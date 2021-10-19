The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, October 19, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Basketball

    MEN

    THE TOP TWENTY FIVE

    The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

    Rec Pts Prv
    1. Gonzaga (55) 0-0 1562 1
    2. UCLA (8) 0-0 1459
    3. Kansas 0-0 1427 12
    4. Villanova 0-0 1332 18
    5. Texas 0-0 1315 9
    6. Michigan 0-0 1255 4
    7. Purdue 0-0 1213 20
    8. Baylor 0-0 992 3
    9. Duke 0-0 963
    10. Kentucky 0-0 894
    11. Illinois 0-0 861 2
    12. Memphis 0-0 831
    13. Oregon 0-0 775
    14. Alabama 0-0 713 5
    15. Houston 0-0 694 6
    16. Arkansas 0-0 673 10
    17. Ohio St. 0-0 581 7
    18. Tennessee 0-0 563
    19. North Carolina 0-0 547
    20. Florida St. 0-0 381 14
    21. Maryland 0-0 294
    22. Auburn 0-0 267
    23. St. Bonaventure 0-0 238
    24. UConn 0-0 161
    25. Virginia 0-0 125 15

    Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma St. 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado St. 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, St. John’s 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego St. 5, Mississippi St. 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3.

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan St. 4 0 112 69 7 0 240 131
    Michigan 3 0 90 59 6 0 231 93
    Ohio St. 3 0 163 61 5 1 291 123
    Penn St. 2 1 60 33 5 1 170 83
    Maryland 1 2 51 134 4 2 180 174
    Indiana 0 3 21 78 2 4 134 161
    Rutgers 0 4 46 124 3 4 169 158

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Iowa 3 1 115 64 6 1 196 102
    Minnesota 2 1 81 81 4 2 152 121
    Purdue 2 1 50 36 4 2 142 84
    Northwestern 1 2 49 101 3 3 131 143
    Wisconsin 1 2 51 54 3 3 118 116
    Illinois 1 3 56 79 2 5 124 172
    Nebraska 1 4 150 122 3 5 246 155

    Saturday

    Northwestern at Michigan, noon

    Illinois at Penn St., noon

    Wisconsin at Purdue, 3 p.m.

    Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

    Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Kent St. 2 1 106 122 3 4 199 240
    Miami (OH) 2 1 74 51 3 4 166 161
    Buffalo 1 2 82 98 3 4 214 195
    Akron 1 2 73 88 2 5 149 266
    Ohio 1 2 87 74 1 6 142 215
    Bowl. Green 0 3 66 96 2 5 132 176

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    N. Illinois 3 0 83 66 5 2 199 214
    W. Michigan 2 1 108 93 5 2 217 184
    Ball St. 2 1 95 73 4 3 179 199
    C. Michigan 2 1 73 78 4 3 194 188
    E. Michigan 1 2 64 77 4 3 207 175
    Toledo 1 2 65 60 3 4 194 131

    Saturday

    E. Michigan at Bowling Green, noon

    N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, noon

    Kent St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.

    Buffalo at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

    Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

    W. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

    MSFA

    Mideast

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Concordia 3 0 5 0
    Marian 3 1 5 2
    Lawrence Tech 2 1 6 1
    Indiana Wesleyan 2 1 5 1
    Siena Heights 2 1 3 3
    Saint Francis 0 2 2 3
    Taylor 0 3 1 5
    Madonna 0 3 1 6

    Midwest

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    St. Francis (IL) 3 0 3 2
    Olivet Nazarene 2 1 4 2
    Saint Xavier 2 1 4 2
    Roosevelt 2 1 3 3
    Saint Ambrose 2 1 3 4
    Judson 1 2 2 5
    Missouri Baptist 0 3 3 4
    Trinity International 0 3 2 5

    Saturday

    Indiana Wesleyan at Saint Francis, noon

    Siena Heights at Lawrence Tech, noon

    Taylor at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.

    Concordia at Marian, 1 p.m.

    Missouri Bapt. at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.

    Trinity International at Saint Xavier, 1 p.m.

    St. Francis (IL) at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.

    Roosevelt at Judson, 8 p.m.

