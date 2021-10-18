Monday, October 18, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|172
|64
|New England
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|125
|127
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|67
|121
|Miami
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|99
|177
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|132
|130
|Indianapolis
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|139
|131
|Houston
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|92
|172
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|116
|172
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|170
|123
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|111
|Cleveland
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|156
|151
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|94
|112
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|150
|Las Vegas
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|147
|144
|Denver
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|126
|110
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|185
|176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|205
|146
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|137
|152
|Washington
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|136
|186
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|114
|177
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|195
|144
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|127
|91
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|143
|121
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|105
|148
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|144
|136
|Chicago
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|98
|124
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|147
|137
|Detroit
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|109
|172
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|194
|109
|L.A. Rams
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|179
|127
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|117
|119
|Seattle
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|120
|126
Oct. 14
Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22
Oct. 17
Jacksonville 23, Miami 20
Baltimore 34, L.A. Chargers 6
Cincinnati 34, Detroit 11
Green Bay 24, Chicago 14
Indianapolis 31, Houston 3
Kansas City 31, Washington 13
L.A. Rams 38, N.Y. Giants 11
Minnesota 34, Carolina 28, OT
Arizona 37, Cleveland 14
Dallas 35, New England 29, OT
Las Vegas 34, Denver 24
Seattle at Pittsburgh, late
Byes: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco
Today
Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS 31, HOUSTON 3
|Houston
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Indianapolis
|7
|3
|14
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
Ind—P.Campbell 51 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:52.
Second Quarter
Ind—FG Badgley 41, 12:59.
Hou—FG Fairbairn 31, 6:16.
Third Quarter
Ind—Alie-Cox 28 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 11:50.
Ind—J.Taylor 4 run (Badgley kick), 6:37.
Fourth Quarter
Ind—J.Taylor 11 run (Badgley kick), 4:47.
A—57,947.
|Hou
|Ind
|First downs
|19
|15
|Total Net Yards
|353
|388
|Rushes-yards
|29-124
|26-174
|Passing
|229
|214
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|2-8
|Kickoff Returns
|4-91
|2-58
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-16
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-43-2
|11-20-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|2-9
|Punts
|5-42.4
|5-43.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-25
|2-10
|Time of Possession
|34:33
|25:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Houston, Ingram 18-73, Lindsay 7-39, D.Johnson 2-7, Mills 2-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 14-145, Hines 4-13, Mack 5-12, Pittman 1-3, Wentz 2-1.
PASSING—Houston, Mills 29-43-2-243. Indianapolis, Wentz 11-20-0-223.
RECEIVING—Houston, Cooks 9-89, N.Collins 4-44, Akins 4-41, C.Moore 4-14, Lindsay 2-15, Brown 2-8, Ingram 2-8, D.Johnson 1-14, Conley 1-10. Indianapolis, Hilton 4-80, Pittman 2-35, P.Campbell 1-51, Alie-Cox 1-28, Taylor 1-13, Hines 1-9, Dulin 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
GREEN BAY 24,
CHICAGO 14
|Green Bay
|0
|10
|7
|7
|—
|24
|Chicago
|7
|0
|0
|7
|—
|14
First Quarter
Chi—Herbert 1 run (Santos kick), 6:45.
Second Quarter
GB—Lazard 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:59.
GB—FG Crosby 39, 4:09.
Third Quarter
GB—A.Jones 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:00.
Fourth Quarter
Chi—Mooney 5 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 8:44.
GB—Aa.Rodgers 6 run (Crosby kick), 4:30.
|GB
|Chi
|First downs
|22
|21
|Total Net Yards
|323
|277
|Rushes-yards
|31-154
|26-140
|Passing
|169
|137
|Punt Returns
|2-16
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|4-110
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-23-0
|16-27-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-26
|4-37
|Punts
|3-56.0
|4-40.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-51
|7-54
|Time of Possession
|32:17
|27:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, Jones 13-76, Dillon 11-59, Aa.Rodgers 7-19. Chicago, Herbert 19-97, Fields 6-43, Kmet 1-0.
