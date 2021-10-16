The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 16, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Football

    STANDINGS

    SAC

    Conf. Overall
    Bishop Luers 8-1 8-1
    Carroll 8-1 8-1
    Snider 7-1 7-1
    Homestead 6-3 6-3
    Bishop Dwenger 5-4 5-4
    Northrop 3-6 3-6
    North Side 2-6 2-6
    Wayne 2-7 2-7
    Concordia 1-7 1-7
    South Side 1-7 1-7

    NE8

    Conf. Overall
    Leo 7-0 9-0
    Norwell 6-1 8-1
    East Noble 5-2 6-2
    New Haven 4-3 4-5
    Columbia City 3-4 4-5
    Huntington North 1-6 2-7
    Bellmont 1-6 1-8
    DeKalb 1-6 1-8

    ACAC

    Conf. Overall
    Adams Central 6-0 8-1
    South Adams 5-1 7-2
    Heritage 3-3 4-5
    Woodlan 3-3 3-6
    Bluffton 2-4 4-5
    Jay County 2-4 3-6
    Southern Wells 0-6 0-9

    NECC

    Large School

    Conf. Overall
    Fairfield 3-1 4-5
    Garrett 2-2 4-5
    West Noble 2-2 4-5
    Lakeland 2-2 3-6
    Angola 1-3 2-7

    Small School

    Conf. Overall
    Eastside 4-0 9-0
    Churubusco 3-1 7-2
    Central Noble 2-2 7-2
    Prairie Heights 1-3 3-6
    Fremont 0-4 2-6

    NLC

    Conf. Overall
    Concord 7-0 8-1
    Warsaw 6-1 7-2
    Mishawaka 5-2 7-2
    NorthWood 4-3 5-4
    Northridge 3-4 5-4
    Goshen 2-5 4-5
    Wawasee 1-6 1-8
    Plymouth 0-7 0-9

    HOMESTEAD 48,

    SOUTH SIDE 0

    South Side 0 0 0 0 0
    Homestead 14 20 7 7 48

    H—Swing 10 run (Jarrett kick)

    H—Anderson 20 pass from Slaven (Jarrett kick)

    H—Swing 9 pass from Slaven (Jarrett kick)

    H—Slaven 5 run (kick failed)

    H—Sparrow 15 pass from Slaven (Jarrett kick)

    H—Adams N/A run (Jarrett kick)

    H—Adams 20 run (Jarrett kick)

    CARROLL 59, WAYNE 0

    Wayne 0 0 0 0 0
    Carroll 3 28 21 7 59

    C—Lopez 23 FG

    C—Carmody 15 run (Lopez kick)

    C—Carmody 10 run (Lopez kick)

    C—Haffner 27 pass from Becker (Lopez kick)

    C—Carmody 4 run (Lopez kick)

    C—Coverstone 69 pass from Becker (Lopez kick)

    C—Stakrs 1 run (Lopez kick)

    C—Bennett interception return (Lopez kick)

    C—Stakrs 10 run (Lopez kick)

    BISHOP DWENGER 42, NORTHROP 21

    Dwenger 13 15 7 7 42
    Northrop 7 0 6 8 21

    BD—Ruston 21 pass from Dickerson (Bulanda kick)

    N—Davis 20 pass from Norfleet III (Gump kick)

    BD—Dickerson 14 run (run failed)

    BD—Dixon 8 run (Bulanda kick)

    BD—Dickerson 7 run (Ciocca pass from Dickerson)

    N—Freeman 3 run (kick blocked)

    BD—Ruston 20 pass from Dickerson (Bulanda kick)

    N—Kilby 34 pass from Norfleet III (Schmenk pass from Norfleet III)

    BD—Dixon 7 run (Bulanda kick)

    LEO 14, DEKALB 0

    Leo 6 0 8 0 14
    DeKalb 0 0 0 0 0

    L—MIller 11 run (run failed)

    L—Hoeppner 9 run (Sheron run)

    BLUFFTON 33,

    LAKELAND 29

    Bluffton 14 0 0 19 33
    Lakeland 7 6 9 7 29

    B—Hunt 1 run (Lewis kick)

    L—Burlew 66 pass from Marshall (Mickem kick)

    B—Rolston 75 interception return (Lewis kick)

    L—Troyer 32 pass from Marshall (kick failed)

    L—Troyer 6 pass from Marshall (Mickem kick)

    L—Safety

    B—Hunt 1 run (pass failed)

