NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 4 2 1 1 5 8 7 Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 5 Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 7 2 Ottawa 3 2 1 0 4 7 7 Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 11 13 Detroit 2 1 0 1 3 9 8 Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 3 10

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 15 9 N.Y. Rangers 4 2 1 1 5 8 10 Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 9 5 Columbus 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Philadelphia 2 1 0 1 3 10 6 Washington 2 1 0 1 3 6 3 New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 4 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 5 3 St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 7 7 Dallas 3 1 2 0 2 6 8 Arizona 2 0 1 1 1 3 10 Chicago 3 0 2 1 1 7 13 Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 5 7 Winnipeg 2 0 2 0 0 4 8

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 8 4 Vancouver 3 1 1 1 3 8 10 Seattle 4 1 2 1 3 9 15 San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Los Angeles 2 1 1 0 2 8 5 Anaheim 2 1 1 0 2 5 3 Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 9 Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday

Ottawa 3, Dallas 2

Monday

N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, OT

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 1

Anaheim at Calgary, late

St. Louis at Arizona, late

Today

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

ECHL

Thursday

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Friday

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.