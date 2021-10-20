Wednesday, October 20, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
AREA SECTIONALS
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
CLASS 6A
Sectional 3
Oct. 29: Homestead at Carroll
Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner
CLASS 5A
Sectional 11
Oct. 29: Northrop at Snider
Oct. 29: North Side at Bishop Dwenger
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS 4A
Sectional 19
Fri.: DeKalb at Wawasee
Fri.: Leo at East Noble
Fri.: Northridge at NorthWood
Fri.: Angola at Columbia City
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
Sectional 20
Fri.: Marion at Wayne
Fri.: South Side at Delta, 7:30 p.m.
Fri.: Jay County at Mississinewa
Fri.: New Haven at Huntington North
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS 3A
Sectional 26
Fri.: Lakeland at Glenn
Fri.: West Noble at Jimtown
Fri.: Mish. Marian at S.B. Washington
Fri.: Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
Sectional 27
Fri.: Norwell at Maconaquah
Fri.: Northwestern at Concordia
Fri.: Oak Hill at Bellmont
Fri.: Heritage at Peru, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS 2A
Sectional 35
Fri.: Bluffton at Eastside
Fri.: Whitko at Central Noble
Fri.: Fairfield vs. Bishop Luers, at Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.
Fri.: Prairie Heights at Woodlan
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS A
Sectional 43
Fri.: Monroe Central at Wes-Del
Fri.: South Adams at Madison-Grant
Fri.: Southern Wells at Taylor
Fri.: Union City at Tri-Central
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
Sectional 44
Fri.: Northfield at Fremont
Fri.: North Miami at Southwood
Fri.: Adams Central at Churubusco
Oct. 29: Triton vs. G1 winner
Oct. 29: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
AP TOP 10 POLLS
CLASS 6A
|School
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Center Grove (14)
|9-0
|280
|1
|2. Westfield
|8-1
|236
|2
|3. Merrillville
|9-0
|226
|3
|4. Carmel
|8-1
|208
|4
|5. Brownsburg
|7-2
|164
|6
|6. Carroll
|8-1
|126
|7
|7. Hamilton Southeastern
|7-2
|112
|5
|8. Warren Central
|5-3
|56
|10
|9. Lawrence North
|5-3
|40
|8
|10. Fishers
|6-3
|26
|—
Others receiving votes: Indpls Ben Davis 20, Warsaw 20, Columbus North 12, Homestead 8, Lafayette Jeff 2, Elkhart 2, Chesterton 2.
CLASS 5A
|School
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Cathedral (13)
|8-1
|264
|1
|2. Decatur Central (1)
|8-1
|244
|2
|3. Lafayette Harrison
|8-1
|206
|3
|4. Valparaiso
|8-1
|188
|4
|5. Snider
|7-1
|184
|5
|6. Concord
|8-1
|134
|7
|7. Mishawaka
|7-2
|72
|8
|8. Bloomington South
|6-2
|52
|6
|9. Kokomo
|7-2
|46
|—
|10. Michigan City
|6-3
|44
|10
Others receiving votes: Bishop Dwenger 40, Zionsville 38, Castle 18, Whiteland 4, New Palestine 4, Bloomington North 2.
CLASS 4A
|School
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Roncalli (14)
|9-0
|280
|1
|2. Leo
|9-0
|242
|2
|3. Jasper
|9-0
|218
|3
|4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock)
|8-1
|190
|5
|5. E. Central
|7-2
|162
|4
|6. Mooresville
|7-2
|130
|7
|7. Indpls Chatard
|5-4
|112
|8
|8. Ev. Memorial
|7-2
|80
|6
|9. Northview
|7-1
|64
|10
|10. Hobart
|6-3
|22
|—
Others receiving votes: East Noble 18, New Prairie 18, Logansport 4.
CLASS 3A
|School
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. W. Lafayette(11)
|9-0
|272
|1
|2. Gibson Southern(3)
|8-1
|250
|2
|3. Indpls Brebeuf
|7-2
|198
|5
|4. Danville
|8-1
|192
|3
|5. Lawrenceburg
|8-1
|164
|4
|6. Brownstown
|9-0
|140
|6
|7. Tippecanoe Valley
|9-0
|112
|7
|8. Norwell
|8-1
|86
|8
|9. Mt. Vernon (Posey)
|8-1
|50
|9
|10. Tri-West
|7-2
|48
|10
Others receiving votes: Jimtown 10, Mishawaka Marian 6, Owen Valley 6, Sullivan 4, Heritage Hills 2.
