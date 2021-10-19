Tuesday, October 19, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-180
|Atlanta
|+152
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Brooklyn
|1½
|(237½)
|at Milwaukee
|at LA Lakers
|3½
|(228)
|Golden State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Cstl Carolina
|3½
|3½
|(59½)
|at App. St.
Thursday
|at SMU
|14
|13½
|(70)
|Tulane
|La-Lafayette
|17½
|18
|(69½)
|at Arkansas St.
|FAU
|5½
|7
|(56½)
|at Charlotte
|San Jose St.
|4½
|5
|(46½)
|at UNLV
Friday
|Middle Tenn.
|14½
|15
|(56)
|at UConn
|at UCF
|2½
|2
|(63½)
|Memphis
|Colorado St.
|2½
|3½
|(58)
|at Utah St.
|Washington
|15½
|17½
|(44½)
|at Arizona
Saturday
|at Michigan
|21½
|21½
|(51)
|Northwestern
|at Penn St.
|23½
|23
|(46½)
|Illinois
|Cincinnati
|27
|27½
|(49½)
|at Navy
|at Florida St.
|35½
|35
|(60½)
|UMass
|E. Michigan
|3½
|3
|(49)
|at Bowl Green
|Oklahoma
|38
|38½
|(67½)
|at Kansas
|at Texas Tech
|1
|1
|(60½)
|Kansas St.
|at C. Michigan
|5
|5½
|(57½)
|N. Illinois
|Wake Forest
|3
|3
|(52)
|at Army
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|3
|(52)
|at Arkansas
|at Va Tech
|3½
|3
|(46)
|Syracuse
|Kent St.
|5
|5½
|(64½)
|at Ohio
|at Georgia St.
|10½
|10½
|(60½)
|Texas St.
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|(40)
|at Purdue
|at California
|10
|9
|(43)
|Colorado
|at Minnesota
|5
|5
|(54½)
|Maryland
|at UCLA
|1½
|2½
|(59)
|Oregon
|BYU
|1
|2½
|(54½)
|at Wash. St.
|Buffalo
|11
|11
|(57)
|at Akron
|at Ball St.
|6
|6
|(51)
|Miami (OH)
|at Mississippi
|10½
|9½
|(76)
|LSU
|at Iowa St.
|5½
|7
|(47)
|Oklahoma St.
|W. Michigan
|2½
|2½
|(55)
|at Toledo
|at Pittsburgh
|3½
|3
|(46½)
|Clemson
|at Wyoming
|20
|20
|(40½)
|New Mexico
|at UAB
|23
|23
|(45)
|Rice
|at Houston
|13½
|13½
|(58)
|East Carolina
|Mississippi St.
|23
|21
|(51)
|at Vanderbilt
|at Louisville
|6½
|6½
|(57)
|Bstn College
|Liberty
|21½
|21½
|(60½)
|at N Texas
|at Alabama
|27½
|25½
|(67)
|Tennessee
|at S Florida
|3½
|2½
|(57½)
|Temple
|S Alabama
|13½
|13½
|(51)
|at La-Monroe
|at Air Force
|4
|3½
|(40)
|San Diego St.
|UTSA
|6
|7
|(59)
|at La Tech
|W. Kentucky
|17
|15
|(77)
|at FIU
|at Fresno St.
|4
|3
|(62½)
|Nevada
|at Texas A&M
|18½
|21
|(45)
|S Carolina
|Ohio St.
|19
|19½
|(60)
|at Indiana
|Utah
|3½
|3
|(55½)
|at Oregon St.
|at Notre Dame
|6½
|7
|(58)
|USC
|NC State
|3½
|3
|(51½)
|at Miami
|at TCU
|5
|4½
|(57½)
|W Virginia
|at Virginia
|6½
|7
|(62)
|Georgia Tech
|at Hawaii
|18½
|18½
|(59½)
|New Mex. St
NFL
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Cleveland
|5½
|3½
|(42½)
|Denver
Sunday
|Carolina
|3
|3
|(43)
|at NY Giants
|at New England
|6½
|7
|(42½)
|NY Jets
|Kansas City
|4
|4½
|(56)
|at Tennessee
|at Green Bay
|10
|9½
|(49)
|Washington
|at Miami
|1
|2½
|(47½)
|Atlanta
|at Baltimore
|6½
|6½
|(47)
|Cincinnati
|at LA Rams
|14½
|15
|(50)
|Detroit
|at Las Vegas
|3
|3
|(49)
|Philadelphia
|at Arizona
|17
|17
|(47½)
|Houston
|at Tampa Bay
|12½
|13½
|(47)
|Chicago
|at San Francisco
|4½
|3½
|(45)
|Indianapolis
Monday
|New Orleans
|3½
|5
|(43½)
|at Seattle
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Vancouver
|-132
|at Buffalo
|+110
|at Montreal
|-150
|San Jose
|+126
|at Tampa Bay
|-140
|Florida
|+117
|at New Jersey
|-139
|Seattle
|+116
|at Pittsburgh
|-137
|Dallas
|+115
|at Washington
|-129
|Colorado
|+108
|at Detroit
|-125
|Columbus
|+104
|NY Islanders
|-119
|at Chicago
|-101
|at Nashville
|-145
|Los Angeles
|+123
|at Minnesota
|-155
|Winnipeg
|+131
|at Edmonton
|-248
|Anaheim
|+199