PASSING—Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 17-23-0-195. Chicago, Fields 16-27-1-174.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, Adams 4-89, Jones 4-34, Lazard 3-27, Lewis 2-17, Tonyan 2-10, Am.Rodgers 1-14, Deguara 1-4. Chicago, Mooney 5-45, Robinson 4-53, Kmet 4-49, Herbert 2-15, Goodwin 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
CINCINNATI 34,
DETROIT 11
|Cincinnati
|7
|3
|10
|14
|—
|34
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|11
|—
|11
First Quarter
Cin—C.Evans 24 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 8:26.
Second Quarter
Cin—FG McPherson 38, :00.
Third Quarter
Cin—Mixon 40 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 10:40.
Cin—FG McPherson 40, 3:38.
Fourth Quarter
Cin—Uzomah 2 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 12:38.
Det—FG Seibert 35, 8:36.
Cin—Tate 7 pass from B.Allen (McPherson kick), 5:16.
Det—Swift 1 run (St. Brown pass from Goff), 2:15.
|Cin
|Det
|First downs
|20
|15
|Total Net Yards
|398
|228
|Rushes-yards
|36-142
|18-36
|Passing
|256
|192
|Punt Returns
|3-26
|3-25
|Kickoff Returns
|1-2
|4-89
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-18
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-30-1
|28-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-22
|1-10
|Punts
|3-54.3
|6-55.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-31
|9-77
|Time of Possession
|35:52
|24:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cincinnati, Mixon 18-94, Burrow 5-20, C.Evans 4-18, T.Williams 6-13, B.Allen 3-(minus 3). Detroit, Swift 13-24, J.Williams 4-11, Goff 1-1.
PASSING—Cincinnati, Burrow 19-29-1-271, B.Allen 1-1-0-7. Detroit, Goff 28-42-1-202.
RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Mixon 5-59, Chase 4-97, C.Evans 3-49, Higgins 3-44, Uzomah 3-15, Boyd 1-7, Tate 1-7. Detroit, Hockenson 8-74, Raymond 6-37, Swift 5-43, St. Brown 5-26, Hodge 2-9, Kennedy 1-15, J.Williams 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
ARIZONA 37,
CLEVELAND 14
|Arizona
|7
|16
|7
|7
|—
|37
|Cleveland
|0
|14
|0
|0
|—
|14
First Quarter
Ari—Kirk 21 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 8:34.
Second Quarter
Ari—Hopkins 13 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 14:49.
Ari—FG Prater 36, 13:02.
Ari—FG Prater 51, 9:24.
Cle—Peoples-Jones 11 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 5:06.
Ari—FG Prater 33, :43.
Cle—Peoples-Jones 57 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :00.
Third Quarter
Ari—Hopkins 9 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 2:56.
Fourth Quarter
Ari—Green 14 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 4:48.
|Ari
|Cle
|First downs
|24
|16
|Total Net Yards
|352
|290
|Rushes-yards
|37-144
|19-73
|Passing
|208
|217
|Punt Returns
|2-8
|2-29
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|2-54
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-23
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-30-0
|20-31-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-21
|5-23
|Punts
|2-50.5
|2-53.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|9-88
|Time of Possession
|34:39
|25:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Arizona, Conner 16-71, Edmonds 4-46, Ward 4-14, Moore 3-10, K.Murray 7-6, McCoy 3-(minus 3). Cleveland, Hunt 14-66, Mayfield 3-8, D.Johnson 1-2, Schwartz 1-(minus 3).
PASSING—Arizona, K.Murray 20-30-0-229. Cleveland, Mayfield 19-28-1-234, Keenum 1-3-0-6.
RECEIVING—Arizona, Green 5-79, Kirk 5-75, Hopkins 3-55, Moore 3-16, Edmonds 3-4, Conner 1-0. Cleveland, Beckham 5-79, Peoples-Jones 4-101, Hunt 3-12, Felton 2-14, Schwartz 2-11, D.Johnson 1-7, Njoku 1-6, Stanton 1-6, Hooper 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
