TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed G Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Claimed G Jeff Dowtin off waivers from Orlando and signed to a two-way contract.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Claimed G Garrison Mathews off waivers from Boston and signed him to a two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed C Jay Huff to a two-way contract. Claimed G Avery Bradley off waivers from Golden State.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Re-signed F Jaren Jackson Jr to a rookie extension.

PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed F Mikal Bridges to a rookie extension.

SAN ANOTNIO SPURS — Claimed F Devontae Cacok off waivers from Brooklyn and signed him to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DT Corey Peters on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated OL Josh Andrews from injured reserve. Placed OL Kaleb McGary on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Daren Bates to the practice squad. Released DL Chris Slayton from the pratice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Claimed OT Brandon Knight off waivers from Dallas.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Patrick Peterson on injured reserve. Promoted T Blake Brandel from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated K Will Lutz return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Benardrick mcKinney to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated G Sua Opeta from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Deon Cain to the practice squad. Released LB Christian Ellis from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Mychal Kendricks. Signed OL Jon Halapio and RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad. Released S Jared Mayden from the practice squad. Designated RB JaMycal Hasty return from injured reserve to practice.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated G John Molchon from injured reserve. Released WR Jaydon Mickens. Signed CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson to the practice squad. Released OLB Elijah Ponder from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated S Amani Hooker from injured reserve. Promoted RB Tory Carter from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed CB Kristian Fulton on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

NHL

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW Mike Hardman from Rockford (AHL). Assigned D Ian Mitchell to Rockford.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Placed C Max Domi on injured reserve.