    Monday, October 18, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64
    New England 2 4 0 .333 125 127
    N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121
    Miami 1 5 0 .167 99 177

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130
    Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 139 131
    Houston 1 5 0 .167 92 172
    Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 170 123
    Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 148 111
    Cleveland 3 3 0 .500 156 151
    Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150
    Las Vegas 4 2 0 .667 147 144
    Denver 3 3 0 .500 126 110
    Kansas City 3 3 0 .500 185 176

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146
    Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152
    Washington 2 4 0 .333 136 186
    N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 114 177

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144
    New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
    Carolina 3 3 0 .500 143 121
    Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 144 136
    Chicago 3 3 0 .500 98 124
    Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137
    Detroit 0 6 0 .000 109 172

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 6 0 0 1.000 194 109
    L.A. Rams 5 1 0 .833 179 127
    San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119
    Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126

    Oct. 14

    Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22

    Oct. 17

    Jacksonville 23, Miami 20

    Baltimore 34, L.A. Chargers 6

    Cincinnati 34, Detroit 11

    Green Bay 24, Chicago 14

    Indianapolis 31, Houston 3

    Kansas City 31, Washington 13

    L.A. Rams 38, N.Y. Giants 11

    Minnesota 34, Carolina 28, OT

    Arizona 37, Cleveland 14

    Dallas 35, New England 29, OT

    Las Vegas 34, Denver 24

    Seattle at Pittsburgh, late

    Byes: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

    Today

    Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

    INDIANAPOLIS 31, HOUSTON 3

    Houston 0 3 0 0 3
    Indianapolis 7 3 14 7 31

    First Quarter

    Ind—P.Campbell 51 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:52.

    Second Quarter

    Ind—FG Badgley 41, 12:59.

    Hou—FG Fairbairn 31, 6:16.

    Third Quarter

    Ind—Alie-Cox 28 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 11:50.

    Ind—J.Taylor 4 run (Badgley kick), 6:37.

    Fourth Quarter

    Ind—J.Taylor 11 run (Badgley kick), 4:47.

    A—57,947.

    Hou Ind
    First downs 19 15
    Total Net Yards 353 388
    Rushes-yards 29-124 26-174
    Passing 229 214
    Punt Returns 1-3 2-8
    Kickoff Returns 4-91 2-58
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-16
    Comp-Att-Int 29-43-2 11-20-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 2-9
    Punts 5-42.4 5-43.4
    Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
    Penalties-Yards 4-25 2-10
    Time of Possession 34:33 25:27

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Houston, Ingram 18-73, Lindsay 7-39, D.Johnson 2-7, Mills 2-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 14-145, Hines 4-13, Mack 5-12, Pittman 1-3, Wentz 2-1.

    PASSING—Houston, Mills 29-43-2-243. Indianapolis, Wentz 11-20-0-223.

    RECEIVING—Houston, Cooks 9-89, N.Collins 4-44, Akins 4-41, C.Moore 4-14, Lindsay 2-15, Brown 2-8, Ingram 2-8, D.Johnson 1-14, Conley 1-10. Indianapolis, Hilton 4-80, Pittman 2-35, P.Campbell 1-51, Alie-Cox 1-28, Taylor 1-13, Hines 1-9, Dulin 1-7.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    GREEN BAY 24,

    CHICAGO 14

    Green Bay 0 10 7 7 24
    Chicago 7 0 0 7 14

    First Quarter

    Chi—Herbert 1 run (Santos kick), 6:45.

    Second Quarter

    GB—Lazard 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:59.

    GB—FG Crosby 39, 4:09.

    Third Quarter

    GB—A.Jones 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:00.

    Fourth Quarter

    Chi—Mooney 5 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 8:44.

    GB—Aa.Rodgers 6 run (Crosby kick), 4:30.

    GB Chi
    First downs 22 21
    Total Net Yards 323 277
    Rushes-yards 31-154 26-140
    Passing 169 137
    Punt Returns 2-16 2-11
    Kickoff Returns 1-23 4-110
    Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
    Comp-Att-Int 17-23-0 16-27-1
    Sacked-Yards Lost 3-26 4-37
    Punts 3-56.0 4-40.3
    Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
    Penalties-Yards 3-51 7-54
    Time of Possession 32:17 27:43

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Green Bay, Jones 13-76, Dillon 11-59, Aa.Rodgers 7-19. Chicago, Herbert 19-97, Fields 6-43, Kmet 1-0.

