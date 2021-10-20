HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

AREA SECTIONALS

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

CLASS 6A

Sectional 3

Oct. 29: Homestead at Carroll

Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner

CLASS 5A

Sectional 11

Oct. 29: Northrop at Snider

Oct. 29: North Side at Bishop Dwenger

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 4A

Sectional 19

Fri.: DeKalb at Wawasee

Fri.: Leo at East Noble

Fri.: Northridge at NorthWood

Fri.: Angola at Columbia City

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 20

Fri.: Marion at Wayne

Fri.: South Side at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

Fri.: Jay County at Mississinewa

Fri.: New Haven at Huntington North

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 3A

Sectional 26

Fri.: Lakeland at Glenn

Fri.: West Noble at Jimtown

Fri.: Mish. Marian at S.B. Washington

Fri.: Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 27

Fri.: Norwell at Maconaquah

Fri.: Northwestern at Concordia

Fri.: Oak Hill at Bellmont

Fri.: Heritage at Peru, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 2A

Sectional 35

Fri.: Bluffton at Eastside

Fri.: Whitko at Central Noble

Fri.: Fairfield vs. Bishop Luers, at Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

Fri.: Prairie Heights at Woodlan

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS A

Sectional 43

Fri.: Monroe Central at Wes-Del

Fri.: South Adams at Madison-Grant

Fri.: Southern Wells at Taylor

Fri.: Union City at Tri-Central

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 44

Fri.: Northfield at Fremont

Fri.: North Miami at Southwood

Fri.: Adams Central at Churubusco

Oct. 29: Triton vs. G1 winner

Oct. 29: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

AP TOP 10 POLLS

CLASS 6A

School Rec Pts Pvs 1. Center Grove (14) 9-0 280 1 2. Westfield 8-1 236 2 3. Merrillville 9-0 226 3 4. Carmel 8-1 208 4 5. Brownsburg 7-2 164 6 6. Carroll 8-1 126 7 7. Hamilton Southeastern 7-2 112 5 8. Warren Central 5-3 56 10 9. Lawrence North 5-3 40 8 10. Fishers 6-3 26 —

Others receiving votes: Indpls Ben Davis 20, Warsaw 20, Columbus North 12, Homestead 8, Lafayette Jeff 2, Elkhart 2, Chesterton 2.

CLASS 5A

School Rec Pts Pvs 1. Indpls Cathedral (13) 8-1 264 1 2. Decatur Central (1) 8-1 244 2 3. Lafayette Harrison 8-1 206 3 4. Valparaiso 8-1 188 4 5. Snider 7-1 184 5 6. Concord 8-1 134 7 7. Mishawaka 7-2 72 8 8. Bloomington South 6-2 52 6 9. Kokomo 7-2 46 — 10. Michigan City 6-3 44 10

Others receiving votes: Bishop Dwenger 40, Zionsville 38, Castle 18, Whiteland 4, New Palestine 4, Bloomington North 2.

CLASS 4A

School Rec Pts Pvs 1. Indpls Roncalli (14) 9-0 280 1 2. Leo 9-0 242 2 3. Jasper 9-0 218 3 4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 8-1 190 5 5. E. Central 7-2 162 4 6. Mooresville 7-2 130 7 7. Indpls Chatard 5-4 112 8 8. Ev. Memorial 7-2 80 6 9. Northview 7-1 64 10 10. Hobart 6-3 22 —

Others receiving votes: East Noble 18, New Prairie 18, Logansport 4.

CLASS 3A

School Rec Pts Pvs 1. W. Lafayette(11) 9-0 272 1 2. Gibson Southern(3) 8-1 250 2 3. Indpls Brebeuf 7-2 198 5 4. Danville 8-1 192 3 5. Lawrenceburg 8-1 164 4 6. Brownstown 9-0 140 6 7. Tippecanoe Valley 9-0 112 7 8. Norwell 8-1 86 8 9. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 8-1 50 9 10. Tri-West 7-2 48 10

Others receiving votes: Jimtown 10, Mishawaka Marian 6, Owen Valley 6, Sullivan 4, Heritage Hills 2.

