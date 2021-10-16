Saturday, October 16, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Ottawa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Montreal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|12
|Detroit
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|7
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|7
|Columbus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Nashville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Chicago
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|8
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Edmonton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Seattle
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Vegas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|9
|Vancouver
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|7
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday
Buffalo 5, Montreal 1
Ottawa 3, Toronto 2
Columbus 8, Arizona 2
Florida 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT
Dallas 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Carolina 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 6, OT
Seattle 4, Nashville 3
Los Angeles 6, Vegas 2
Friday
New Jersey 4, Chicago 3, OT
Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 4, SO
Minnesota at Anaheim, late
Today
Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
NEW JERSEY 4,
CHICAGO 3, OT
|Chicago
|0
|1
|2
|0
|—
|3
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|1
|1
|—
|4
First Period—1, New Jersey, Hamilton 1 (Zacha), 0:17. Penalties—Hamilton, NJ (Slashing), 7:33; Kuokkanen, NJ (High Sticking), 19:54.
Second Period—2, Chicago, DeBrincat 1 (Johnson, Kane), 0:51 (pp). 3, New Jersey, Hughes 1 (Kuokkanen), 17:58. Penalties—Johnson, CHI (Interference), 3:05; Murphy, CHI (Tripping), 13:23.
Third Period—4, New Jersey, Johnsson 1 (Mercer, Tatar), 6:34. 5, Chicago, Dach 1 (Johnson, Kane), 16:07 (pp). 6, Chicago, Kubalik 2 (Hagel, Jones), 19:34. Penalties—Bratt, NJ (Roughing), 0:16; Mercer, NJ (High Sticking), 12:49.
Overtime—7, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Graves), 0:57. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 6-11-10-0—27. New Jersey 6-13-10-1—30.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 2 of 5; New Jersey 0 of 2.
Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 0-0-1 (30 shots-26 saves). New Jersey, Bernier 1-0-0 (27-24).
A—16,514 (16,514). T—2:31.
Referees—Kevin Pollock, Chris Rooney. Linesmen—Ryan Daisy, Jonathan Deschamps.
ECHL
PRESEASON
Thursday
Cincinnati 4, Indy 1
Orlando 4, Jacksonville 2
Friday
Reading 4, Adirondack 0
Worcester 5, Maine 3
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 2
Greenville 6, Anyang Halla 1
Florida 4, Orlando 1
Tulsa 7, Wichita 5
Iowa at Kansas City, late
Utah at Idaho, late
KOMETS at Wheeling, ccd.
Today*
Cincinnati at Indy, 6 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 6 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Anyang Halla (Korea) at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.
KOMETS at Wheeling, ccd.
*End of preseason
