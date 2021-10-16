TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated LHP Darwinzon Hernandez. Reassigned RHPs Matt Barnes, Hirokazu Sawamura and LHP Austin Davis to the minor leagues.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHPs Jake Odorizzi and LHP Blake Taylor. Reassigned C Garret Stubbs and RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to the minor leagues.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Alejandro Manzano on a minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Carter Hawkins general manager.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated 1B Brandon Belt, RHPs Johnny Cueto, Jay Jackson, John Brebbia, Gregory Santos, LHPs Scott Kazmir, Tony Watson, Sammy Long, Caleb Baragar, 3B Jason Vosler, SSs Thairo Estrada, Maurico Dubon, RF Jaylin Davis and C Joey Bart.

BASKETEBALL

NBA

HOUSTON ROCEKTS — Converted the contract of G Daishen Nix to a two-way contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed general manager Jon Horst to a multi-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Waived F Brian Bowen II, Gs Matt Lewis, Isaiah Miller and F Chris Silva. Signed F Vince Edwards.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired TE Zach Ertz from Philadelphia in exchange for CB Tay Gowan and a fifth-round selection in the 2022 draft pending passing of physicals.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Released S Doug Middleton from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated G Jackson Carman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated WR Jarvis Landry return from injured reserve to practice.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Dorey Ballentine on injured reserve. Signed CB Shakur Brown to the practice squad. Released OT Darrin Paulo from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Malik Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Zack Bailey to the practice squad. Released T Anthony Coyle from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LB Justin Hilliard on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed QB Russell Wilson on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed LB Jared Norris on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

NHL

BOSTON BRUINS — Re-signed D Charlie McAvoy to an eight-year extension.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned RW Yegor Chinakhov to Cleveland (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned C Maxim Mamin and D Chase Priskie to Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived D Christian Wolanin.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned C Jackson Cates to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOCCER

MLS

MLS — Fined FC Dallas D Ryan Hollingshead an undisclosed amount for violation of the league’s public criticism policy in a match against Minnesota on Oct. 2.