    PASSING—Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 17-23-0-195. Chicago, Fields 16-27-1-174.

    RECEIVING—Green Bay, Adams 4-89, Jones 4-34, Lazard 3-27, Lewis 2-17, Tonyan 2-10, Am.Rodgers 1-14, Deguara 1-4. Chicago, Mooney 5-45, Robinson 4-53, Kmet 4-49, Herbert 2-15, Goodwin 1-12.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    CINCINNATI 34,

    DETROIT 11

    Cincinnati 7 3 10 14 34
    Detroit 0 0 0 11 11

    First Quarter

    Cin—C.Evans 24 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 8:26.

    Second Quarter

    Cin—FG McPherson 38, :00.

    Third Quarter

    Cin—Mixon 40 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 10:40.

    Cin—FG McPherson 40, 3:38.

    Fourth Quarter

    Cin—Uzomah 2 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 12:38.

    Det—FG Seibert 35, 8:36.

    Cin—Tate 7 pass from B.Allen (McPherson kick), 5:16.

    Det—Swift 1 run (St. Brown pass from Goff), 2:15.

    Cin Det
    First downs 20 15
    Total Net Yards 398 228
    Rushes-yards 36-142 18-36
    Passing 256 192
    Punt Returns 3-26 3-25
    Kickoff Returns 1-2 4-89
    Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-18
    Comp-Att-Int 20-30-1 28-42-1
    Sacked-Yards Lost 2-22 1-10
    Punts 3-54.3 6-55.5
    Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
    Penalties-Yards 4-31 9-77
    Time of Possession 35:52 24:08

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Cincinnati, Mixon 18-94, Burrow 5-20, C.Evans 4-18, T.Williams 6-13, B.Allen 3-(minus 3). Detroit, Swift 13-24, J.Williams 4-11, Goff 1-1.

    PASSING—Cincinnati, Burrow 19-29-1-271, B.Allen 1-1-0-7. Detroit, Goff 28-42-1-202.

    RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Mixon 5-59, Chase 4-97, C.Evans 3-49, Higgins 3-44, Uzomah 3-15, Boyd 1-7, Tate 1-7. Detroit, Hockenson 8-74, Raymond 6-37, Swift 5-43, St. Brown 5-26, Hodge 2-9, Kennedy 1-15, J.Williams 1-(minus 2).

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    ARIZONA 37,

    CLEVELAND 14

    Arizona 7 16 7 7 37
    Cleveland 0 14 0 0 14

    First Quarter

    Ari—Kirk 21 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 8:34.

    Second Quarter

    Ari—Hopkins 13 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 14:49.

    Ari—FG Prater 36, 13:02.

    Ari—FG Prater 51, 9:24.

    Cle—Peoples-Jones 11 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 5:06.

    Ari—FG Prater 33, :43.

    Cle—Peoples-Jones 57 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :00.

    Third Quarter

    Ari—Hopkins 9 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 2:56.

    Fourth Quarter

    Ari—Green 14 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 4:48.

    Ari Cle
    First downs 24 16
    Total Net Yards 352 290
    Rushes-yards 37-144 19-73
    Passing 208 217
    Punt Returns 2-8 2-29
    Kickoff Returns 1-23 2-54
    Interceptions Ret. 1-23 0-0
    Comp-Att-Int 20-30-0 20-31-1
    Sacked-Yards Lost 2-21 5-23
    Punts 2-50.5 2-53.0
    Fumbles-Lost 4-0 2-2
    Penalties-Yards 5-45 9-88
    Time of Possession 34:39 25:21

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Arizona, Conner 16-71, Edmonds 4-46, Ward 4-14, Moore 3-10, K.Murray 7-6, McCoy 3-(minus 3). Cleveland, Hunt 14-66, Mayfield 3-8, D.Johnson 1-2, Schwartz 1-(minus 3).

    PASSING—Arizona, K.Murray 20-30-0-229. Cleveland, Mayfield 19-28-1-234, Keenum 1-3-0-6.

    RECEIVING—Arizona, Green 5-79, Kirk 5-75, Hopkins 3-55, Moore 3-16, Edmonds 3-4, Conner 1-0. Cleveland, Beckham 5-79, Peoples-Jones 4-101, Hunt 3-12, Felton 2-14, Schwartz 2-11, D.Johnson 1-7, Njoku 1-6, Stanton 1-6, Hooper 1-4.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