CLASS 2A
|School
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Eastbrook (5)
|8-0
|256
|2
|2. Bishop Luers (8)
|8-1
|242
|1
|3. Heritage Christian (1)
|8-0
|200
|3
|4. Eastside
|9-0
|184
|4
|5. Linton
|9-0
|172
|5
|6. Tipton
|8-1
|136
|8
|7. Ev. Mater Dei
|7-2
|120
|7
|8. Andrean
|6-3
|74
|6
|9. Centerville
|8-0
|72
|9
|10. Speedway
|7-2
|40
|—
Others receiving votes: Indpls Scecina 18, Lafayette Catholic 16, N. Posey 10.
CLASS A
|School
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Lutheran (12)
|9-0
|270
|1
|2. Monroe Central (1)
|9-0
|248
|2
|3. Adams Central (1)
|8-1
|232
|3
|4. Winamac
|7-0
|202
|4
|5. Parke Heritage
|7-2
|122
|7
|6. Springs Valley
|7-1
|120
|8
|7. South Adams
|7-2
|112
|6
|8. S. Putnam
|7-2
|94
|5
|9. Churubusco
|7-2
|76
|9
|10. Covenant Christian
|5-4
|18
|10
Others receiving votes: Sheridan 16, Perry Central 14, N. Central (Farmersburg) 6, N. Judson 4, Indpls Park Tudor 4, N. Decatur 2.
Soccer
BOYS
AREA SEMI-STATE
Saturday
At Kokomo
Class A
Park Tudor vs. Westview, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Bishop Dwenger vs. W. Lafayette, 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Noblesville vs. Chesterton, 5 p.m.
ACAC ALL-CONFERENCE
First Team
Defenders: Lleyton Simmons (Heritage), Sam Handerson (Woodlan), Dylan Knapschafer (Jay County)
Midfielders: Logan Reece (Her), Alex Martinez (Her), Braden Hall (Wd)
Forwards: Cristian Marentes (JC), Barry Lomow (Her), Jordan Weatherbe (Wd)
Goalie: Leroy Lepper (Her)
At-Large: Gavin Muhlenkamp (JC)
Second Team
Defenders: Ian Matter (Her), Evan Niemeyer (Her), Jakob Lowe (Wd)
Midfielders: Ethan Klepper (Wd), Dylan Marentes (JC), Garrett Frecker (Her)
Forwards: Levi Muhlenkamp (JC), Dylan Hale (Her), Josh Dowlen (JC)
Goalie: Ian Ruiz (JC)
At-Large: Jaxon Coomer (Wd)
GIRLS
AREA SEMI-STATE
Saturday
At S.B. St. Joseph
Class A
Tipton vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Leo vs. Mishawaka Marian, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Homestead vs. S.B. St. Joseph, 3 p.m.
ACAC ALL-CONFERENCE
First Team
Defenders: Bekah Patterson (South Adams), Austin Gaff (Wd), Eliza Leininger (Wd)
Midfielders: Gabi Bilbrey (JC), Adrienne Mckean (SA), Emma Dellinger (Wd)
Forwards: Kristen Wynn (SA), Libby Cain (Her), Mara Bader (JC)
Goalie: Tricia Ison (JC)
At-Large: Alison Smith (SA)
Second Team
Defenders: Jayla Conner (SA), Alexis Glover (Her), Alizabeth Stotler (JC)
Midfielders: Abby Zelt (Her), Molly Muhlenkamp (JC), Kaitlyn McAlexander (Wd)
Forwards: Macie Hirschy (SA), Morgan DeHoff (JC), Gabriella Werling (Wd)
Goalie: Zoe Eager (Wd)
At-Large: Anna Lawson (Her)
Volleyball
AREA REGIONALS
Saturday
CLASS 4A
Noblesville
Carroll vs. Fishers, 10 a.m.
McCutcheon vs. Homestead, noon
Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Norwell
Bellmont vs. Angola, 10 a.m.
Northwestern vs. NorthWood, noon
Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Elwood Community
Madison-Grant vs. Alex.-Monroe, 10 a.m.
South Adams vs. Rossville, noon
Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
Culver Community
Southwood vs. Blackhawk Ch., 10 a.m.
Kouts vs. Triton, 12:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
