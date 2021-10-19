The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, October 19, 2021 1:00 am

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Toronto 4 2 1 1 5 8 7
    Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 5
    Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 7 2
    Ottawa 3 2 1 0 4 7 7
    Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 11 13
    Detroit 2 1 0 1 3 9 8
    Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 1
    Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 3 10

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 15 9
    N.Y. Rangers 4 2 1 1 5 8 10
    Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 9 5
    Columbus 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
    Philadelphia 2 1 0 1 3 10 6
    Washington 2 1 0 1 3 6 3
    New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
    N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 4 11

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 5 3
    St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 3
    Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 7 7
    Dallas 3 1 2 0 2 6 8
    Arizona 2 0 1 1 1 3 10
    Chicago 3 0 2 1 1 7 13
    Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 5 7
    Winnipeg 2 0 2 0 0 4 8

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 8 4
    Vancouver 3 1 1 1 3 8 10
    Seattle 4 1 2 1 3 9 15
    San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
    Los Angeles 2 1 1 0 2 8 5
    Anaheim 2 1 1 0 2 5 3
    Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 9
    Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 2 5

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

    Sunday

    Ottawa 3, Dallas 2

    Monday

    N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, OT

    Philadelphia 6, Seattle 1

    Anaheim at Calgary, late

    St. Louis at Arizona, late

    Today

    Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

    Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

    San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

    Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

    Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

    Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

    N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

    ECHL

    Thursday

    Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

    Friday

    Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

    Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

    Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

    Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

    Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

    Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

    Saturday

    Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

    Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

    Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

    Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

    Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

    Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

    Maine at Worcester, 7:35 p.m.

    Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

    Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

    Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

