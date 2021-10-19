Basketball

MEN

THE TOP TWENTY FIVE

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Rec Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (55) 0-0 1562 1 2. UCLA (8) 0-0 1459 — 3. Kansas 0-0 1427 12 4. Villanova 0-0 1332 18 5. Texas 0-0 1315 9 6. Michigan 0-0 1255 4 7. Purdue 0-0 1213 20 8. Baylor 0-0 992 3 9. Duke 0-0 963 — 10. Kentucky 0-0 894 — 11. Illinois 0-0 861 2 12. Memphis 0-0 831 — 13. Oregon 0-0 775 — 14. Alabama 0-0 713 5 15. Houston 0-0 694 6 16. Arkansas 0-0 673 10 17. Ohio St. 0-0 581 7 18. Tennessee 0-0 563 — 19. North Carolina 0-0 547 — 20. Florida St. 0-0 381 14 21. Maryland 0-0 294 — 22. Auburn 0-0 267 — 23. St. Bonaventure 0-0 238 — 24. UConn 0-0 161 — 25. Virginia 0-0 125 15

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma St. 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado St. 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, St. John’s 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego St. 5, Mississippi St. 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3.

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan St. 4 0 112 69 7 0 240 131 Michigan 3 0 90 59 6 0 231 93 Ohio St. 3 0 163 61 5 1 291 123 Penn St. 2 1 60 33 5 1 170 83 Maryland 1 2 51 134 4 2 180 174 Indiana 0 3 21 78 2 4 134 161 Rutgers 0 4 46 124 3 4 169 158

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 3 1 115 64 6 1 196 102 Minnesota 2 1 81 81 4 2 152 121 Purdue 2 1 50 36 4 2 142 84 Northwestern 1 2 49 101 3 3 131 143 Wisconsin 1 2 51 54 3 3 118 116 Illinois 1 3 56 79 2 5 124 172 Nebraska 1 4 150 122 3 5 246 155

Saturday

Northwestern at Michigan, noon

Illinois at Penn St., noon

Wisconsin at Purdue, 3 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East