: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Soccer

BOYS

AREA REGIONALS

CLASS 3A

Kokomo

Thu.: Noblesville 5, Columbia City 0

Thu.: Northrop 3, Harrison 1

Today: Noblesville vs. Northrop, 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Norwell

Thu.: Bishop Dwenger 3, Yorktown 1

Thu.: Canterbury 4, Oak Hill 1

Today: Bishop Dwenger vs. Canterbury, 2 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian

Thu.: West Noble 3, Bremen 2

Thu.: West Lafayette 3, Griffith 1

Today: West Noble vs. West Lafayette, 2 p.m.

GIRLS

AREA REGIONALS

CLASS 3A

Kokomo

Wed.: Homestead 4, Noblesville 2

Wed.: Lafayette Harrison 1, Carroll 0

Today: Homestead vs. Harrison, 4 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Norwell

Wed.: Hamilton Heights 2, Bellmont 1

Wed.: Leo 4, Western 1

Today: Hamilton Heights vs. Leo, 4 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian

Wed.: Mishawaka Marian 3, DeKalb 0

Wed.: W. Lafayette 2, Hanover Central 1

Sat: Mish. Marian vs. W. Lafayette, 4 p.m.

CLASS A

Taylor

Wed.: Blackhawk Ch. 2, Manchester 0

Wed.: Tipton 1, Faith Christian 0

Today: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Tipton, 4 p.m.

Tennis

STATE FINALS

Quarterfinals

Columbus North 3, Munster 2

Carmel 4, North Central 1

Zionsville 5, Covington 0

Jasper 5, Westview 0

Today

At Carmel

Semifinals

Columbus North vs. Carmel, 10 a.m.

Zionsville vs. Jasper, 10 a.m.

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL REGIONALS

Today

Singles

Kokomo

Meier (Homestead) vs. Behrman (Muncie Burris), 10 a.m.

William (West Lafayette) vs. Bushong (Noblesville), 10 a.m.

Championship, 2 p.m.

LaPorte

Guerrero (South Bend Adams) vs. Bona (East Noble), 10 a.m.

Spriggs (Lake Central) vs. Oberto (Culver Academies), 10 a.m.

Championship, 2 p.m.

Doubles

Kokomo

Miller / O’Brien (Bishop Dwenger) vs. Gambrel / Taylor (Randolph So.), 10 a.m.

De Witt / Spirrison (Hamilton Southeastern) vs. M1 winners, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 4A

Concord

Thu.: Penn 3, Goshen 0;

Warsaw 3, Elkhart 0

Today: Concord vs. Penn, 11 a.m.; Northridge vs. Warsaw, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Carroll

Thu.: DeKalb 3, East Noble 0;

Snider 3, Northrop 2

Today: Carroll vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m.;

North Side vs. Snider, 12:30 p.m.;

Championship, 7 p.m.

Columbia City

Thu.: Huntington North 3, South Side 0;

New Haven 3, Wayne 0

Today: Col. City vs. Hunt. North, 11 a.m.;

Homestead vs. New Haven, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Lakeland

Thu.: West Noble 3, Tip. Valley 0;

NorthWood 3, Lakeland 0

Today: Jimtown vs. West Noble, 11 a.m.; Wawasee vs. NorthWood, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Angola

Tue.: Concordia 3, Leo 2

Thu.: Angola 3, Bishop Luers 0;

Woodlan 3, Garrett 0

Today: B. Dwenger vs. Concordia, 11 a.m;

Angola vs. Woodlan, 12:30 p.m.;

Championship, 7 p.m.

Bellmont

Tue.: Bellmont 3, Heritage 2

Thu.: Wapahani 3, Delta 1;

Jay County 3, Norwell 2

Today: Munc. Burris vs. Bellmont, 11 a.m;

Wapahani vs. Jay County, 12:30 p.m.;

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Central Noble

Thu.: Westview 3, Cent. Noble 2;

Eastside 3, Churubusco 1

Today: Fairfield vs. Westview, 11 a.m.; Prairie Heights vs. Eastside, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Bluffton

Tue.: South Adams 3, Wabash 0

Thu.: Whitko 3, Manchester 0;

Bluffton 3, Canterbury 0

Today: Adams Cen. vs. S. Adams, 11 a.m; Whitko vs. Bluffton, 12:30 p.m.;

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Blackhawk Christian

Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. 3, Fremont 1;

Elkhart Ch. 3, Bethany Ch. 0

Today: Hamilton vs. Blackhawk Ch.,

11 a.m.; Lakewood Park vs. Elkhart Ch.,

12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Daleville

Thu.: Wes-Del 3, Anderson Prep 0; Tri-Central 3, Liberty Christian 0

Today: Daleville vs. Wes-Del, 11 a.m.; So. Wells vs. Tri-Central, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.