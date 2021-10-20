Basketball

MEN

HORIZON LEAGUE PRESEASON POLL

School (First place votes) Pts. 1.Cleveland State (30) 502 2.Wright State (9) 463 3.Northern Kentucky (1) 406 4.Milwaukee (2) 396 5.Detroit Mercy (2) 350 6.Oakland 340 7.Youngstown State 214 8.UIC 204 9.PFW 169 10.RMU 157 11.Green Bay 146 12.IUPUI 85

PRESEASON ALL-LEAGUE TEAMS

First Team

Torrey Patton, Cleveland State

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy*

Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee

Jalen Moore, Oakland

Grant Basile, Wright State

Second Team

DeAndre Gholston, Milwaukee

Trevon Faulkner, Northern Kentucky

Marques Warrick, Northern Kentucky

Jarred Godfrey, PFW

Tanner Holden, Wright State

*Player of the Year

WOMEN

AP TOP 25 POLL

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:

Rec Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (14) 0-0 705 6 2. UConn (10) 0-0 696 1 3. Stanford (5) 0-0 682 2 4. Maryland 0-0 632 7 5. NC State 0-0 589 3 6. Louisville 0-0 575 8 7. Baylor 0-0 522 5 8. Indiana 0-0 521 12 9. Iowa 0-0 513 — 10. Oregon 0-0 479 23 11. Michigan 0-0 403 16 12. Iowa St. 0-0 376 — 13. Kentucky 0-0 368 18 14. Oregon St. 0-0 273 — 15. Tennessee 0-0 244 13 16. Florida St. 0-0 231 — 17. Ohio St. 0-0 197 22 17. Georgia Tech 0-0 197 — 19. West Virginia 0-0 192 17 20. UCLA 0-0 175 9 21. South Florida 0-0 146 19 22. Arizona 0-0 135 11 23. Texas A&M 0-0 123 4 24. Virginia Tech 0-0 98 — 25. Texas 0-0 79 —

Others receiving votes: Georgia 65, Michigan St. 63, Florida Gulf Coast 43, Missouri St. 18, South Dakota 13, BYU 11, LSU 10, Arkansas 10, Washington St. 9, Notre Dame 8, Oklahoma St. 8, DePaul 6, Belmont 5, Oklahoma 3, South Dakota St. 1, Mississippi 1.

HORIZON LEAGUE PRESEASON POLL

School (First place votes) Pts. 1.IUPUI (11) 139 2. Milwaukee 125 3. Green Bay (1) 120 4. Northern Kentucky 107 5. Oakland 96 6. Cleveland State 78 T7. Wright State 72 T7.Youngstown State 72 9. RMU 47 10. UIC 38 11. PFW 26 12. Detroit Mercy 16

PRESEASON ALL-LEAGUE TEAMS

First Team

Rachel McLimore, IUPUI

Macee Williams, IUPUI*

Megan Walstad, Milwaukee

Lindsey Duvall, Northern Kentucky

Kahlaijah Dean, Oakland

Second Team

Destiny Leo, Cleveland State

Meghan Pingel, Green Bay

Ivy Turner, Northern Kentucky

Sol Castro, RMU

Chelsea Olson, Youngstown State

*Player of the Year

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan St. 4 0 112 69 7 0 240 131 Michigan 3 0 90 59 6 0 231 93 Ohio St. 3 0 163 61 5 1 291 123 Penn St. 2 1 60 33 5 1 170 83 Maryland 1 2 51 134 4 2 180 174 Indiana 0 3 21 78 2 4 134 161 Rutgers 0 4 46 124 3 4 169 158

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 3 1 115 64 6 1 196 102 Minnesota 2 1 81 81 4 2 152 121 Purdue 2 1 50 36 4 2 142 84 Northwestern 1 2 49 101 3 3 131 143 Wisconsin 1 2 51 54 3 3 118 116 Illinois 1 3 56 79 2 5 124 172 Nebraska 1 4 150 122 3 5 246 155

Saturday

Northwestern at Michigan, noon

Illinois at Penn St., noon

Wisconsin at Purdue, 3 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East