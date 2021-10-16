Saturday, October 16, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
STANDINGS
SAC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bishop Luers
|8-1
|8-1
|Carroll
|8-1
|8-1
|Snider
|7-1
|7-1
|Homestead
|6-3
|6-3
|Bishop Dwenger
|5-4
|5-4
|Northrop
|3-6
|3-6
|North Side
|2-6
|2-6
|Wayne
|2-7
|2-7
|Concordia
|1-7
|1-7
|South Side
|1-7
|1-7
NE8
|Conf.
|Overall
|Leo
|7-0
|9-0
|Norwell
|6-1
|8-1
|East Noble
|5-2
|6-2
|New Haven
|4-3
|4-5
|Columbia City
|3-4
|4-5
|Huntington North
|1-6
|2-7
|Bellmont
|1-6
|1-8
|DeKalb
|1-6
|1-8
ACAC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Adams Central
|6-0
|8-1
|South Adams
|5-1
|7-2
|Heritage
|3-3
|4-5
|Woodlan
|3-3
|3-6
|Bluffton
|2-4
|4-5
|Jay County
|2-4
|3-6
|Southern Wells
|0-6
|0-9
NECC
Large School
|Conf.
|Overall
|Fairfield
|3-1
|4-5
|Garrett
|2-2
|4-5
|West Noble
|2-2
|4-5
|Lakeland
|2-2
|3-6
|Angola
|1-3
|2-7
Small School
|Conf.
|Overall
|Eastside
|4-0
|9-0
|Churubusco
|3-1
|7-2
|Central Noble
|2-2
|7-2
|Prairie Heights
|1-3
|3-6
|Fremont
|0-4
|2-6
NLC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Concord
|7-0
|8-1
|Warsaw
|6-1
|7-2
|Mishawaka
|5-2
|7-2
|NorthWood
|4-3
|5-4
|Northridge
|3-4
|5-4
|Goshen
|2-5
|4-5
|Wawasee
|1-6
|1-8
|Plymouth
|0-7
|0-9
HOMESTEAD 48,
SOUTH SIDE 0
|South Side
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Homestead
|14
|20
|7
|7
|—
|48
H—Swing 10 run (Jarrett kick)
H—Anderson 20 pass from Slaven (Jarrett kick)
H—Swing 9 pass from Slaven (Jarrett kick)
H—Slaven 5 run (kick failed)
H—Sparrow 15 pass from Slaven (Jarrett kick)
H—Adams N/A run (Jarrett kick)
H—Adams 20 run (Jarrett kick)
CARROLL 59, WAYNE 0
|Wayne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Carroll
|3
|28
|21
|7
|—
|59
C—Lopez 23 FG
C—Carmody 15 run (Lopez kick)
C—Carmody 10 run (Lopez kick)
C—Haffner 27 pass from Becker (Lopez kick)
C—Carmody 4 run (Lopez kick)
C—Coverstone 69 pass from Becker (Lopez kick)
C—Stakrs 1 run (Lopez kick)
C—Bennett interception return (Lopez kick)
C—Stakrs 10 run (Lopez kick)
BISHOP DWENGER 42, NORTHROP 21
|Dwenger
|13
|15
|7
|7
|—
|42
|Northrop
|7
|0
|6
|8
|—
|21
BD—Ruston 21 pass from Dickerson (Bulanda kick)
N—Davis 20 pass from Norfleet III (Gump kick)
BD—Dickerson 14 run (run failed)
BD—Dixon 8 run (Bulanda kick)
BD—Dickerson 7 run (Ciocca pass from Dickerson)
N—Freeman 3 run (kick blocked)
BD—Ruston 20 pass from Dickerson (Bulanda kick)
N—Kilby 34 pass from Norfleet III (Schmenk pass from Norfleet III)
BD—Dixon 7 run (Bulanda kick)
LEO 14, DEKALB 0
|Leo
|6
|0
|8
|0
|—
|14
|DeKalb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
L—MIller 11 run (run failed)
L—Hoeppner 9 run (Sheron run)
BLUFFTON 33,
LAKELAND 29
|Bluffton
|14
|0
|0
|19
|—
|33
|Lakeland
|7
|6
|9
|7
|—
|29
B—Hunt 1 run (Lewis kick)
L—Burlew 66 pass from Marshall (Mickem kick)
B—Rolston 75 interception return (Lewis kick)
L—Troyer 32 pass from Marshall (kick failed)
L—Troyer 6 pass from Marshall (Mickem kick)
L—Safety
B—Hunt 1 run (pass failed)
B—Hunt 6 run (pass failed)
L—Seller 35 run (Mickem kick)
B—Reiff 15 pass from Hunt (Lewis kick)
ADAMS CENTRAL 62, WOODLAN 0
|Woodlan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Adams Cent.
