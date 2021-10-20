Wednesday, October 20, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
HORIZON LEAGUE PRESEASON POLL
|School (First place votes)
|Pts.
|1.Cleveland State (30)
|502
|2.Wright State (9)
|463
|3.Northern Kentucky (1)
|406
|4.Milwaukee (2)
|396
|5.Detroit Mercy (2)
|350
|6.Oakland
|340
|7.Youngstown State
|214
|8.UIC
|204
|9.PFW
|169
|10.RMU
|157
|11.Green Bay
|146
|12.IUPUI
|85
PRESEASON ALL-LEAGUE TEAMS
First Team
Torrey Patton, Cleveland State
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy*
Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee
Jalen Moore, Oakland
Grant Basile, Wright State
Second Team
DeAndre Gholston, Milwaukee
Trevon Faulkner, Northern Kentucky
Marques Warrick, Northern Kentucky
Jarred Godfrey, PFW
Tanner Holden, Wright State
*Player of the Year
WOMEN
AP TOP 25 POLL
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:
|Rec
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (14)
|0-0
|705
|6
|2. UConn (10)
|0-0
|696
|1
|3. Stanford (5)
|0-0
|682
|2
|4. Maryland
|0-0
|632
|7
|5. NC State
|0-0
|589
|3
|6. Louisville
|0-0
|575
|8
|7. Baylor
|0-0
|522
|5
|8. Indiana
|0-0
|521
|12
|9. Iowa
|0-0
|513
|—
|10. Oregon
|0-0
|479
|23
|11. Michigan
|0-0
|403
|16
|12. Iowa St.
|0-0
|376
|—
|13. Kentucky
|0-0
|368
|18
|14. Oregon St.
|0-0
|273
|—
|15. Tennessee
|0-0
|244
|13
|16. Florida St.
|0-0
|231
|—
|17. Ohio St.
|0-0
|197
|22
|17. Georgia Tech
|0-0
|197
|—
|19. West Virginia
|0-0
|192
|17
|20. UCLA
|0-0
|175
|9
|21. South Florida
|0-0
|146
|19
|22. Arizona
|0-0
|135
|11
|23. Texas A&M
|0-0
|123
|4
|24. Virginia Tech
|0-0
|98
|—
|25. Texas
|0-0
|79
|—
Others receiving votes: Georgia 65, Michigan St. 63, Florida Gulf Coast 43, Missouri St. 18, South Dakota 13, BYU 11, LSU 10, Arkansas 10, Washington St. 9, Notre Dame 8, Oklahoma St. 8, DePaul 6, Belmont 5, Oklahoma 3, South Dakota St. 1, Mississippi 1.
HORIZON LEAGUE PRESEASON POLL
|School (First place votes)
|Pts.
|1.IUPUI (11)
|139
|2. Milwaukee
|125
|3. Green Bay (1)
|120
|4. Northern Kentucky
|107
|5. Oakland
|96
|6. Cleveland State
|78
|T7. Wright State
|72
|T7.Youngstown State
|72
|9. RMU
|47
|10. UIC
|38
|11. PFW
|26
|12. Detroit Mercy
|16
PRESEASON ALL-LEAGUE TEAMS
First Team
Rachel McLimore, IUPUI
Macee Williams, IUPUI*
Megan Walstad, Milwaukee
Lindsey Duvall, Northern Kentucky
Kahlaijah Dean, Oakland
Second Team
Destiny Leo, Cleveland State
Meghan Pingel, Green Bay
Ivy Turner, Northern Kentucky
Sol Castro, RMU
Chelsea Olson, Youngstown State
*Player of the Year
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|112
|69
|7
|0
|240
|131
|Michigan
|3
|0
|90
|59
|6
|0
|231
|93
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|163
|61
|5
|1
|291
|123
|Penn St.
|2
|1
|60
|33
|5
|1
|170
|83
|Maryland
|1
|2
|51
|134
|4
|2
|180
|174
|Indiana
|0
|3
|21
|78
|2
|4
|134
|161
|Rutgers
|0
|4
|46
|124
|3
|4
|169
|158
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|3
|1
|115
|64
|6
|1
|196
|102
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|81
|81
|4
|2
|152
|121
|Purdue
|2
|1
|50
|36
|4
|2
|142
|84
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|49
|101
|3
|3
|131
|143
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|51
|54
|3
|3
|118
|116
|Illinois
|1
|3
|56
|79
|2
|5
|124
|172
|Nebraska
|1
|4
|150
|122
|3
|5
|246
|155
Saturday
Northwestern at Michigan, noon
Illinois at Penn St., noon
Wisconsin at Purdue, 3 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|2
|1
|106
|122
|3
|4
|199
|240
|Miami (OH)
|2
|1
|74
|51
|3
|4
|166
|161
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|82
|98
|3
|4
|214
|195
|Akron
|1
|2
|73
|88
|2
|5
|149
|266
|Ohio
|1
|2
|87
|74
|1
|6
|142
|215
|Bowl. Green
|0
|3
|66
|96
|2
|5
|132
|176
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|3
|0
|83
|66
|5
|2
|199
|214
|W. Michigan
|2
|1
|108
|93
|5
|2
|217
|184
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|95
|73
|4
|3
|179
|199
|C. Michigan
|2
|1
|73
|78
|4
|3
|194
|188
|E. Michigan
|1
|2
|64
|77
|4
|3
|207
|175
|Toledo
|1
|2
|65
|60
|3
|4
|194
|131
Saturday
E. Michigan at Bowling Green, noon
N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, noon
Kent St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Concordia
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Marian
|3
|1
|5
|2
|Lawrence Tech
|2
|1
|6
|1
|Indiana Wesleyan
|2
|1
|5
|1
|Siena Heights
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Saint Francis
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Taylor
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Madonna
|0
|3
|1
|6
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|St. Francis (IL)
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Olivet Nazarene
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Saint Xavier
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Roosevelt
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Saint Ambrose
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Judson
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Missouri Baptist
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Trinity International
|0
|3
|2
|5
Saturday
Indiana Wesleyan at Saint Francis, noon
Siena Heights at Lawrence Tech, noon
Taylor at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.
Concordia at Marian, 1 p.m.
Missouri Bapt. at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.
Trinity International at Saint Xavier, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (IL) at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.
Roosevelt at Judson, 8 p.m.
