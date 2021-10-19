Tuesday, October 19, 2021 1:00 am
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking
|Rec
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (55)
|0-0
|1562
|1
|2. UCLA (8)
|0-0
|1459
|—
|3. Kansas
|0-0
|1427
|12
|4. Villanova
|0-0
|1332
|18
|5. Texas
|0-0
|1315
|9
|6. Michigan
|0-0
|1255
|4
|7. Purdue
|0-0
|1213
|20
|8. Baylor
|0-0
|992
|3
|9. Duke
|0-0
|963
|—
|10. Kentucky
|0-0
|894
|—
|11. Illinois
|0-0
|861
|2
|12. Memphis
|0-0
|831
|—
|13. Oregon
|0-0
|775
|—
|14. Alabama
|0-0
|713
|5
|15. Houston
|0-0
|694
|6
|16. Arkansas
|0-0
|673
|10
|17. Ohio St.
|0-0
|581
|7
|18. Tennessee
|0-0
|563
|—
|19. North Carolina
|0-0
|547
|—
|20. Florida St.
|0-0
|381
|14
|21. Maryland
|0-0
|294
|—
|22. Auburn
|0-0
|267
|—
|23. St. Bonaventure
|0-0
|238
|—
|24. UConn
|0-0
|161
|—
|25. Virginia
|0-0
|125
|15
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma St. 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado St. 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, St. John’s 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego St. 5, Mississippi St. 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3.
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|112
|69
|7
|0
|240
|131
|Michigan
|3
|0
|90
|59
|6
|0
|231
|93
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|163
|61
|5
|1
|291
|123
|Penn St.
|2
|1
|60
|33
|5
|1
|170
|83
|Maryland
|1
|2
|51
|134
|4
|2
|180
|174
|Indiana
|0
|3
|21
|78
|2
|4
|134
|161
|Rutgers
|0
|4
|46
|124
|3
|4
|169
|158
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|3
|1
|115
|64
|6
|1
|196
|102
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|81
|81
|4
|2
|152
|121
|Purdue
|2
|1
|50
|36
|4
|2
|142
|84
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|49
|101
|3
|3
|131
|143
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|51
|54
|3
|3
|118
|116
|Illinois
|1
|3
|56
|79
|2
|5
|124
|172
|Nebraska
|1
|4
|150
|122
|3
|5
|246
|155
Saturday
Northwestern at Michigan, noon
Illinois at Penn St., noon
Wisconsin at Purdue, 3 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|2
|1
|106
|122
|3
|4
|199
|240
|Miami (OH)
|2
|1
|74
|51
|3
|4
|166
|161
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|82
|98
|3
|4
|214
|195
|Akron
|1
|2
|73
|88
|2
|5
|149
|266
|Ohio
|1
|2
|87
|74
|1
|6
|142
|215
|Bowl. Green
|0
|3
|66
|96
|2
|5
|132
|176
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|3
|0
|83
|66
|5
|2
|199
|214
|W. Michigan
|2
|1
|108
|93
|5
|2
|217
|184
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|95
|73
|4
|3
|179
|199
|C. Michigan
|2
|1
|73
|78
|4
|3
|194
|188
|E. Michigan
|1
|2
|64
|77
|4
|3
|207
|175
|Toledo
|1
|2
|65
|60
|3
|4
|194
|131
Saturday
E. Michigan at Bowling Green, noon
N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, noon
Kent St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Concordia
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Marian
|3
|1
|5
|2
|Lawrence Tech
|2
|1
|6
|1
|Indiana Wesleyan
|2
|1
|5
|1
|Siena Heights
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Saint Francis
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Taylor
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Madonna
|0
|3
|1
|6
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|St. Francis (IL)
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Olivet Nazarene
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Saint Xavier
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Roosevelt
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Saint Ambrose
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Judson
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Missouri Baptist
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Trinity International
|0
|3
|2
|5
Saturday
Indiana Wesleyan at Saint Francis, noon
Siena Heights at Lawrence Tech, noon
Taylor at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.
Concordia at Marian, 1 p.m.
Missouri Bapt. at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.
Trinity International at Saint Xavier, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (IL) at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.
Roosevelt at Judson, 8 p.m.
