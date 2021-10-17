MLB

POSTSEASON

WILD CARD

Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2

Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 inn.

Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

Houston 3, Chicago 1

Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1

Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4

Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6

Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, ppd.

Oct. 12: Houston 10, Chicago 1

National League

Los Angeles 3, San Francisco 2

Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0

Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2

Oct. 11: San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0

Oct. 12: Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 2

Oct. 14: Los Angeles 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 1

Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 4

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

American League

Houston 1, Boston 1

Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4

Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5

Mon.: Houston at Boston, 8 p.m.

Tue.: Houston at Boston, 8 p.m.

Wed.: Houston at Boston, 5 p.m.

x-Fri.: Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.

x-Sat.: Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.

National League

Atlanta 1, Los Angeles 0

Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2

Today: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:37 p.m.

Tue.: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Wed.: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

x-Thu.: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

x-Sat.: Los Angeles at Atlanta, TBD

x-Oct. 24: L.A. at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Oct. 26: Teams TBD

Oct. 27: Teams TBD

Oct. 29: Teams TBD

Oct. 30: Teams TBD

x-Oct. 31: Teams TBD

x-Nov. 2: Teams TBD

x-Nov. 3: Teams TBD

BOSTON 9,

HOUSTON 5

Boston Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Schwarbr 1b 4 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 Dalbec pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Hernández cf 4 2 2 1 Bregmn 3b 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 2 1 4 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 0 Bogaerts ss 5 0 2 0 Correa ss 4 1 1 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 2 0 Tucker rf 4 1 2 1 Martinez dh 5 1 2 4 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 3 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 McCrmk cf 3 0 0 0 Plawecki c 2 1 0 0 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Vázquez c 1 0 0 0 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 4 1 1 0 Cstro ph-c 1 1 1 1 Totals 37 9 11 9 Totals 35 5 8 5 Boston 440 100 000—9 Houston 000 300 002—5

DP—Boston 0, Houston 1. LOB—Boston 6, Houston 5. 2B—Schwarber (1), Verdugo (1), Bogaerts (1), Tucker (1). HR—Martinez (1), Devers (1), Hernández (3), Gurriel (1), Castro (1). SB—Tucker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston

Eovldi W,1-0 5 1/3 5 3 3 1 3 Ottavino 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 Whitlock 2 0 0 0 1 2 Hernandez 2/3 2 2 2 0 2 Brasier 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Houston

Garcia L,0-1 1 2 5 5 3 2 Odorizzi 4 7 4 4 0 5 B.Taylor 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 3 García 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2 Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP—García (Hernández). Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jim Wolf; Right, Dave Rackley; Left, Alan Porter. T—4:08. A—41,476 (41,168).

LATE FRIDAY

HOUSTON 5, BOSTON 4

Boston Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Hernández cf 5 2 4 2 Altuve 2b 3 2 1 3 Schwarbr 1b 5 0 1 0 Brantley dh 5 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 3 1 0 0 Brgman 3b 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 5 1 2 0 Alvarez lf 3 0 1 1 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 1 3 1 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 Santana ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0 Verdugo lf-rf 3 0 1 0 McCrmk cf 4 1 3 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 4 10 3 Totals 32 5 11 5 Boston 003 000 001—4 Houston 100 002 11x—5

E—Altuve (1). DP—Boston 1, Houston 2. LOB—Boston 9, Houston 9. 2B—Renfroe (1), Hernández (1). HR—Hernández 2 (2), Altuve (1), Correa (1). SF—Alvarez (1), Altuve (1). S—Arroyo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston

Sale 2 2/3 5 1 1 1 2 Ottavino 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 J.Taylor H,1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 Brasier H,1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0 Houck BS,0-1 1 2 2 2 0 1 Robles L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Sawamura 1/3 1 1 1 1 0 Pérez 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Houston

Valdez 2 2/3 6 3 2 3 2 García 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 Javier 2 1 0 0 0 4 Maton 1 0 0 0 1 1 Raley 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 Stanek W,1-0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 Graveman H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Pressly S,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP—Sale (Maldonado), Sawamura (Maldonado). WP—Sale. Umpires—Home, Dave Rackley; First, Bill Miller; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Alan Porter; Left, Jim Wolf. T—4:07. A—40,534 (41,168).