|35
|20
|0
|7
|—
|62
AC—Heyerly 3 run (T. Currie kick)
AC—A. Currie 11 run (T. Currie kick)
AC—Yergler 38 pass from Black (T. Currie kick)
AC—Neuenschwander 31 run (T. Currie kick)
AC—Black 1 run (T. Currie kick)
AC—Heyerly 15 run (T. Currie kick)
AC—Black 6 run (kick failed)
AC—Heyerly 48 run (Sprunger kick)
AC—Hirschy 4 run (Sprunger kick)
EASTSIDE 49,
ANGOLA 14
|Angola
|0
|7
|0
|7
|—
|14
|Eastside
|14
|14
|14
|7
|—
|49
E—Holman 2 run (Biddle kick)
E—L. Davis 3 run (Biddle kick)
E—L. Davis 1 run (Biddle kick)
E—Holman 3 run (Biddle kick)
A—Call 1 run (Villafuerte kick)
E—L. Davis 5 run (Biddle kick)
E—L. Davis 37 run (Biddle kick)
A—Tonkel 61 pass from Call (Villafuerte kick)
E—L. Davis 22 run Villafuerte kick)
CHURUBUSCO 26, FAIRFIELD 0
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Churubusco
|6
|6
|8
|6
|—
|26
Ch—Nondorf 5 run (run failed)
Ch—Buroff 2 run (run failed)
Ch—Nondorf 23 pass from Buroff (Hille run)
Ch—Marks 26 run (kick failed)
SCORES
Avon 35, Noblesville 21
Batesville 40, Connersville 13
Benton Central 8, Northwestern 6
Bishop Dwenger 42, Northrop 21
Bloomington North 42, Southport 14
Bremen 49, S. Bend Clay 0
Brownsburg 31, Hamilton SE 28
Carmel 14, Lawrence Central 0
Cascade 30, Indpls Ritter 8
Cass 42, Twin Lakes 0
Center Grove 21, Cathedral Aca., S.C. 6
Center Grove 21, Indpls Cathedral 6
Centerville 46, Knightstown 0
Central Noble 8, Garrett 0
Clarksville 69, Rock Creek Academy 8
Columbus East 31, Bedford N. Law. 15
Columbus North 36, Terre Haute South 0
Concord 26, Warsaw 22
Covington 52, Riverton Parke 18
Crawfordsville 18, Frankfort 8
Decatur Central 42, Franklin 7
E. Noble 56, Bellmont 7
Eastbrook 62, Madison-Grant 13
Eastern (Greentown) 14, Clinton Prairie 7
Elkhart 21, New Prairie 14
Fishers 49, Zionsville 46, 2OT
Franklin Co. 28, Beech Grove 26
Frankton 28, Alexandria 0
Gibson Southern 37, Boonville 6
Goshen 28, Wawasee 25
Greencastle 49, N. Putnam 13
Greenfield 27, New Castle 26
Hamilton Hts. 14, Rensselaer 0
Heritage 39, Jay Co. 7
Heritage Hills 43, Princeton 0
Indpls Ben Davis 52, Indpls N. Central 14
Indpls Brebeuf 44, Terre Haute North 13
Indpls Chatard 42, Bloomington South 7
Indpls Lutheran 43, Traders Point Chr. 6
Indpls Pike 10, Lawrence North 7
Indpls Roncalli 35, E. Central 21
Indpls Scecina 42, Monrovia 0
Jasper 42, Vincennes 6
Jeffersonville 40, Jennings Co. 14
Jimtown 35, S. Bend Riley 0
Knox 19, Caston 6
Kokomo 28, Indpls Tech 0
LaVille 19, Culver 6
Lapel 42, Eastern Hancock 21
Lawrenceburg 56, S. Dearborn 7
Lebanon 12, Western Boone 7
Linton 48, S. Putnam 12
Marion 20, McCutcheon 13
Milan 47, Switzerland Co. 6
Mishawaka 58, Northridge 14
Mishawaka Marian 16, S.B. St. Joseph’s 6
Mississinewa 63, Elwood 3
Monroe Central 49, Shenandoah 7
Mooresville 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 27
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Yorktown 13
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 54, Washington 6
N. Decatur 56, Wes-Del 0
N. Knox 28, Paoli 20
N. Posey 52, Pike Central 16
N. Vermillion 14, Seeger 7
N. White 14, W. Central 0
