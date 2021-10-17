The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, October 17, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64
    New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92
    Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154
    N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130
    Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141
    Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 108 128
    Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 136 117
    Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100
    Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114
    Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116
    Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76
    Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120
    Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117
    Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155
    Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152
    N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144
    Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87
    New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
    Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122
    Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100
    Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109
    Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95
    L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116
    San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119
    Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126

    Oct. 14

    Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22

    Today

    Miami vs. Jacksonville, 9:30 a.m.

    Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

    Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

    Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

    Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

    Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

    Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

    Byes: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

    Monday

    Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

