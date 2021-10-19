Tuesday, October 19, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|7
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|5
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|2
|Ottawa
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|7
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|13
|Detroit
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|8
|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Montreal
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|10
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|15
|9
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|10
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|5
|Columbus
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|6
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|3
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Dallas
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Arizona
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|10
|Chicago
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|13
|Nashville
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|7
|Winnipeg
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|4
|Vancouver
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|10
|Seattle
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|9
|15
|San Jose
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|5
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Vegas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|9
|Calgary
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday
Ottawa 3, Dallas 2
Monday
N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, OT
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 1
Anaheim at Calgary, late
St. Louis at Arizona, late
Today
Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
ECHL
Thursday
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Friday
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
