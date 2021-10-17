The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, October 17, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    POSTSEASON

    WILD CARD

    Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2

    Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1

    DIVISION SERIES

    (Best-of-5)

    American League

    Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

    Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

    Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

    Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 inn.

    Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

    Houston 3, Chicago 1

    Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1

    Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4

    Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6

    Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, ppd.

    Oct. 12: Houston 10, Chicago 1

    National League

    Los Angeles 3, San Francisco 2

    Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0

    Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2

    Oct. 11: San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0

    Oct. 12: Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 2

    Oct. 14: Los Angeles 2, San Francisco 1

    Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 1

    Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

    Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

    Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

    Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 4

    LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

    (Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

    American League

    Houston 1, Boston 1

    Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4

    Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5

    Mon.: Houston at Boston, 8 p.m.

    Tue.: Houston at Boston, 8 p.m.

    Wed.: Houston at Boston, 5 p.m.

    x-Fri.: Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.

    x-Sat.: Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.

    National League

    Atlanta 1, Los Angeles 0

    Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2

    Today: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:37 p.m.

    Tue.: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

    Wed.: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

    x-Thu.: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

    x-Sat.: Los Angeles at Atlanta, TBD

    x-Oct. 24: L.A. at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

    WORLD SERIES

    (Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

    Oct. 26: Teams TBD

    Oct. 27: Teams TBD

    Oct. 29: Teams TBD

    Oct. 30: Teams TBD

    x-Oct. 31: Teams TBD

    x-Nov. 2: Teams TBD

    x-Nov. 3: Teams TBD

    BOSTON 9,

    HOUSTON 5

    Boston Houston
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Schwarbr 1b 4 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0
    Dalbec pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0
    Hernández cf 4 2 2 1 Bregmn 3b 4 0 1 0
    Devers 3b 4 2 1 4 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 0
    Bogaerts ss 5 0 2 0 Correa ss 4 1 1 0
    Verdugo lf 4 1 2 0 Tucker rf 4 1 2 1
    Martinez dh 5 1 2 4 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 3
    Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 McCrmk cf 3 0 0 0
    Plawecki c 2 1 0 0 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0
    Vázquez c 1 0 0 0 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0
    Arroyo 2b 4 1 1 0 Cstro ph-c 1 1 1 1
    Totals 37 9 11 9 Totals 35 5 8 5

    Boston 440 100 000—9 Houston 000 300 002—5

    DP—Boston 0, Houston 1. LOB—Boston 6, Houston 5. 2B—Schwarber (1), Verdugo (1), Bogaerts (1), Tucker (1). HR—Martinez (1), Devers (1), Hernández (3), Gurriel (1), Castro (1). SB—Tucker (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Boston

    Eovldi W,1-0 5 1/3 5 3 3 1 3
    Ottavino 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Whitlock 2 0 0 0 1 2
    Hernandez 2/3 2 2 2 0 2
    Brasier 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

    Houston

    Garcia L,0-1 1 2 5 5 3 2
    Odorizzi 4 7 4 4 0 5
    B.Taylor 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 3
    García 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2
    Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 0

    HBP—García (Hernández). Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jim Wolf; Right, Dave Rackley; Left, Alan Porter. T—4:08. A—41,476 (41,168).

    LATE FRIDAY

    HOUSTON 5, BOSTON 4

    Boston Houston
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Hernández cf 5 2 4 2 Altuve 2b 3 2 1 3
    Schwarbr 1b 5 0 1 0 Brantley dh 5 0 1 0
    Bogaerts ss 3 1 0 0 Brgman 3b 4 0 1 0
    Devers 3b 5 1 2 0 Alvarez lf 3 0 1 1
    Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 1 3 1
    Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0
    Santana ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0
    Verdugo lf-rf 3 0 1 0 McCrmk cf 4 1 3 0
    Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0
    Vázquez c 3 0 0 0
    Shaw ph 1 0 0 0
    Plawecki c 0 0 0 0
    Totals 35 4 10 3 Totals 32 5 11 5

    Boston 003 000 001—4 Houston 100 002 11x—5

    E—Altuve (1). DP—Boston 1, Houston 2. LOB—Boston 9, Houston 9. 2B—Renfroe (1), Hernández (1). HR—Hernández 2 (2), Altuve (1), Correa (1). SF—Alvarez (1), Altuve (1). S—Arroyo (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Boston

    Sale 2 2/3 5 1 1 1 2
    Ottavino 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
    J.Taylor H,1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Brasier H,1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
    Houck BS,0-1 1 2 2 2 0 1
    Robles L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
    Sawamura 1/3 1 1 1 1 0
    Pérez 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

    Houston

    Valdez 2 2/3 6 3 2 3 2
    García 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
    Javier 2 1 0 0 0 4
    Maton 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Raley 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Stanek W,1-0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Graveman H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Pressly S,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0

    HBP—Sale (Maldonado), Sawamura (Maldonado). WP—Sale. Umpires—Home, Dave Rackley; First, Bill Miller; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Alan Porter; Left, Jim Wolf. T—4:07. A—40,534 (41,168).

