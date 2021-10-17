The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, October 17, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan St. 4 0 112 69 7 0 240 131
    Michigan 3 0 90 59 6 0 231 93
    Ohio St. 3 0 163 61 5 1 291 123
    Penn St. 2 1 60 33 5 1 170 83
    Maryland 1 2 51 134 4 2 180 174
    Indiana 0 3 21 78 2 4 134 161
    Rutgers 0 4 46 124 3 4 169 158

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Iowa 3 1 115 64 6 1 196 102
    Minnesota 2 1 81 81 4 2 152 121
    Purdue 2 1 50 36 4 2 142 84
    Northwestern 1 2 49 101 3 3 131 143
    Wisconsin 1 2 51 54 3 3 118 116
    Illinois 1 3 56 79 2 5 124 172
    Nebraska 1 4 150 122 3 5 246 155

    Oct. 16

    Michigan St. 20, Indiana 15

    Northwestern 21, Rutgers 7

    Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23

    Purdue 24, Iowa 7

    Wisconsin 20, Army 14

    Saturday

    Northwestern at Michigan, noon

    Illinois at Penn St., noon

    Wisconsin at Purdue, 3 p.m.

    Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

    Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Kent St. 2 1 106 122 3 4 199 240
    Miami (OH) 2 1 74 51 3 4 166 161
    Buffalo 1 2 82 98 3 4 214 195
    Akron 1 2 73 88 2 5 149 266
    Ohio 1 2 87 74 1 6 142 215
    Bowl. Green 0 3 66 96 2 5 132 176

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    N. Illinois 3 0 83 66 5 2 199 214
    W. Michigan 2 1 108 93 5 2 217 184
    Ball St. 2 1 95 73 4 3 179 199
    C. Michigan 2 1 73 78 4 3 194 188
    E. Michigan 1 2 64 77 4 3 207 175
    Toledo 1 2 65 60 3 4 194 131

    Oct. 16

    Buffalo 27, Ohio 26

    Ball St. 38, E. Michigan 31

    Miami (Ohio) 34, Akron 21

    N. Illinois 34, Bowling Green 26

    Cent. Michigan 26, Toledo 23

    W. Michigan 64, Kent St. 31

    Saturday

    E. Michigan at Bowling Green, noon

    N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, noon

    Kent St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.

    Buffalo at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

    Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

    W. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

    MSFA

    Mideast

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Concordia 3 0 5 0
    Marian 3 1 5 2
    Lawrence Tech 2 1 6 1
    Indiana Wesleyan 2 1 5 1
    Siena Heights 2 1 3 3
    Saint Francis 0 2 2 3
    Taylor 0 3 1 5
    Madonna 0 3 1 6

    Midwest

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    St. Francis (IL) 3 0 3 2
    Olivet Nazarene 2 1 4 2
    Saint Xavier 2 1 4 2
    Roosevelt 2 1 3 3
    Saint Ambrose 2 1 3 4
    Judson 1 2 2 5
    Missouri Baptist 0 3 3 4
    Trinity International 0 3 2 5

    Oct. 16

    Siena Heights 71, Madonna 6

    Concordia 28, Taylor 21

    Indiana Wesleyan 35, Lawrence Tech 0

    Saint Francis (IL) 34, Judson 0

    Saint Xavier 31, Missouri Baptist 16

    St. Ambrose 17, Olivet Nazarene 10

    Roosevelt 49, Trinity International 14

    Marian 56, Saint Francis 10

    Saturday

    Indiana Wesleyan at Saint Francis, noon

    Siena Heights at Lawrence Tech, noon

    Taylor at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.

    Concordia at Marian, 1 p.m.

    Missouri Bapt. at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.

    Trinity International at Saint Xavier, 1 p.m.

    St. Francis (IL) at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.

    Roosevelt at Judson, 8 p.m.

    PURDUE 24,

    No. 2 IOWA 7

    Purdue 7 7 3 7 24
    Iowa 0 7 0 0 7

    First Quarter

    PUR—O’Connell 6 run (Fineran kick), 3:38.

    Second Quarter

    IOWA—Kelly-Martin 3 run (Shudak kick), 3:20.

