Sunday, October 17, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|112
|69
|7
|0
|240
|131
|Michigan
|3
|0
|90
|59
|6
|0
|231
|93
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|163
|61
|5
|1
|291
|123
|Penn St.
|2
|1
|60
|33
|5
|1
|170
|83
|Maryland
|1
|2
|51
|134
|4
|2
|180
|174
|Indiana
|0
|3
|21
|78
|2
|4
|134
|161
|Rutgers
|0
|4
|46
|124
|3
|4
|169
|158
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|3
|1
|115
|64
|6
|1
|196
|102
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|81
|81
|4
|2
|152
|121
|Purdue
|2
|1
|50
|36
|4
|2
|142
|84
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|49
|101
|3
|3
|131
|143
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|51
|54
|3
|3
|118
|116
|Illinois
|1
|3
|56
|79
|2
|5
|124
|172
|Nebraska
|1
|4
|150
|122
|3
|5
|246
|155
Oct. 16
Michigan St. 20, Indiana 15
Northwestern 21, Rutgers 7
Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23
Purdue 24, Iowa 7
Wisconsin 20, Army 14
Saturday
Northwestern at Michigan, noon
Illinois at Penn St., noon
Wisconsin at Purdue, 3 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|2
|1
|106
|122
|3
|4
|199
|240
|Miami (OH)
|2
|1
|74
|51
|3
|4
|166
|161
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|82
|98
|3
|4
|214
|195
|Akron
|1
|2
|73
|88
|2
|5
|149
|266
|Ohio
|1
|2
|87
|74
|1
|6
|142
|215
|Bowl. Green
|0
|3
|66
|96
|2
|5
|132
|176
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|3
|0
|83
|66
|5
|2
|199
|214
|W. Michigan
|2
|1
|108
|93
|5
|2
|217
|184
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|95
|73
|4
|3
|179
|199
|C. Michigan
|2
|1
|73
|78
|4
|3
|194
|188
|E. Michigan
|1
|2
|64
|77
|4
|3
|207
|175
|Toledo
|1
|2
|65
|60
|3
|4
|194
|131
Oct. 16
Buffalo 27, Ohio 26
Ball St. 38, E. Michigan 31
Miami (Ohio) 34, Akron 21
N. Illinois 34, Bowling Green 26
Cent. Michigan 26, Toledo 23
W. Michigan 64, Kent St. 31
Saturday
E. Michigan at Bowling Green, noon
N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, noon
Kent St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Concordia
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Marian
|3
|1
|5
|2
|Lawrence Tech
|2
|1
|6
|1
|Indiana Wesleyan
|2
|1
|5
|1
|Siena Heights
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Saint Francis
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Taylor
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Madonna
|0
|3
|1
|6
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|St. Francis (IL)
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Olivet Nazarene
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Saint Xavier
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Roosevelt
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Saint Ambrose
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Judson
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Missouri Baptist
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Trinity International
|0
|3
|2
|5
Oct. 16
Siena Heights 71, Madonna 6
Concordia 28, Taylor 21
Indiana Wesleyan 35, Lawrence Tech 0
Saint Francis (IL) 34, Judson 0
Saint Xavier 31, Missouri Baptist 16
St. Ambrose 17, Olivet Nazarene 10
Roosevelt 49, Trinity International 14
Marian 56, Saint Francis 10
Saturday
Indiana Wesleyan at Saint Francis, noon
Siena Heights at Lawrence Tech, noon
Taylor at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.
Concordia at Marian, 1 p.m.
Missouri Bapt. at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.
Trinity International at Saint Xavier, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (IL) at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.
Roosevelt at Judson, 8 p.m.
PURDUE 24,
No. 2 IOWA 7
|Purdue
|7
|7
|3
|7
|—
|24
|Iowa
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
First Quarter
PUR—O’Connell 6 run (Fineran kick), 3:38.
Second Quarter
IOWA—Kelly-Martin 3 run (Shudak kick), 3:20.
PUR—Sheffield 3 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), :19.
Third Quarter
PUR—FG Fineran 31, 11:07.
Fourth Quarter
PUR—Bell 21 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 12:29.
A—69,250.
|PUR
|IOWA
|First downs
|24
|17
|Total Net Yards
|464
|271
|Rushes-yards
|33-86
|30-76
|Passing
|378
|195
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-37
|Kickoff Returns
|1-20
|3-123
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-9
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-43-0
|17-32-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|4-28
|Punts
|4-35.25
|3-40.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|3-28
|Time of Possession
|34:46
|25:14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Purdue, Doerue 18-48, Plummer 5-20, Burton 3-10, Downing 4-6, Anthrop 1-4, O’Connell 2-(minus 2). Iowa, Goodson 12-68, Kelly-Martin 6-23, Pottebaum 3-10, Tracy 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Petras 7-(minus 24).
PASSING—Purdue, O’Connell 30-40-0-375, Plummer 1-2-0-3, Burton 0-1-0-0. Iowa, Petras 17-32-4-195.
RECEIVING—Purdue, Bell 11-240, Sheffield 8-48, Durham 5-15, Wright 4-38, Thompson 1-28, Downing 1-6, Doerue 1-3. Iowa, LaPorta 5-61, Goodson 4-16, K.Johnson 2-50, Ragaini 2-29, C.Jones 2-20, A.Bruce 1-12, Kelly-Martin 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Purdue, Fineran 32. Iowa, Shudak 25.
No.10 MICHIGAN ST 20,
INDIANA 15
|Michigan St.
|7
|0
|10
|3
|—
|20
|Indiana
|3
|6
|0
|6
|—
|15
First Quarter
IND—FG C.Campbell 24, 8:02.
MSU—Haladay 30 interception return (Coghlin kick), 4:33.
Second Quarter
IND—FG C.Campbell 44, 14:21.
