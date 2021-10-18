Monday, October 18, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|—
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Orlando
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|San Antonio
|0
|0
|.000
|—
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|—
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Sacramento
|0
|0
|.000
|—
Tuesday
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
WNBA
PLAYOFFS
First Round
Sept. 23
Chicago 81, Dallas 64
Phoenix 83, New York 82
Second Round
Sept. 26
Chicago 89, Minnesota 76
Phoenix 85, Seattle 80, OT
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Chicago 3, Connecticut 1
Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Conn. 95, 2OT
Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68
Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83
Oct. 6: Chicago 79, Connecticut 69
Phoenix 3, Las Vegas 2
Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90
Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91
Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60
Oct. 6: Las Vegas 93, Phoenix 76
Oct. 8: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 84
Finals
(Best-of-5)
Chicago 3, Phoenix 1
Oct. 10: Chicago 91, Phoenix 77
Oct. 13: Phoenix 91, Chicago 86, OT
Oct. 15: Chicago 86, Phoenix 50
Oct. 17: Chicago 80, Phoenix 74
CHICAGO 80,
PHOENIX 74
PHOENIX (74): Taurasi 4-16 5-6 16, Turner 2-6 1-1 5, Griner 12-19 4-4 28, Diggins-Smith 7-18 0-0 16, Peddy 0-3 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 3, Hartley 1-2 2-2 4, Vaughn 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-68 12-13 74.
CHICAGO (80): Copper 5-13 0-2 10, Parker 5-11 4-4 16, Stevens 4-8 0-0 8, Quigley 9-14 3-3 26, Vandersloot 4-13 2-2 10, Ndour-Fall 0-2 0-0 0, Dolson 4-6 0-0 8, DeShields 0-2 2-2 2, Evans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 11-13 80.
|Phoenix
|28
|16
|19
|11
|—
|74
|Chicago
|25
|12
|17
|26
|—
|80
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 6-20 (Taurasi 3-9, Diggins-Smith 2-7, Griner 0-1, Peddy 0-1, Cunningham 1-1, Hartley 0-1), Chicago 7-25 (Quigley 5-10, Parker 2-5, Vandersloot 0-3, Copper 0-4, Stevens 0-1, Dolson 0-1, Ndour-Fall 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 34 (Turner 12), Chicago 36 (Parker 13). Assists—Phoenix 20 (Diggins-Smith 8), Chicago 26 (Vandersloot 15). Total Fouls—Phoenix 14, Chicago 17. A—10,378 (10,387).
CHAMPIONS
2021 — Chicago Sky
2020 — Seattle Storm
2019 — Washington Mystics
2018 — Seattle Storm
2017 — Minnesota Lynx
2016 — Los Angeles Sparks
2015 — Minnesota Lynx
2014 — Phoenix Mercury
2013 — Minnesota Lynx
2012 — Indiana Fever
2011 — Minnesota Lynx
2010 — Seattle Storm
2009 — Phoenix Mercury
2008 — Detroit Shock
2007 — Phoenix Mercury
2006 — Detroit Shock
FINALS MVP
2021 — Kahleah Copper, Chicago
2020 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle
2019 — Emma Meesseman, Washington
2018 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle
2017 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota
2016 — Candace Parker, Los Angeles
2015 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota
2014 — Diana Taurasi, Phoenix
2013 — Maya Moore, Minnesota
2012 — Tamika Catchings, Indiana
2011 — Seimone Augustus, Minnesota
2010 — Lauren Jackson, Seattle
2009 — Diana Taurasi, Phoenix
2008 — Katie Smith, Detroit
2007 — Cappie Pondexter, Phoenix
2006 — Deanna Nolan, Detroit
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story