    PUR—Sheffield 3 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), :19.

    Third Quarter

    PUR—FG Fineran 31, 11:07.

    Fourth Quarter

    PUR—Bell 21 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 12:29.

    A—69,250.

    PUR IOWA
    First downs 24 17
    Total Net Yards 464 271
    Rushes-yards 33-86 30-76
    Passing 378 195
    Punt Returns 0-0 2-37
    Kickoff Returns 1-20 3-123
    Interceptions Ret. 4-9 0-0
    Comp-Att-Int 31-43-0 17-32-4
    Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 4-28
    Punts 4-35.25 3-40.667
    Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
    Penalties-Yards 4-30 3-28
    Time of Possession 34:46 25:14

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Purdue, Doerue 18-48, Plummer 5-20, Burton 3-10, Downing 4-6, Anthrop 1-4, O’Connell 2-(minus 2). Iowa, Goodson 12-68, Kelly-Martin 6-23, Pottebaum 3-10, Tracy 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Petras 7-(minus 24).

    PASSING—Purdue, O’Connell 30-40-0-375, Plummer 1-2-0-3, Burton 0-1-0-0. Iowa, Petras 17-32-4-195.

    RECEIVING—Purdue, Bell 11-240, Sheffield 8-48, Durham 5-15, Wright 4-38, Thompson 1-28, Downing 1-6, Doerue 1-3. Iowa, LaPorta 5-61, Goodson 4-16, K.Johnson 2-50, Ragaini 2-29, C.Jones 2-20, A.Bruce 1-12, Kelly-Martin 1-7.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—Purdue, Fineran 32. Iowa, Shudak 25.

    No.10 MICHIGAN ST 20,

    INDIANA 15

    Michigan St. 7 0 10 3 20
    Indiana 3 6 0 6 15

    First Quarter

    IND—FG C.Campbell 24, 8:02.

    MSU—Haladay 30 interception return (Coghlin kick), 4:33.

    Second Quarter

    IND—FG C.Campbell 44, 14:21.

    IND—FG C.Campbell 25, 6:55.

    Third Quarter

    MSU—FG Coghlin 51, 7:54.

    MSU—T.Hunt 12 pass from Thorne (Coghlin kick), 1:49.

    Fourth Quarter

    IND—S.Carr 1 run (pass failed), 12:56.

    MSU—FG Coghlin 49, 8:31.

    A—50,571.

    MSU IND
    First downs 14 22
    Total Net Yards 241 322
    Rushes-yards 35-100 36-134
    Passing 141 188
    Punt Returns 2-11 0-0
    Kickoff Returns 2-32 1-13
    Interceptions Ret. 2-40 2-0
    Comp-Att-Int 15-27-2 28-52-2
    Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 3-20
    Punts 7-44.1 5-39.4
    Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
    Penalties-Yards 12-134 4-35
    Time of Possession 26:30 33:31

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Michigan St., Walker 23-84, Joiner 2-12, Thorne 7-10, (Team) 3-(minus 6). Indiana, Carr 19-53, Ervin-Poindexter 5-40, Childers 5-33, McCulley 2-8, Tuttle 5-0.

    PASSING—Michigan St., Thorne 14-26-2-126, T.Hunt 1-1-0-15. Indiana, Tuttle 28-52-2-188.

    RECEIVING—Michigan St., Reed 4-70, Nailor 4-22, Heyward 2-7, Thorne 1-15, T.Hunt 1-12, Mosley 1-12, Joiner 1-8, Walker 1-(minus 5). Indiana, Carr 8-43, Fryfogle 7-65, Marshall 4-30, Swinton 4-10, Hendershot 3-32, Childers 2-8.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—Indiana, C.Campbell 55.

    BALL STATE 38,

    E. MICHIGAN 31

    Ball St. 14 3 7 14 38
    E. Michigan 0 14 3 14 31

    First Quarter

    BALL—Hall 1 run (Chanove kick), 10:18.

    BALL—W.Jones 1 run (Chanove kick), 3:11.

    Second Quarter

    EMU—Boone 2 run (Ryland kick), 12:56.

