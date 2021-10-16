The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 16, 2021 1:00 am

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2 5 1
    Ottawa 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
    Florida 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
    Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 4 4
    Montreal 2 0 2 0 0 2 7
    Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 9 12
    Detroit 1 0 0 1 1 6 7
    Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Pittsburgh 2 1 0 1 3 10 7
    Columbus 1 1 0 0 2 8 2
    Washington 1 1 0 0 2 5 1
    Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 6 3
    New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
    Philadelphia 1 0 0 1 1 4 5
    N.Y. Rangers 2 0 1 1 1 3 8
    N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 3 6

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 4 2
    Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
    Nashville 1 0 1 0 0 3 4
    Chicago 2 0 1 1 1 5 8
    Winnipeg 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
    Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 8
    St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Los Angeles 1 1 0 0 2 6 2
    Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 4 1
    Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
    Seattle 2 1 1 0 2 7 7
    Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 9
    Vancouver 2 1 0 1 3 7 7
    San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

    Thursday

    Buffalo 5, Montreal 1

    Ottawa 3, Toronto 2

    Columbus 8, Arizona 2

    Florida 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

    Dallas 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

    Carolina 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

    Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 6, OT

    Seattle 4, Nashville 3

    Los Angeles 6, Vegas 2

    Friday

    New Jersey 4, Chicago 3, OT

    Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 4, SO

    Minnesota at Anaheim, late

    Today

    Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

    N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

    Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

    Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

    N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

    Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

    Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

    Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

    St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

    Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

    Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

    Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

    NEW JERSEY 4,

    CHICAGO 3, OT

    Chicago 0 1 2 0 3
    New Jersey 1 1 1 1 4

    First Period—1, New Jersey, Hamilton 1 (Zacha), 0:17. Penalties—Hamilton, NJ (Slashing), 7:33; Kuokkanen, NJ (High Sticking), 19:54.

    Second Period—2, Chicago, DeBrincat 1 (Johnson, Kane), 0:51 (pp). 3, New Jersey, Hughes 1 (Kuokkanen), 17:58. Penalties—Johnson, CHI (Interference), 3:05; Murphy, CHI (Tripping), 13:23.

    Third Period—4, New Jersey, Johnsson 1 (Mercer, Tatar), 6:34. 5, Chicago, Dach 1 (Johnson, Kane), 16:07 (pp). 6, Chicago, Kubalik 2 (Hagel, Jones), 19:34. Penalties—Bratt, NJ (Roughing), 0:16; Mercer, NJ (High Sticking), 12:49.

    Overtime—7, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Graves), 0:57. Penalties—None.

    Shots on Goal—Chicago 6-11-10-0—27. New Jersey 6-13-10-1—30.

    Power-play opportunities—Chicago 2 of 5; New Jersey 0 of 2.

    Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 0-0-1 (30 shots-26 saves). New Jersey, Bernier 1-0-0 (27-24).

    A—16,514 (16,514). T—2:31.

    Referees—Kevin Pollock, Chris Rooney. Linesmen—Ryan Daisy, Jonathan Deschamps.

    ECHL

    PRESEASON

    Thursday

    Cincinnati 4, Indy 1

    Orlando 4, Jacksonville 2

    Friday

    Reading 4, Adirondack 0

    Worcester 5, Maine 3

    Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 2

    Greenville 6, Anyang Halla 1

    Florida 4, Orlando 1

    Tulsa 7, Wichita 5

    Iowa at Kansas City, late

    Utah at Idaho, late

    KOMETS at Wheeling, ccd.

    Today*

    Cincinnati at Indy, 6 p.m.

    Maine at Worcester, 6 p.m.

    Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

    Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

    Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

    Anyang Halla (Korea) at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

    Tulsa at Wichita, 9 p.m.

    Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.

    KOMETS at Wheeling, ccd.

    *End of preseason

