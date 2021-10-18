MLB

Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2

Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 inn.

Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

Houston 3, Chicago 1

Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1

Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4

Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6

Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, ppd.

Oct. 12: Houston 10, Chicago 1

National League

Los Angeles 3, San Francisco 2

Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0

Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2

Oct. 11: San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0

Oct. 12: Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 2

Oct. 14: Los Angeles 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 1

Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 4

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

American League

Houston 1, Boston 1

Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4

Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5

Today: Houston at Boston, 8 p.m.

Tue.: Houston at Boston, 8 p.m.

Wed.: Houston at Boston, 5 p.m.

x-Fri.: Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.

x-Sat.: Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.

National League

Atlanta 1, Los Angeles 0

Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2

Oct. 17: Los Angeles at Atlanta, late

Tue.: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Wed.: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

x-Thu.: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

x-Sat.: Los Angeles at Atlanta, TBD

x-Sun.: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Oct. 26: Teams TBD

Oct. 27: Teams TBD

Oct. 29: Teams TBD

Oct. 30: Teams TBD

x-Oct. 31: Teams TBD

x-Nov. 2: Teams TBD

x-Nov. 3: Teams TBD

LATE SATURDAY

ATLANTA 3,

L.A. DODGERS 2

Los Angeles Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 1 1 0 T.Turner 2b 4 0 2 0 Freemn 1b 4 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 J.Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 Riley 3b 4 1 2 2 Smith c 4 1 1 1 Pedersn rf 3 0 1 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 Duvall cf 3 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 Pollock lf 4 1 1 0 Swansn ss 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 2 1 Fried p 2 0 0 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Souza Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Bickford p 0 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 Bruihl p 0 0 0 0 Smith p 0 0 0 0 Gonsolin p 1 0 1 0 Vesia p 0 0 0 0 Barnes ph 0 0 0 0 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Bllingr ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Totals 34 2 10 2 Totals 31 3 6 2 Los Angeles 010 100 000—2 Atlanta 100 100 001—3

DP—Los Angeles 0, Atlanta 1. LOB—Los Angeles 7, Atlanta 3. 2B—Seager (1), Pollock (1), Taylor (1). HR—Smith (1), Riley (1). SB—Rosario (1), Taylor (1), T.Turner (1), Albies (1). S—Barnes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles

Knebel 1 1 1 1 0 2 Bickford 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3 Bruihl 1 0 0 0 0 2 Gnslin BS,0-1 1 2/3 2 1 1 0 1 Vesia 1 1 0 0 0 2 Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1 Treinen L,0-1 1/3 2 1 1 0 1

Atlanta

Fried 6 8 2 2 0 5 Matzek 1 1 0 0 0 1 Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Smith W,1-0 1 1 0 0 1 0

Bruihl pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

WP—Knebel, Fried. Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jerry Meals; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Lance Barksdale.

T—3:04. A—41,815 (41,084).

THIS DATE IN BASEBALL

Oct. 18

1910 — The Philadelphia Athletics pounded the Chicago Cubs 9-3 for a 2-0 lead in the World Series. Eddie Collins had three hits, including two doubles, and two stolen bases.

1950 — Connie Mack, at age 87, retired as manager of the Philadelphia Athletics after 50 years, and Jimmy Dykes was named to replace him. Mack, together with Ben Shibe, founded the Athletics in 1901.

1973 — The Mets’ Jerry Koosman and Tug McGraw combined to three-hit the Oakland A’s and take 3-2 lead in the World Series.

1977 — Reggie Jackson hit three consecutive home runs to lead New York to an 8-4 victory over the Los Angles Dodgers and give the Yankees the World Series title in six games. Jackson drove in five runs, and all three shots came on the first pitch.

1999 — Orlando Hernandez pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning and Derek Jeter hit a two-run homer as the New York Yankees won their record 36th pennant, beating the Boston Red Sox 6-1 in Game 5 of the AL championship series.

2012 — Max Scherzer capped a stupendous stretch for Detroit’s starting rotation, and the Tigers advanced to the World Series by beating the New York Yankees 8-1 for a four-game sweep of the AL championship series. The Yankees hit .188 in the postseason, a major-league record, and .157 in the LCS.

2013 — Carlos Beltran and the Cardinals stunned Clayton Kershaw with a four-run third inning, rookie Michael Wacha was again magnificent on the mound and St. Louis advanced to its second World Series in three seasons by roughing up the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-0 in Game 6 of the NL championship series. Beltran had three hits and drove in two runs while facing Kershaw and made a spectacular catch in right field. St. Louis handed Kershaw four losses this season, including the two in the NLCS.

2017 — Javier Baez snapped an 0-for-20 skid with two home runs, Wade Davis hung on for a six-out save and the Chicago Cubs avoided a sweep, holding off the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series.