New Albany 35, Floyd Central 16
New Haven 57, Huntington North 27
New Palestine 55, Delta 6
NorthWood 42, Plymouth 14
Northeastern 60, Hagerstown 27
Northfield 35, N. Miami 0
Northview 44, Indian Creek 0
Norwell 23, Columbia City 13
Oak Hill 49, Blackford 0
Parke Heritage 54, Fountain Central 18
Pendleton Hts. 42, Shelbyville 0
Penn 38, S. Bend Adams 0
Peru 33, Manchester 13
Pioneer 22, N. Judson 14
Plainfield 28, Martinsville 27
Rochester 44, Maconaquah 12
S. Adams 49, Southern Wells 6
S. Decatur 54, Cambridge City 0
Salem 61, W. Washington 0
Sheridan 28, Carroll (Flora) 20
Silver Creek 61, Corydon 7
Snider 27, Bishop Luers 15
Southridge 13, Forest Park 6
Tecumseh 36, Crawford Co. 3
Tippecanoe Valley 56, Southwood 25
Tipton 28, Lafayette Catholic 13
Tri 41, Union Co. 7
Tri-Central 12, Clinton Central 6, OT
Tri-West 42, Southmont 13
W. Lafayette 44, Western 0
W. Noble 26, Prairie Hts. 12
Wabash 12, Whitko 9
Westfield 42, Franklin Central 28
Winamac 27, Triton 7
Winchester 44, Union City 34
AREA SECTIONALS
All game times TBD
CLASS 6A
Sectional 3
Oct. 29: Homestead at Carroll
Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner
CLASS 5A
Sectional 11
Oct. 29: Northrop at Snider
Oct. 29: North Side at Bishop Dwenger
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS 4A
Sectional 19
Fri.: DeKalb at Wawasee
Fri.: Leo at East Noble
Fri.: Northridge at NorthWood
Fri.: Angola at Columbia City
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
Sectional 20
Fri.: Marion at Wayne
Fri.: South Side at Delta
Fri.: Jay County at Mississinewa
Fri.: New Haven at Huntington North
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS 3A
Sectional 26
Fri.: Lakeland at Glenn
Fri.: West Noble at Jimtown
Fri.: Mish. Marian at S.B. Washington
Fri.: Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
Sectional 27
Fri.: Norwell at Maconaquah
Fri.: Northwestern at Concordia
Fri.: Oak Hill at Bellmont
Fri.: Heritage at Peru
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS 2A
Sectional 35
Fri.: Bluffton at Eastside
Fri.: Whitko at Central Noble
Fri.: Fairfield at Bishop Luers
Fri.: Prairie Heights at Woodlan
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS A
Sectional 43
Fri.: Monroe Central at Wes-Del
Fri.: South Adams at Madison-Grant
Fri.: Southern Wells at Taylor
Fri.: Union City at Tri-Central
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
Sectional 44
Fri.: Northfield at Fremont
Fri.: North Miami at Southwood
Fri.: Adams Central at Churubusco
Oct. 29: Triton vs. G1 winner
Oct. 29: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
Soccer
BOYS
AREA REGIONALS
CLASS 3A
Kokomo
Thu.: Noblesville 5, Columbia City 0
Thu.: Northrop 3, Harrison 1
Today: Noblesville vs. Northrop, 2 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Norwell
Thu.: Bishop Dwenger 3, Yorktown 1
Thu.: Canterbury 4, Oak Hill 1
Today: Bishop Dwenger vs. Canterbury, 2 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian
Thu.: West Noble 3, Bremen 2
Thu.: West Lafayette 3, Griffith 1
Today: West Noble vs. West Lafayette, 2 p.m.
