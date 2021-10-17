Sunday, October 17, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|L.A. Dodgers
|OFF
|at Atlanta
|OFF
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Dallas
|-139
|at Ottawa
|+115
NFL
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Miami
|3
|3
|(47)
|at J’ville
|Kansas City
|6½
|6½
|(54)
|at Wash.
|LA Rams
|10½
|8
|(48½)
|at NY Giants
|at Indianapolis
|9½
|10
|(43½)
|Houston
|Cincinnati
|3½
|3½
|(46½)
|at Detroit
|Green Bay
|4½
|6
|(44)
|at Chicago
|at Baltimore
|3½
|2½
|(51)
|LA Chargers
|at Carolina
|1
|2½
|(45½)
|Minnesota
|at Cleveland
|3
|3½
|(48½)
|Arizona
|at Denver
|3
|4
|(43½)
|Las Vegas
|Dallas
|3
|3½
|(50½)
|at N. England
|at Pittsburgh
|3½
|5
|(42½)
|Seattle
Monday
|Buffalo
|4½
|5½
|(53½)
|at Tennessee