CLASS 2A

School Rec Pts Pvs 1. Eastbrook (5) 8-0 256 2 2. Bishop Luers (8) 8-1 242 1 3. Heritage Christian (1) 8-0 200 3 4. Eastside 9-0 184 4 5. Linton 9-0 172 5 6. Tipton 8-1 136 8 7. Ev. Mater Dei 7-2 120 7 8. Andrean 6-3 74 6 9. Centerville 8-0 72 9 10. Speedway 7-2 40 —

Others receiving votes: Indpls Scecina 18, Lafayette Catholic 16, N. Posey 10.

CLASS A

School Rec Pts Pvs 1. Indpls Lutheran (12) 9-0 270 1 2. Monroe Central (1) 9-0 248 2 3. Adams Central (1) 8-1 232 3 4. Winamac 7-0 202 4 5. Parke Heritage 7-2 122 7 6. Springs Valley 7-1 120 8 7. South Adams 7-2 112 6 8. S. Putnam 7-2 94 5 9. Churubusco 7-2 76 9 10. Covenant Christian 5-4 18 10

Others receiving votes: Sheridan 16, Perry Central 14, N. Central (Farmersburg) 6, N. Judson 4, Indpls Park Tudor 4, N. Decatur 2.

Soccer

BOYS

AREA SEMI-STATE

Saturday

At Kokomo

Class A

Park Tudor vs. Westview, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Bishop Dwenger vs. W. Lafayette, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Noblesville vs. Chesterton, 5 p.m.

ACAC ALL-CONFERENCE

First Team

Defenders: Lleyton Simmons (Heritage), Sam Handerson (Woodlan), Dylan Knapschafer (Jay County)

Midfielders: Logan Reece (Her), Alex Martinez (Her), Braden Hall (Wd)

Forwards: Cristian Marentes (JC), Barry Lomow (Her), Jordan Weatherbe (Wd)

Goalie: Leroy Lepper (Her)

At-Large: Gavin Muhlenkamp (JC)

Second Team

Defenders: Ian Matter (Her), Evan Niemeyer (Her), Jakob Lowe (Wd)

Midfielders: Ethan Klepper (Wd), Dylan Marentes (JC), Garrett Frecker (Her)

Forwards: Levi Muhlenkamp (JC), Dylan Hale (Her), Josh Dowlen (JC)

Goalie: Ian Ruiz (JC)

At-Large: Jaxon Coomer (Wd)

GIRLS

AREA SEMI-STATE

Saturday

At S.B. St. Joseph

Class A

Tipton vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Leo vs. Mishawaka Marian, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Homestead vs. S.B. St. Joseph, 3 p.m.

ACAC ALL-CONFERENCE

First Team

Defenders: Bekah Patterson (South Adams), Austin Gaff (Wd), Eliza Leininger (Wd)

Midfielders: Gabi Bilbrey (JC), Adrienne Mckean (SA), Emma Dellinger (Wd)

Forwards: Kristen Wynn (SA), Libby Cain (Her), Mara Bader (JC)

Goalie: Tricia Ison (JC)

At-Large: Alison Smith (SA)

Second Team

Defenders: Jayla Conner (SA), Alexis Glover (Her), Alizabeth Stotler (JC)

Midfielders: Abby Zelt (Her), Molly Muhlenkamp (JC), Kaitlyn McAlexander (Wd)

Forwards: Macie Hirschy (SA), Morgan DeHoff (JC), Gabriella Werling (Wd)

Goalie: Zoe Eager (Wd)

At-Large: Anna Lawson (Her)

Volleyball

AREA REGIONALS

Saturday

CLASS 4A

Noblesville

Carroll vs. Fishers, 10 a.m.

McCutcheon vs. Homestead, noon

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Norwell

Bellmont vs. Angola, 10 a.m.

Northwestern vs. NorthWood, noon

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Elwood Community

Madison-Grant vs. Alex.-Monroe, 10 a.m.

South Adams vs. Rossville, noon

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Culver Community

Southwood vs. Blackhawk Ch., 10 a.m.

Kouts vs. Triton, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.