GIRLS
AREA REGIONALS
CLASS 3A
Kokomo
Wed.: Homestead 4, Noblesville 2
Wed.: Lafayette Harrison 1, Carroll 0
Today: Homestead vs. Harrison, 4 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Norwell
Wed.: Hamilton Heights 2, Bellmont 1
Wed.: Leo 4, Western 1
Today: Hamilton Heights vs. Leo, 4 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian
Wed.: Mishawaka Marian 3, DeKalb 0
Wed.: W. Lafayette 2, Hanover Central 1
Sat: Mish. Marian vs. W. Lafayette, 4 p.m.
CLASS A
Taylor
Wed.: Blackhawk Ch. 2, Manchester 0
Wed.: Tipton 1, Faith Christian 0
Today: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Tipton, 4 p.m.
Tennis
STATE FINALS
Quarterfinals
Columbus North 3, Munster 2
Carmel 4, North Central 1
Zionsville 5, Covington 0
Jasper 5, Westview 0
Today
At Carmel
Semifinals
Columbus North vs. Carmel, 10 a.m.
Zionsville vs. Jasper, 10 a.m.
State Championship
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
INDIVIDUAL REGIONALS
Today
Singles
Kokomo
Meier (Homestead) vs. Behrman (Muncie Burris), 10 a.m.
William (West Lafayette) vs. Bushong (Noblesville), 10 a.m.
Championship, 2 p.m.
LaPorte
Guerrero (South Bend Adams) vs. Bona (East Noble), 10 a.m.
Spriggs (Lake Central) vs. Oberto (Culver Academies), 10 a.m.
Championship, 2 p.m.
Doubles
Kokomo
Miller / O’Brien (Bishop Dwenger) vs. Gambrel / Taylor (Randolph So.), 10 a.m.
De Witt / Spirrison (Hamilton Southeastern) vs. M1 winners, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
AREA SECTIONALS
CLASS 4A
Concord
Thu.: Penn 3, Goshen 0;
Warsaw 3, Elkhart 0
Today: Concord vs. Penn, 11 a.m.; Northridge vs. Warsaw, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
Carroll
Thu.: DeKalb 3, East Noble 0;
Snider 3, Northrop 2
Today: Carroll vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m.;
North Side vs. Snider, 12:30 p.m.;
Championship, 7 p.m.
Columbia City
Thu.: Huntington North 3, South Side 0;
New Haven 3, Wayne 0
Today: Col. City vs. Hunt. North, 11 a.m.;
Homestead vs. New Haven, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Lakeland
Thu.: West Noble 3, Tip. Valley 0;
NorthWood 3, Lakeland 0
Today: Jimtown vs. West Noble, 11 a.m.; Wawasee vs. NorthWood, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
Angola
Tue.: Concordia 3, Leo 2
Thu.: Angola 3, Bishop Luers 0;
Woodlan 3, Garrett 0
Today: B. Dwenger vs. Concordia, 11 a.m;
Angola vs. Woodlan, 12:30 p.m.;
Championship, 7 p.m.
Bellmont
Tue.: Bellmont 3, Heritage 2
Thu.: Wapahani 3, Delta 1;
Jay County 3, Norwell 2
Today: Munc. Burris vs. Bellmont, 11 a.m;
Wapahani vs. Jay County, 12:30 p.m.;
Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Central Noble
Thu.: Westview 3, Cent. Noble 2;
Eastside 3, Churubusco 1
Today: Fairfield vs. Westview, 11 a.m.; Prairie Heights vs. Eastside, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
Bluffton
Tue.: South Adams 3, Wabash 0
Thu.: Whitko 3, Manchester 0;
Bluffton 3, Canterbury 0
Today: Adams Cen. vs. S. Adams, 11 a.m; Whitko vs. Bluffton, 12:30 p.m.;
Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
Blackhawk Christian
Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. 3, Fremont 1;
Elkhart Ch. 3, Bethany Ch. 0
Today: Hamilton vs. Blackhawk Ch.,
11 a.m.; Lakewood Park vs. Elkhart Ch.,
12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
Daleville
Thu.: Wes-Del 3, Anderson Prep 0; Tri-Central 3, Liberty Christian 0
Today: Daleville vs. Wes-Del, 11 a.m.; So. Wells vs. Tri-Central, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.
