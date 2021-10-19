The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, October 19, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at L.A. Dodgers -180 Atlanta +152

    NBA

    FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
    Brooklyn (237½) at Milwaukee
    at LA Lakers (228) Golden State

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL

    Wednesday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Cstl Carolina (59½) at App. St.

    Thursday

    at SMU 14 13½ (70) Tulane
    La-Lafayette 17½ 18 (69½) at Arkansas St.
    FAU 7 (56½) at Charlotte
    San Jose St. 5 (46½) at UNLV

    Friday

    Middle Tenn. 14½ 15 (56) at UConn
    at UCF 2 (63½) Memphis
    Colorado St. (58) at Utah St.
    Washington 15½ 17½ (44½) at Arizona

    Saturday

    at Michigan 21½ 21½ (51) Northwestern
    at Penn St. 23½ 23 (46½) Illinois
    Cincinnati 27 27½ (49½) at Navy
    at Florida St. 35½ 35 (60½) UMass
    E. Michigan 3 (49) at Bowl Green
    Oklahoma 38 38½ (67½) at Kansas
    at Texas Tech 1 1 (60½) Kansas St.
    at C. Michigan 5 (57½) N. Illinois
    Wake Forest 3 3 (52) at Army
    Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 3 (52) at Arkansas
    at Va Tech 3 (46) Syracuse
    Kent St. 5 (64½) at Ohio
    at Georgia St. 10½ 10½ (60½) Texas St.
    Wisconsin 3 3 (40) at Purdue
    at California 10 9 (43) Colorado
    at Minnesota 5 5 (54½) Maryland
    at UCLA (59) Oregon
    BYU 1 (54½) at Wash. St.
    Buffalo 11 11 (57) at Akron
    at Ball St. 6 6 (51) Miami (OH)
    at Mississippi 10½ (76) LSU
    at Iowa St. 7 (47) Oklahoma St.
    W. Michigan (55) at Toledo
    at Pittsburgh 3 (46½) Clemson
    at Wyoming 20 20 (40½) New Mexico
    at UAB 23 23 (45) Rice
    at Houston 13½ 13½ (58) East Carolina
    Mississippi St. 23 21 (51) at Vanderbilt
    at Louisville (57) Bstn College
    Liberty 21½ 21½ (60½) at N Texas
    at Alabama 27½ 25½ (67) Tennessee
    at S Florida (57½) Temple
    S Alabama 13½ 13½ (51) at La-Monroe
    at Air Force 4 (40) San Diego St.
    UTSA 6 7 (59) at La Tech
    W. Kentucky 17 15 (77) at FIU
    at Fresno St. 4 3 (62½) Nevada
    at Texas A&M 18½ 21 (45) S Carolina
    Ohio St. 19 19½ (60) at Indiana
    Utah 3 (55½) at Oregon St.
    at Notre Dame 7 (58) USC
    NC State 3 (51½) at Miami
    at TCU 5 (57½) W Virginia
    at Virginia 7 (62) Georgia Tech
    at Hawaii 18½ 18½ (59½) New Mex. St

    NFL

    Thursday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at Cleveland (42½) Denver

    Sunday

    Carolina 3 3 (43) at NY Giants
    at New England 7 (42½) NY Jets
    Kansas City 4 (56) at Tennessee
    at Green Bay 10 (49) Washington
    at Miami 1 (47½) Atlanta
    at Baltimore (47) Cincinnati
    at LA Rams 14½ 15 (50) Detroit
    at Las Vegas 3 3 (49) Philadelphia
    at Arizona 17 17 (47½) Houston
    at Tampa Bay 12½ 13½ (47) Chicago
    at San Francisco (45) Indianapolis

    Monday

    New Orleans 5 (43½) at Seattle

    NHL

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    Vancouver -132 at Buffalo +110
    at Montreal -150 San Jose +126
    at Tampa Bay -140 Florida +117
    at New Jersey -139 Seattle +116
    at Pittsburgh -137 Dallas +115
    at Washington -129 Colorado +108
    at Detroit -125 Columbus +104
    NY Islanders -119 at Chicago -101
    at Nashville -145 Los Angeles +123
    at Minnesota -155 Winnipeg +131
    at Edmonton -248 Anaheim +199

