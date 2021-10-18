The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, October 18, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    W L Pct GB
    Boston 0 0 .000
    Brooklyn 0 0 .000
    New York 0 0 .000
    Philadelphia 0 0 .000
    Toronto 0 0 .000

    Southeast Division

    W L Pct GB
    Atlanta 0 0 .000
    Charlotte 0 0 .000
    Miami 0 0 .000
    Orlando 0 0 .000
    Washington 0 0 .000

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Chicago 0 0 .000
    Cleveland 0 0 .000
    Detroit 0 0 .000
    Indiana 0 0 .000
    Milwaukee 0 0 .000

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Southwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Dallas 0 0 .000
    Houston 0 0 .000
    Memphis 0 0 .000
    New Orleans 0 0 .000
    San Antonio 0 0 .000

    Northwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Denver 0 0 .000
    Minnesota 0 0 .000
    Oklahoma City 0 0 .000
    Portland 0 0 .000
    Utah 0 0 .000

    Pacific Division

    W L Pct GB
    Golden State 0 0 .000
    L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000
    L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000
    Phoenix 0 0 .000
    Sacramento 0 0 .000

    Tuesday

    Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

    Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

    Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

    Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

    Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

    Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

    Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

    Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

    Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

    Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

    WNBA

    PLAYOFFS

    First Round

    Sept. 23

    Chicago 81, Dallas 64

    Phoenix 83, New York 82

    Second Round

    Sept. 26

    Chicago 89, Minnesota 76

    Phoenix 85, Seattle 80, OT

    Semifinals

    (Best-of-5)

    Chicago 3, Connecticut 1

    Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Conn. 95, 2OT

    Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68

    Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83

    Oct. 6: Chicago 79, Connecticut 69

    Phoenix 3, Las Vegas 2

    Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90

    Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91

    Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60

    Oct. 6: Las Vegas 93, Phoenix 76

    Oct. 8: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 84

    Finals

    (Best-of-5)

    Chicago 3, Phoenix 1

    Oct. 10: Chicago 91, Phoenix 77

    Oct. 13: Phoenix 91, Chicago 86, OT

    Oct. 15: Chicago 86, Phoenix 50

    Oct. 17: Chicago 80, Phoenix 74

    CHICAGO 80,

    PHOENIX 74

    PHOENIX (74): Taurasi 4-16 5-6 16, Turner 2-6 1-1 5, Griner 12-19 4-4 28, Diggins-Smith 7-18 0-0 16, Peddy 0-3 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 3, Hartley 1-2 2-2 4, Vaughn 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-68 12-13 74.

    CHICAGO (80): Copper 5-13 0-2 10, Parker 5-11 4-4 16, Stevens 4-8 0-0 8, Quigley 9-14 3-3 26, Vandersloot 4-13 2-2 10, Ndour-Fall 0-2 0-0 0, Dolson 4-6 0-0 8, DeShields 0-2 2-2 2, Evans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 11-13 80.

    Phoenix 28 16 19 11 74
    Chicago 25 12 17 26 80

    3-Point Goals—Phoenix 6-20 (Taurasi 3-9, Diggins-Smith 2-7, Griner 0-1, Peddy 0-1, Cunningham 1-1, Hartley 0-1), Chicago 7-25 (Quigley 5-10, Parker 2-5, Vandersloot 0-3, Copper 0-4, Stevens 0-1, Dolson 0-1, Ndour-Fall 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 34 (Turner 12), Chicago 36 (Parker 13). Assists—Phoenix 20 (Diggins-Smith 8), Chicago 26 (Vandersloot 15). Total Fouls—Phoenix 14, Chicago 17. A—10,378 (10,387).

    CHAMPIONS

    2021 — Chicago Sky

    2020 — Seattle Storm

    2019 — Washington Mystics

    2018 — Seattle Storm

    2017 — Minnesota Lynx

    2016 — Los Angeles Sparks

    2015 — Minnesota Lynx

    2014 — Phoenix Mercury

    2013 — Minnesota Lynx

    2012 — Indiana Fever

    2011 — Minnesota Lynx

    2010 — Seattle Storm

    2009 — Phoenix Mercury

    2008 — Detroit Shock

    2007 — Phoenix Mercury

    2006 — Detroit Shock

    FINALS MVP

    2021 — Kahleah Copper, Chicago

    2020 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle

    2019 — Emma Meesseman, Washington

    2018 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle

    2017 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

    2016 — Candace Parker, Los Angeles

    2015 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

    2014 — Diana Taurasi, Phoenix

    2013 — Maya Moore, Minnesota

    2012 — Tamika Catchings, Indiana

    2011 — Seimone Augustus, Minnesota

    2010 — Lauren Jackson, Seattle

    2009 — Diana Taurasi, Phoenix

    2008 — Katie Smith, Detroit

    2007 — Cappie Pondexter, Phoenix

    2006 — Deanna Nolan, Detroit

