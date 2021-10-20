The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, October 20, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Basketball

    MEN

    HORIZON LEAGUE PRESEASON POLL

    School (First place votes) Pts.
    1.Cleveland State (30) 502
    2.Wright State (9) 463
    3.Northern Kentucky (1) 406
    4.Milwaukee (2) 396
    5.Detroit Mercy (2) 350
    6.Oakland 340
    7.Youngstown State 214
    8.UIC 204
    9.PFW 169
    10.RMU 157
    11.Green Bay 146
    12.IUPUI 85

    PRESEASON ALL-LEAGUE TEAMS

    First Team

    Torrey Patton, Cleveland State

    Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy*

    Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee

    Jalen Moore, Oakland

    Grant Basile, Wright State

    Second Team

    DeAndre Gholston, Milwaukee

    Trevon Faulkner, Northern Kentucky

    Marques Warrick, Northern Kentucky

    Jarred Godfrey, PFW

    Tanner Holden, Wright State

    *Player of the Year

    WOMEN

    AP TOP 25 POLL

    The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:

    Rec Pts Prv
    1. South Carolina (14) 0-0 705 6
    2. UConn (10) 0-0 696 1
    3. Stanford (5) 0-0 682 2
    4. Maryland 0-0 632 7
    5. NC State 0-0 589 3
    6. Louisville 0-0 575 8
    7. Baylor 0-0 522 5
    8. Indiana 0-0 521 12
    9. Iowa 0-0 513
    10. Oregon 0-0 479 23
    11. Michigan 0-0 403 16
    12. Iowa St. 0-0 376
    13. Kentucky 0-0 368 18
    14. Oregon St. 0-0 273
    15. Tennessee 0-0 244 13
    16. Florida St. 0-0 231
    17. Ohio St. 0-0 197 22
    17. Georgia Tech 0-0 197
    19. West Virginia 0-0 192 17
    20. UCLA 0-0 175 9
    21. South Florida 0-0 146 19
    22. Arizona 0-0 135 11
    23. Texas A&M 0-0 123 4
    24. Virginia Tech 0-0 98
    25. Texas 0-0 79

    Others receiving votes: Georgia 65, Michigan St. 63, Florida Gulf Coast 43, Missouri St. 18, South Dakota 13, BYU 11, LSU 10, Arkansas 10, Washington St. 9, Notre Dame 8, Oklahoma St. 8, DePaul 6, Belmont 5, Oklahoma 3, South Dakota St. 1, Mississippi 1.

    HORIZON LEAGUE PRESEASON POLL

    School (First place votes) Pts.
    1.IUPUI (11) 139
    2. Milwaukee 125
    3. Green Bay (1) 120
    4. Northern Kentucky 107
    5. Oakland 96
    6. Cleveland State 78
    T7. Wright State 72
    T7.Youngstown State 72
    9. RMU 47
    10. UIC 38
    11. PFW 26
    12. Detroit Mercy 16

    PRESEASON ALL-LEAGUE TEAMS

    First Team

    Rachel McLimore, IUPUI

    Macee Williams, IUPUI*

    Megan Walstad, Milwaukee

    Lindsey Duvall, Northern Kentucky

    Kahlaijah Dean, Oakland

    Second Team

    Destiny Leo, Cleveland State

    Meghan Pingel, Green Bay

    Ivy Turner, Northern Kentucky

    Sol Castro, RMU

    Chelsea Olson, Youngstown State

    *Player of the Year

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan St. 4 0 112 69 7 0 240 131
    Michigan 3 0 90 59 6 0 231 93
    Ohio St. 3 0 163 61 5 1 291 123
    Penn St. 2 1 60 33 5 1 170 83
    Maryland 1 2 51 134 4 2 180 174
    Indiana 0 3 21 78 2 4 134 161
    Rutgers 0 4 46 124 3 4 169 158

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Iowa 3 1 115 64 6 1 196 102
    Minnesota 2 1 81 81 4 2 152 121
    Purdue 2 1 50 36 4 2 142 84
    Northwestern 1 2 49 101 3 3 131 143
    Wisconsin 1 2 51 54 3 3 118 116
    Illinois 1 3 56 79 2 5 124 172
    Nebraska 1 4 150 122 3 5 246 155

    Saturday

    Northwestern at Michigan, noon

    Illinois at Penn St., noon

    Wisconsin at Purdue, 3 p.m.

    Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

    Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Kent St. 2 1 106 122 3 4 199 240
    Miami (OH) 2 1 74 51 3 4 166 161
    Buffalo 1 2 82 98 3 4 214 195
    Akron 1 2 73 88 2 5 149 266
    Ohio 1 2 87 74 1 6 142 215
    Bowl. Green 0 3 66 96 2 5 132 176

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    N. Illinois 3 0 83 66 5 2 199 214
    W. Michigan 2 1 108 93 5 2 217 184
    Ball St. 2 1 95 73 4 3 179 199
    C. Michigan 2 1 73 78 4 3 194 188
    E. Michigan 1 2 64 77 4 3 207 175
    Toledo 1 2 65 60 3 4 194 131

    Saturday

    E. Michigan at Bowling Green, noon

    N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, noon

    Kent St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.

    Buffalo at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

    Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

    W. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

    MSFA

    Mideast

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Concordia 3 0 5 0
    Marian 3 1 5 2
    Lawrence Tech 2 1 6 1
    Indiana Wesleyan 2 1 5 1
    Siena Heights 2 1 3 3
    Saint Francis 0 2 2 3
    Taylor 0 3 1 5
    Madonna 0 3 1 6

    Midwest

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    St. Francis (IL) 3 0 3 2
    Olivet Nazarene 2 1 4 2
    Saint Xavier 2 1 4 2
    Roosevelt 2 1 3 3
    Saint Ambrose 2 1 3 4
    Judson 1 2 2 5
    Missouri Baptist 0 3 3 4
    Trinity International 0 3 2 5

    Saturday

    Indiana Wesleyan at Saint Francis, noon

    Siena Heights at Lawrence Tech, noon

    Taylor at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.

    Concordia at Marian, 1 p.m.

    Missouri Bapt. at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.

    Trinity International at Saint Xavier, 1 p.m.

    St. Francis (IL) at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.

    Roosevelt at Judson, 8 p.m.

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  