Saturday, October 16, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|L.A. Dodgers
|-130
|at Atlanta
|+110
American League
|at Houston
|-145
|Boston
|+125
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Florida
|10½
|11
|(59)
|at LSU
|Nebraska
|2½
|4
|(48)
|at Minnesota
|Michigan St.
|3½
|4½
|(48½)
|at Indiana
|Tulsa
|9
|8½
|(57)
|at S. Florida
|at Cincinnati
|20
|21
|(57½)
|UCF
|at Arkansas
|3½
|4½
|(53½)
|Auburn
|at Texas
|5½
|5
|(59½)
|Okla. St.
|Texas A&M
|8½
|8½
|(59½)
|at Missouri
|at Buffalo
|10½
|9
|(57)
|Ohio
|at Virginia
|11½
|11
|(69½)
|Duke
|Ball St.
|2½
|1½
|(55½)
|at E. Mich.
|at Miami (OH)
|20
|19½
|(50½)
|Akron
|Troy
|6
|7½
|(48)
|at Texas St.
|at Iowa
|12½
|11½
|(43)
|Purdue
|at Colorado
|6
|6½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at Georgia
|22½
|22½
|(44½)
|Kentucky
|at N. Carolina
|6
|7
|(62½)
|Miami
|Pittsburgh
|3½
|5
|(57½)
|at Virg. Tech
|Toledo
|5
|5½
|(52½)
|at C. Mich.
|at Baylor
|4½
|6½
|(50½)
|BYU
|at N. Illinois
|10
|9
|(45)
|Bo. Green
|at W. Mich.
|7
|7
|(66)
|Kent St.
|Fresno St.
|3½
|3½
|(54)
|at Wyoming
|UAB
|16
|16
|(43½)
|at So. Miss.
|W. Kentucky
|12½
|12½
|(67)
|at Old Dom.
|Texas Tech
|16½
|16½
|(66½)
|at Kansas
|at S. Carolina
|20
|18½
|(51)
|Vanderbilt
|at UTSA
|18½
|18½
|(54)
|Rice
|Alabama
|17
|17
|(57½)
|at Miss. St.
|Utah St.
|7
|7
|(61½)
|at UNLV
|Colorado St.
|9½
|10½
|(45)
|at N. Mexico
|Mississippi
|3
|2½
|(82)
|at Tennessee
|at Oklahoma
|11½
|13½
|(65)
|TCU
|Iowa St.
|4½
|6½
|(51½)
|at Kansas St.
|Stanford
|1
|1½
|(52½)
|at Wash. St.
|NC State
|2
|3
|(51½)
|at Bost. Coll.
|at Wisconsin
|13
|14
|(39½)
|Army
|at Washington
|1½
|1½
|(55½)
|UCLA
|at Boise St.
|6
|4
|(51)
|Air Force
|LA Tech
|7½
|6½
|(57)
|at UTEP
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|(50½)
|at Utah
|at Nevada
|16
|14
|(61)
|Hawaii
NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Miami
|3
|3½
|(47)
|at J’ville
|Kansas City
|6½
|6½
|(55½)
|at Wash.
|LA Rams
|10½
|9½
|(48½)
|at NY Giants
|at Indianapolis
|9½
|10
|(43)
|Houston
|Cincinnati
|3½
|3½
|(47½)
|at Detroit
|Green Bay
|4½
|4½
|(44½)
|at Chicago
|at Baltimore
|3½
|3
|(52)
|LA Chargers
|at Carolina
|1
|1
|(46)
|Minnesota
|at Cleveland
|3
|3
|(49½)
|Arizona
|at Denver
|3
|3½
|(44)
|Las Vegas
|Dallas
|3
|3½
|(51½)
|at N. England
|at Pittsburgh
|3½
|5
|(42½)
|Seattle
Monday
|Buffalo
|4½
|5½
|(54)
|at Tennessee
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story