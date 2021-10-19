The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, October 19, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Football

    AREA SECTIONALS

    All games at 7 p.m.

    CLASS 6A

    Sectional 3

    Oct. 29: Homestead at Carroll

    Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner

    CLASS 5A

    Sectional 11

    Oct. 29: Northrop at Snider

    Oct. 29: North Side at Bishop Dwenger

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 4A

    Sectional 19

    Fri.: DeKalb at Wawasee

    Fri.: Leo at East Noble

    Fri.: Northridge at NorthWood

    Fri.: Angola at Columbia City

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 20

    Fri.: Marion at Wayne

    Fri.: South Side at Delta

    Fri.: Jay County at Mississinewa

    Fri.: New Haven at Huntington North

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 3A

    Sectional 26

    Fri.: Lakeland at Glenn

    Fri.: West Noble at Jimtown

    Fri.: Mish. Marian at S.B. Washington

    Fri.: Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 27

    Fri.: Norwell at Maconaquah

    Fri.: Northwestern at Concordia

    Fri.: Oak Hill at Bellmont

    Fri.: Heritage at Peru

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 2A

    Sectional 35

    Fri.: Bluffton at Eastside

    Fri.: Whitko at Central Noble

    Fri.: Fairfield vs. Bishop Luers, at Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

    Fri.: Prairie Heights at Woodlan

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS A

    Sectional 43

    Fri.: Monroe Central at Wes-Del

    Fri.: South Adams at Madison-Grant

    Fri.: Southern Wells at Taylor

    Fri.: Union City at Tri-Central

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 44

    Fri.: Northfield at Fremont

    Fri.: North Miami at Southwood

    Fri.: Adams Central at Churubusco

    Oct. 29: Triton vs. G1 winner

    Oct. 29: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Soccer

    BOYS

    AREA SEMI-STATE

    Saturday

    At Kokomo

    Class A

    Park Tudor vs. Westview, 1 p.m.

    Class 2A

    Bishop Dwenger vs. W. Lafayette, 3 p.m.

    Class 3A

    Noblesville vs. Chesterton, 5 p.m.

    GIRLS

    AREA SEMI-STATE

    Saturday

    At S.B. St. Joseph

    Class A

    Tipton vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.

    Class 2A

    Leo vs. Mishawaka Marian, 1 p.m.

    Class 3A

    Homestead vs. S.B. St. Joseph, 3 p.m.

    Volleyball

    AREA REGIONALS

    Saturday

    CLASS 4A

    Noblesville

    Carroll vs. Fishers, 10 a.m.

    McCutcheon vs. Homestead, noon

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 3A

    Norwell

    Bellmont vs. Angola, 10 a.m.

    Northwestern vs. NorthWood, noon

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Elwood Community

    Madison-Grant vs. Alex.-Monroe, 10 a.m.

    South Adams vs. Rossville, noon

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Culver Community

    Southwood vs. Blackhawk Ch., 10 a.m.

    Kouts vs. Triton, 12:30 p.m.

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  