Sunday, October 17, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
POSTSEASON
WILD CARD
Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2
Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0
Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6
Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 inn.
Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5
Houston 3, Chicago 1
Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1
Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4
Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6
Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, ppd.
Oct. 12: Houston 10, Chicago 1
National League
Los Angeles 3, San Francisco 2
Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0
Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2
Oct. 11: San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0
Oct. 12: Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 2
Oct. 14: Los Angeles 2, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 1
Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1
Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0
Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0
Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 4
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
American League
Houston 1, Boston 1
Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4
Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5
Mon.: Houston at Boston, 8 p.m.
Tue.: Houston at Boston, 8 p.m.
Wed.: Houston at Boston, 5 p.m.
x-Fri.: Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.
x-Sat.: Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.
National League
Atlanta 1, Los Angeles 0
Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2
Today: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:37 p.m.
Tue.: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Wed.: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
x-Thu.: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
x-Sat.: Los Angeles at Atlanta, TBD
x-Oct. 24: L.A. at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Oct. 26: Teams TBD
Oct. 27: Teams TBD
Oct. 29: Teams TBD
Oct. 30: Teams TBD
x-Oct. 31: Teams TBD
x-Nov. 2: Teams TBD
x-Nov. 3: Teams TBD
BOSTON 9,
HOUSTON 5
|Boston
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Schwarbr 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Bregmn 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|1
|4
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCrmk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cstro ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
Boston
DP—Boston 0, Houston 1. LOB—Boston 6, Houston 5. 2B—Schwarber (1), Verdugo (1), Bogaerts (1), Tucker (1). HR—Martinez (1), Devers (1), Hernández (3), Gurriel (1), Castro (1). SB—Tucker (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Boston
|Eovldi W,1-0
|5 1/3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Ottavino
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Whitlock
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hernandez
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Brasier
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Houston
|Garcia L,0-1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Odorizzi
|4
|7
|4
|4
|0
|5
|B.Taylor
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|García
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stanek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—García (Hernández). Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jim Wolf; Right, Dave Rackley; Left, Alan Porter. T—4:08. A—41,476 (41,168).
LATE FRIDAY
HOUSTON 5, BOSTON 4
|Boston
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hernández cf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|Altuve 2b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Schwarbr 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Brantley dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Brgman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Alvarez lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santana ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Verdugo lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McCrmk cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|3
|Totals
|32
|5
|11
|5
Boston
E—Altuve (1). DP—Boston 1, Houston 2. LOB—Boston 9, Houston 9. 2B—Renfroe (1), Hernández (1). HR—Hernández 2 (2), Altuve (1), Correa (1). SF—Alvarez (1), Altuve (1). S—Arroyo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Boston
|Sale
|2 2/3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ottavino
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J.Taylor H,1
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brasier H,1
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houck BS,0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Robles L,0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sawamura
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Pérez
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Houston
|Valdez
|2 2/3
|6
|3
|2
|3
|2
|García
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Javier
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Raley
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek W,1-0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graveman H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly S,1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP—Sale (Maldonado), Sawamura (Maldonado). WP—Sale. Umpires—Home, Dave Rackley; First, Bill Miller; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Alan Porter; Left, Jim Wolf. T—4:07. A—40,534 (41,168).
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story