The Journal Gazette
 
    Weather
    Sunday, October 17, 2021 1:00 am

    TRANSACTIONS

    BASKETEBALL

    NBA

    CHICAGO BULLS — Waived Fs Stanley Johnson and Troy Baxter Jr. Announced a contract conversion for F Tyler Cook to a two-way contract.

    DETROIT PISTONS — Waived Gs Jared Cunningham, Cassius Stanley and Derrick Walton Jr.

    INDIANA PACERS — Waived Fs Justin Anderson and Bennie Boatwright, C Derek Culver, Gs Nate Hinton, Keifer Sykes and Terry Taylor.

    MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Waived F Vincent Edwards.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve.

    CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted RB Artavis Pierce (COVID-19 replacement) and OL Dieter Eiselen to the active roster from the practice squad.

    CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted RB Trayveon Williams and LB Joe Bachie (COVID-19 replacement) to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed G D’Ante Smith on injured reserve.

    DETROIT LIONS — Promote WR Geronimo Allison and CB Nickell Roby-Coleman to the active roster from the practice squad.

    INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed K Rodrigo Blankenship on injured reserve. Activated WR T.Y. Hilton. Promoted K Michael Badgley and S Jordan Lucas to the active roster from the practice squad.