    B—Hunt 6 run (pass failed)

    L—Seller 35 run (Mickem kick)

    B—Reiff 15 pass from Hunt (Lewis kick)

    ADAMS CENTRAL 62, WOODLAN 0

    Woodlan 0 0 0 0 0
    Adams Cent. 35 20 0 7 62

    AC—Heyerly 3 run (T. Currie kick)

    AC—A. Currie 11 run (T. Currie kick)

    AC—Yergler 38 pass from Black (T. Currie kick)

    AC—Neuenschwander 31 run (T. Currie kick)

    AC—Black 1 run (T. Currie kick)

    AC—Heyerly 15 run (T. Currie kick)

    AC—Black 6 run (kick failed)

    AC—Heyerly 48 run (Sprunger kick)

    AC—Hirschy 4 run (Sprunger kick)

    EASTSIDE 49,

    ANGOLA 14

    Angola 0 7 0 7 14
    Eastside 14 14 14 7 49

    E—Holman 2 run (Biddle kick)

    E—L. Davis 3 run (Biddle kick)

    E—L. Davis 1 run (Biddle kick)

    E—Holman 3 run (Biddle kick)

    A—Call 1 run (Villafuerte kick)

    E—L. Davis 5 run (Biddle kick)

    E—L. Davis 37 run (Biddle kick)

    A—Tonkel 61 pass from Call (Villafuerte kick)

    E—L. Davis 22 run Villafuerte kick)

    CHURUBUSCO 26, FAIRFIELD 0

    Fairfield 0 0 0 0 0
    Churubusco 6 6 8 6 26

    Ch—Nondorf 5 run (run failed)

    Ch—Buroff 2 run (run failed)

    Ch—Nondorf 23 pass from Buroff (Hille run)

    Ch—Marks 26 run (kick failed)

