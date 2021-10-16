NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 Ottawa 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Florida 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 4 4 Montreal 2 0 2 0 0 2 7 Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 9 12 Detroit 1 0 0 1 1 6 7 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 2 1 0 1 3 10 7 Columbus 1 1 0 0 2 8 2 Washington 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 6 3 New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Philadelphia 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 N.Y. Rangers 2 0 1 1 1 3 8 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 3 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 4 2 Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Nashville 1 0 1 0 0 3 4 Chicago 2 0 1 1 1 5 8 Winnipeg 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 8 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 1 1 0 0 2 6 2 Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Seattle 2 1 1 0 2 7 7 Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 9 Vancouver 2 1 0 1 3 7 7 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday

Buffalo 5, Montreal 1

Ottawa 3, Toronto 2

Columbus 8, Arizona 2

Florida 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Dallas 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Carolina 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 6, OT

Seattle 4, Nashville 3

Los Angeles 6, Vegas 2

Friday

New Jersey 4, Chicago 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 4, SO

Minnesota at Anaheim, late

Today

Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

NEW JERSEY 4,

CHICAGO 3, OT

Chicago 0 1 2 0 — 3 New Jersey 1 1 1 1 — 4

First Period—1, New Jersey, Hamilton 1 (Zacha), 0:17. Penalties—Hamilton, NJ (Slashing), 7:33; Kuokkanen, NJ (High Sticking), 19:54.

Second Period—2, Chicago, DeBrincat 1 (Johnson, Kane), 0:51 (pp). 3, New Jersey, Hughes 1 (Kuokkanen), 17:58. Penalties—Johnson, CHI (Interference), 3:05; Murphy, CHI (Tripping), 13:23.

Third Period—4, New Jersey, Johnsson 1 (Mercer, Tatar), 6:34. 5, Chicago, Dach 1 (Johnson, Kane), 16:07 (pp). 6, Chicago, Kubalik 2 (Hagel, Jones), 19:34. Penalties—Bratt, NJ (Roughing), 0:16; Mercer, NJ (High Sticking), 12:49.

Overtime—7, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Graves), 0:57. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 6-11-10-0—27. New Jersey 6-13-10-1—30.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 2 of 5; New Jersey 0 of 2.

Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 0-0-1 (30 shots-26 saves). New Jersey, Bernier 1-0-0 (27-24).

A—16,514 (16,514). T—2:31.

Referees—Kevin Pollock, Chris Rooney. Linesmen—Ryan Daisy, Jonathan Deschamps.

ECHL

PRESEASON

Thursday

Cincinnati 4, Indy 1

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 2

Friday

Reading 4, Adirondack 0

Worcester 5, Maine 3

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 2

Greenville 6, Anyang Halla 1

Florida 4, Orlando 1

Tulsa 7, Wichita 5

Iowa at Kansas City, late

Utah at Idaho, late

KOMETS at Wheeling, ccd.

Today*

Cincinnati at Indy, 6 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Anyang Halla (Korea) at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.

KOMETS at Wheeling, ccd.

*End of preseason