    BALL—FG Lewis 49, 7:06.

    EMU—Boone 1 run (Ryland kick), 1:31.

    Third Quarter

    BALL—Tyler 11 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 8:43.

    EMU—FG Ryland 32, 2:29.

    Fourth Quarter

    BALL—Hall 2 run (Chanove kick), 13:44.

    EMU—Drummond 41 pass from Bryant (Ryland kick), 10:56.

    BALL—Steele 7 run (Chanove kick), 4:43.

    EMU—S.Evans 2 run (Ryland kick), 2:39.

    A—15,258.

    BALL EMU
    First downs 29 28
    Total Net Yards 433 385
    Rushes-yards 40-200 26-46
    Passing 233 339
    Punt Returns 1-(-1) 0-0
    Kickoff Returns 3-86 2-35
    Interceptions Ret. 2-1 0-0
    Comp-Att-Int 28-36-0 36-49-2
    Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 3-15
    Punts 1-47.0 2-45.5
    Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
    Penalties-Yards 6-50 4-40
    Time of Possession 32:41 27:22

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Ball St., Steele 18-138, W.Jones 12-47, Hall 5-19, Plitt 3-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 3). E. Michigan, J.Hamilton 8-40, S.Evans 6-22, Boone 5-(minus 4), Bryant 7-(minus 12).

    PASSING—Ball St., Plitt 27-35-0-207, Jackson 1-1-0-26. E. Michigan, Bryant 35-48-2-331, Beydoun 1-1-0-8.

    RECEIVING—Ball St., Hall 10-58, Jackson 5-57, Tyler 5-30, W.Jones 2-28, Williams 2-26, Steele 1-26, Marcus 1-6, Hohlt 1-3, Rudy 1-(minus 1). E. Michigan, Beydoun 12-78, Drummond 7-105, Cannon 6-52, S.Evans 4-30, Westmoreland 3-33, Fordham 1-22, J.Hamilton 1-7, Odukoya 1-7, Oakes 1-5.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—Ball St., Chanove 36, Lewis 39.

    MARIAN 56,

    SAINT FRANCIS 10

    Saint Francis 7 3 0 0 10
    Marian 14 14 14 14 56

    First Quarter

    M—Stevens 24 pass from Bundalo (Pomili kick), 5:45.

    SF—Peterson 10 run (Hosler kick), 4:08.

    M—Stevens 49 pass from Bundalo (Pomili kick), 2:28.

    Second Quarter

    SF—Hosler 34 FG, 13:03.

    M—Taylor 8 run (Pomili kick), 6:44.

    M—Huebler 5 run (Pomili kick), :16.

    Third Quarter

    M—Taylor 45 run (Pomili kick), 11:14.

    M—Taylor 21 run (Pomili kick), 3:34.

    Fourth Quarter

    M—Huebler 24 run (Pomili kick), 12:10.

    M—Huebler 1 run (Pomili kick), 5:23.

    SF M
    First downs 14 26
    Rushes-yards 27-62 46-335
    Passing 132 223
    Punt Returns 3-14 1-5
    Kickoff Returns 7-125 3-65
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-54
    Comp-Att-Int 16-31-2 15-27-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 5-33 1-7
    Punts-Avg. 7-39.7 3-44.7
    Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
    Penalties-Yards 5-44 5-37
    Time of Possession 26:00 34:00

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Saint Francis, Peterson 9-41, Homan 10-27, Kominkiewicz 1-14, Gilbert 2-13, Simmons 5-3-(minus 33). Marian, Taylor 22-203, Huebler 20-130, Gibson 4-7, Bundalo 3-(minus 5).

    PASSING—Saint Francis, Simmons 14-23-0—107, Robertson 2-8-0—25. Marian, Bundalo 15-27-2—223.

    RECEIVING—Saint Francis, Segal 3-33, Kominkiewicz 3-(minus 1), Rush 2-25, Senarius 2-12, Homan 2-7, Curen 1-24, Harmon 1-12, Tanner 1-12, Miles 1-8. Marian, Stevens 7-127, Young 3-44, William 2-29, Gipson 1-6.

