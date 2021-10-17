TRANSACTIONS

BASKETEBALL

NBA

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived Fs Stanley Johnson and Troy Baxter Jr. Announced a contract conversion for F Tyler Cook to a two-way contract.

DETROIT PISTONS — Waived Gs Jared Cunningham, Cassius Stanley and Derrick Walton Jr.

INDIANA PACERS — Waived Fs Justin Anderson and Bennie Boatwright, C Derek Culver, Gs Nate Hinton, Keifer Sykes and Terry Taylor.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Waived F Vincent Edwards.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted RB Artavis Pierce (COVID-19 replacement) and OL Dieter Eiselen to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted RB Trayveon Williams and LB Joe Bachie (COVID-19 replacement) to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed G D’Ante Smith on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Promote WR Geronimo Allison and CB Nickell Roby-Coleman to the active roster from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed K Rodrigo Blankenship on injured reserve. Activated WR T.Y. Hilton. Promoted K Michael Badgley and S Jordan Lucas to the active roster from the practice squad.