IND—FG C.Campbell 25, 6:55.
Third Quarter
MSU—FG Coghlin 51, 7:54.
MSU—T.Hunt 12 pass from Thorne (Coghlin kick), 1:49.
Fourth Quarter
IND—S.Carr 1 run (pass failed), 12:56.
MSU—FG Coghlin 49, 8:31.
A—50,571.
|MSU
|IND
|First downs
|14
|22
|Total Net Yards
|241
|322
|Rushes-yards
|35-100
|36-134
|Passing
|141
|188
|Punt Returns
|2-11
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-32
|1-13
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-40
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-27-2
|28-52-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|3-20
|Punts
|7-44.1
|5-39.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|12-134
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|26:30
|33:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Michigan St., Walker 23-84, Joiner 2-12, Thorne 7-10, (Team) 3-(minus 6). Indiana, Carr 19-53, Ervin-Poindexter 5-40, Childers 5-33, McCulley 2-8, Tuttle 5-0.
PASSING—Michigan St., Thorne 14-26-2-126, T.Hunt 1-1-0-15. Indiana, Tuttle 28-52-2-188.
RECEIVING—Michigan St., Reed 4-70, Nailor 4-22, Heyward 2-7, Thorne 1-15, T.Hunt 1-12, Mosley 1-12, Joiner 1-8, Walker 1-(minus 5). Indiana, Carr 8-43, Fryfogle 7-65, Marshall 4-30, Swinton 4-10, Hendershot 3-32, Childers 2-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Indiana, C.Campbell 55.
BALL STATE 38,
E. MICHIGAN 31
|Ball St.
|14
|3
|7
|14
|—
|38
|E. Michigan
|0
|14
|3
|14
|—
|31
First Quarter
BALL—Hall 1 run (Chanove kick), 10:18.
BALL—W.Jones 1 run (Chanove kick), 3:11.
Second Quarter
EMU—Boone 2 run (Ryland kick), 12:56.
BALL—FG Lewis 49, 7:06.
EMU—Boone 1 run (Ryland kick), 1:31.
Third Quarter
BALL—Tyler 11 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 8:43.
EMU—FG Ryland 32, 2:29.
Fourth Quarter
BALL—Hall 2 run (Chanove kick), 13:44.
EMU—Drummond 41 pass from Bryant (Ryland kick), 10:56.
BALL—Steele 7 run (Chanove kick), 4:43.
EMU—S.Evans 2 run (Ryland kick), 2:39.
A—15,258.
|BALL
|EMU
|First downs
|29
|28
|Total Net Yards
|433
|385
|Rushes-yards
|40-200
|26-46
|Passing
|233
|339
|Punt Returns
|1-(-1)
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-86
|2-35
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-1
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-36-0
|36-49-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-15
|Punts
|1-47.0
|2-45.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-50
|4-40
|Time of Possession
|32:41
|27:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Ball St., Steele 18-138, W.Jones 12-47, Hall 5-19, Plitt 3-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 3). E. Michigan, J.Hamilton 8-40, S.Evans 6-22, Boone 5-(minus 4), Bryant 7-(minus 12).
PASSING—Ball St., Plitt 27-35-0-207, Jackson 1-1-0-26. E. Michigan, Bryant 35-48-2-331, Beydoun 1-1-0-8.
RECEIVING—Ball St., Hall 10-58, Jackson 5-57, Tyler 5-30, W.Jones 2-28, Williams 2-26, Steele 1-26, Marcus 1-6, Hohlt 1-3, Rudy 1-(minus 1). E. Michigan, Beydoun 12-78, Drummond 7-105, Cannon 6-52, S.Evans 4-30, Westmoreland 3-33, Fordham 1-22, J.Hamilton 1-7, Odukoya 1-7, Oakes 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Ball St., Chanove 36, Lewis 39.
MARIAN 56,
SAINT FRANCIS 10
|Saint Francis
|7
|3
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Marian
|14
|14
|14
|14
|—
|56
First Quarter
M—Stevens 24 pass from Bundalo (Pomili kick), 5:45.
SF—Peterson 10 run (Hosler kick), 4:08.
M—Stevens 49 pass from Bundalo (Pomili kick), 2:28.
Second Quarter
SF—Hosler 34 FG, 13:03.
M—Taylor 8 run (Pomili kick), 6:44.
M—Huebler 5 run (Pomili kick), :16.
Third Quarter
M—Taylor 45 run (Pomili kick), 11:14.
M—Taylor 21 run (Pomili kick), 3:34.
Fourth Quarter
M—Huebler 24 run (Pomili kick), 12:10.
M—Huebler 1 run (Pomili kick), 5:23.
|SF
|M
|First downs
|14
|26
|Rushes-yards
|27-62
|46-335
|Passing
|132
|223
|Punt Returns
|3-14
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|7-125
|3-65
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-54
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-31-2
|15-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-33
|1-7
|Punts-Avg.
|7-39.7
|3-44.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-44
|5-37
|Time of Possession
|26:00
|34:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Saint Francis, Peterson 9-41, Homan 10-27, Kominkiewicz 1-14, Gilbert 2-13, Simmons 5-3-(minus 33). Marian, Taylor 22-203, Huebler 20-130, Gibson 4-7, Bundalo 3-(minus 5).
PASSING—Saint Francis, Simmons 14-23-0—107, Robertson 2-8-0—25. Marian, Bundalo 15-27-2—223.
RECEIVING—Saint Francis, Segal 3-33, Kominkiewicz 3-(minus 1), Rush 2-25, Senarius 2-12, Homan 2-7, Curen 1-24, Harmon 1-12, Tanner 1-12, Miles 1-8. Marian, Stevens 7-127, Young 3-44, William 2-29, Gipson 1-6.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story