    SCORES

    Avon 35, Noblesville 21

    Batesville 40, Connersville 13

    Benton Central 8, Northwestern 6

    Bishop Dwenger 42, Northrop 21

    Bloomington North 42, Southport 14

    Bremen 49, S. Bend Clay 0

    Brownsburg 31, Hamilton SE 28

    Carmel 14, Lawrence Central 0

    Cascade 30, Indpls Ritter 8

    Cass 42, Twin Lakes 0

    Center Grove 21, Cathedral Aca., S.C. 6

    Center Grove 21, Indpls Cathedral 6

    Centerville 46, Knightstown 0

    Central Noble 8, Garrett 0

    Clarksville 69, Rock Creek Academy 8

    Columbus East 31, Bedford N. Law. 15

    Columbus North 36, Terre Haute South 0

    Concord 26, Warsaw 22

    Covington 52, Riverton Parke 18

    Crawfordsville 18, Frankfort 8

    Decatur Central 42, Franklin 7

    E. Noble 56, Bellmont 7

    Eastbrook 62, Madison-Grant 13

    Eastern (Greentown) 14, Clinton Prairie 7

    Elkhart 21, New Prairie 14

    Fishers 49, Zionsville 46, 2OT

    Franklin Co. 28, Beech Grove 26

    Frankton 28, Alexandria 0

    Gibson Southern 37, Boonville 6

    Goshen 28, Wawasee 25

    Greencastle 49, N. Putnam 13

    Greenfield 27, New Castle 26

    Hamilton Hts. 14, Rensselaer 0

    Heritage 39, Jay Co. 7

    Heritage Hills 43, Princeton 0

    Indpls Ben Davis 52, Indpls N. Central 14

    Indpls Brebeuf 44, Terre Haute North 13

    Indpls Chatard 42, Bloomington South 7

    Indpls Lutheran 43, Traders Point Chr. 6

    Indpls Pike 10, Lawrence North 7

    Indpls Roncalli 35, E. Central 21

    Indpls Scecina 42, Monrovia 0

    Jasper 42, Vincennes 6

    Jeffersonville 40, Jennings Co. 14

    Jimtown 35, S. Bend Riley 0

    Knox 19, Caston 6

    Kokomo 28, Indpls Tech 0

    LaVille 19, Culver 6

    Lapel 42, Eastern Hancock 21

    Lawrenceburg 56, S. Dearborn 7

    Lebanon 12, Western Boone 7

    Linton 48, S. Putnam 12

    Marion 20, McCutcheon 13

    Milan 47, Switzerland Co. 6

    Mishawaka 58, Northridge 14

    Mishawaka Marian 16, S.B. St. Joseph’s 6

    Mississinewa 63, Elwood 3

    Monroe Central 49, Shenandoah 7

    Mooresville 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 27

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Yorktown 13

    Mt. Vernon (Posey) 54, Washington 6

    N. Decatur 56, Wes-Del 0

    N. Knox 28, Paoli 20

    N. Posey 52, Pike Central 16

    N. Vermillion 14, Seeger 7

    N. White 14, W. Central 0

    New Albany 35, Floyd Central 16

    New Haven 57, Huntington North 27

    New Palestine 55, Delta 6

    NorthWood 42, Plymouth 14

    Northeastern 60, Hagerstown 27

    Northfield 35, N. Miami 0

    Northview 44, Indian Creek 0

    Norwell 23, Columbia City 13

    Oak Hill 49, Blackford 0

    Parke Heritage 54, Fountain Central 18

    Pendleton Hts. 42, Shelbyville 0

    Penn 38, S. Bend Adams 0

    Peru 33, Manchester 13

    Pioneer 22, N. Judson 14

    Plainfield 28, Martinsville 27

    Rochester 44, Maconaquah 12

    S. Adams 49, Southern Wells 6

    S. Decatur 54, Cambridge City 0

    Salem 61, W. Washington 0

    Sheridan 28, Carroll (Flora) 20

    Silver Creek 61, Corydon 7

    Snider 27, Bishop Luers 15

    Southridge 13, Forest Park 6

    Tecumseh 36, Crawford Co. 3

    Tippecanoe Valley 56, Southwood 25

    Tipton 28, Lafayette Catholic 13

    Tri 41, Union Co. 7

    Tri-Central 12, Clinton Central 6, OT

    Tri-West 42, Southmont 13

    W. Lafayette 44, Western 0

    W. Noble 26, Prairie Hts. 12

    Wabash 12, Whitko 9

    Westfield 42, Franklin Central 28

    Winamac 27, Triton 7

    Winchester 44, Union City 34

    AREA SECTIONALS

    All game times TBD

    CLASS 6A

    Sectional 3

    Oct. 29: Homestead at Carroll

    Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner

    CLASS 5A

    Sectional 11

    Oct. 29: Northrop at Snider

    Oct. 29: North Side at Bishop Dwenger

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 4A

    Sectional 19

    Fri.: DeKalb at Wawasee

    Fri.: Leo at East Noble

    Fri.: Northridge at NorthWood

    Fri.: Angola at Columbia City

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 20

    Fri.: Marion at Wayne

    Fri.: South Side at Delta

    Fri.: Jay County at Mississinewa

    Fri.: New Haven at Huntington North

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 3A

    Sectional 26

    Fri.: Lakeland at Glenn

    Fri.: West Noble at Jimtown

    Fri.: Mish. Marian at S.B. Washington

    Fri.: Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 27

    Fri.: Norwell at Maconaquah

    Fri.: Northwestern at Concordia

    Fri.: Oak Hill at Bellmont

    Fri.: Heritage at Peru

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 2A

    Sectional 35

    Fri.: Bluffton at Eastside

    Fri.: Whitko at Central Noble

    Fri.: Fairfield at Bishop Luers

    Fri.: Prairie Heights at Woodlan

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS A

    Sectional 43

    Fri.: Monroe Central at Wes-Del

    Fri.: South Adams at Madison-Grant

    Fri.: Southern Wells at Taylor

    Fri.: Union City at Tri-Central

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 44

    Fri.: Northfield at Fremont

    Fri.: North Miami at Southwood

    Fri.: Adams Central at Churubusco

    Oct. 29: Triton vs. G1 winner

    Oct. 29: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Soccer

    BOYS

    AREA REGIONALS

    CLASS 3A

    Kokomo

    Thu.: Noblesville 5, Columbia City 0

    Thu.: Northrop 3, Harrison 1

    Today: Noblesville vs. Northrop, 2 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Norwell

    Thu.: Bishop Dwenger 3, Yorktown 1

    Thu.: Canterbury 4, Oak Hill 1

    Today: Bishop Dwenger vs. Canterbury, 2 p.m.

    Mishawaka Marian

    Thu.: West Noble 3, Bremen 2

    Thu.: West Lafayette 3, Griffith 1

    Today: West Noble vs. West Lafayette, 2 p.m.

    GIRLS

    AREA REGIONALS

    CLASS 3A

    Kokomo

    Wed.: Homestead 4, Noblesville 2

    Wed.: Lafayette Harrison 1, Carroll 0

    Today: Homestead vs. Harrison, 4 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Norwell

    Wed.: Hamilton Heights 2, Bellmont 1

    Wed.: Leo 4, Western 1

    Today: Hamilton Heights vs. Leo, 4 p.m.

    Mishawaka Marian

    Wed.: Mishawaka Marian 3, DeKalb 0

    Wed.: W. Lafayette 2, Hanover Central 1

    Sat: Mish. Marian vs. W. Lafayette, 4 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Taylor

    Wed.: Blackhawk Ch. 2, Manchester 0

    Wed.: Tipton 1, Faith Christian 0

    Today: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Tipton, 4 p.m.

    Tennis

    STATE FINALS

    Quarterfinals

    Columbus North 3, Munster 2

    Carmel 4, North Central 1

    Zionsville 5, Covington 0

    Jasper 5, Westview 0

    Today

    At Carmel

    Semifinals

    Columbus North vs. Carmel, 10 a.m.

    Zionsville vs. Jasper, 10 a.m.

    State Championship

    Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

    INDIVIDUAL REGIONALS

    Today

    Singles

    Kokomo

    Meier (Homestead) vs. Behrman (Muncie Burris), 10 a.m.

    William (West Lafayette) vs. Bushong (Noblesville), 10 a.m.

    Championship, 2 p.m.

    LaPorte

    Guerrero (South Bend Adams) vs. Bona (East Noble), 10 a.m.

    Spriggs (Lake Central) vs. Oberto (Culver Academies), 10 a.m.

    Championship, 2 p.m.

    Doubles

    Kokomo

    Miller / O’Brien (Bishop Dwenger) vs. Gambrel / Taylor (Randolph So.), 10 a.m.

    De Witt / Spirrison (Hamilton Southeastern) vs. M1 winners, 2 p.m.

    Volleyball

    AREA SECTIONALS

    CLASS 4A

    Concord

    Thu.: Penn 3, Goshen 0;

    Warsaw 3, Elkhart 0

    Today: Concord vs. Penn, 11 a.m.; Northridge vs. Warsaw, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Carroll

    Thu.: DeKalb 3, East Noble 0;

    Snider 3, Northrop 2

    Today: Carroll vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m.;

    North Side vs. Snider, 12:30 p.m.;

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    Columbia City

    Thu.: Huntington North 3, South Side 0;

    New Haven 3, Wayne 0

    Today: Col. City vs. Hunt. North, 11 a.m.;

    Homestead vs. New Haven, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 3A

    Lakeland

    Thu.: West Noble 3, Tip. Valley 0;

    NorthWood 3, Lakeland 0

    Today: Jimtown vs. West Noble, 11 a.m.; Wawasee vs. NorthWood, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Angola

    Tue.: Concordia 3, Leo 2

    Thu.: Angola 3, Bishop Luers 0;

    Woodlan 3, Garrett 0

    Today: B. Dwenger vs. Concordia, 11 a.m;

    Angola vs. Woodlan, 12:30 p.m.;

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    Bellmont

    Tue.: Bellmont 3, Heritage 2

    Thu.: Wapahani 3, Delta 1;

    Jay County 3, Norwell 2

    Today: Munc. Burris vs. Bellmont, 11 a.m;

    Wapahani vs. Jay County, 12:30 p.m.;

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Central Noble

    Thu.: Westview 3, Cent. Noble 2;

    Eastside 3, Churubusco 1

    Today: Fairfield vs. Westview, 11 a.m.; Prairie Heights vs. Eastside, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Bluffton

    Tue.: South Adams 3, Wabash 0

    Thu.: Whitko 3, Manchester 0;

    Bluffton 3, Canterbury 0

    Today: Adams Cen. vs. S. Adams, 11 a.m; Whitko vs. Bluffton, 12:30 p.m.;

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Blackhawk Christian

    Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. 3, Fremont 1;

    Elkhart Ch. 3, Bethany Ch. 0

    Today: Hamilton vs. Blackhawk Ch.,

    11 a.m.; Lakewood Park vs. Elkhart Ch.,

    12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

    Daleville

    Thu.: Wes-Del 3, Anderson Prep 0; Tri-Central 3, Liberty Christian 0

    Today: Daleville vs. Wes-Del, 11 a.m.; So. Wells vs. Tri-Central, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

