    Wednesday, October 20, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Football

    AREA SECTIONALS

    All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

    CLASS 6A

    Sectional 3

    Oct. 29: Homestead at Carroll

    Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner

    CLASS 5A

    Sectional 11

    Oct. 29: Northrop at Snider

    Oct. 29: North Side at Bishop Dwenger

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 4A

    Sectional 19

    Fri.: DeKalb at Wawasee

    Fri.: Leo at East Noble

    Fri.: Northridge at NorthWood

    Fri.: Angola at Columbia City

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 20

    Fri.: Marion at Wayne

    Fri.: South Side at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

    Fri.: Jay County at Mississinewa

    Fri.: New Haven at Huntington North

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 3A

    Sectional 26

    Fri.: Lakeland at Glenn

    Fri.: West Noble at Jimtown

    Fri.: Mish. Marian at S.B. Washington

    Fri.: Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 27

    Fri.: Norwell at Maconaquah

    Fri.: Northwestern at Concordia

    Fri.: Oak Hill at Bellmont

    Fri.: Heritage at Peru, 7:30 p.m.

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 2A

    Sectional 35

    Fri.: Bluffton at Eastside

    Fri.: Whitko at Central Noble

    Fri.: Fairfield vs. Bishop Luers, at Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

    Fri.: Prairie Heights at Woodlan

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS A

    Sectional 43

    Fri.: Monroe Central at Wes-Del

    Fri.: South Adams at Madison-Grant

    Fri.: Southern Wells at Taylor

    Fri.: Union City at Tri-Central

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 44

    Fri.: Northfield at Fremont

    Fri.: North Miami at Southwood

    Fri.: Adams Central at Churubusco

    Oct. 29: Triton vs. G1 winner

    Oct. 29: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    AP TOP 10 POLLS

    CLASS 6A

    School Rec Pts Pvs
    1. Center Grove (14) 9-0 280 1
    2. Westfield 8-1 236 2
    3. Merrillville 9-0 226 3
    4. Carmel 8-1 208 4
    5. Brownsburg 7-2 164 6
    6. Carroll 8-1 126 7
    7. Hamilton Southeastern 7-2 112 5
    8. Warren Central 5-3 56 10
    9. Lawrence North 5-3 40 8
    10. Fishers 6-3 26

    Others receiving votes: Indpls Ben Davis 20, Warsaw 20, Columbus North 12, Homestead 8, Lafayette Jeff 2, Elkhart 2, Chesterton 2.

    CLASS 5A

    School Rec Pts Pvs
    1. Indpls Cathedral (13) 8-1 264 1
    2. Decatur Central (1) 8-1 244 2
    3. Lafayette Harrison 8-1 206 3
    4. Valparaiso 8-1 188 4
    5. Snider 7-1 184 5
    6. Concord 8-1 134 7
    7. Mishawaka 7-2 72 8
    8. Bloomington South 6-2 52 6
    9. Kokomo 7-2 46
    10. Michigan City 6-3 44 10

    Others receiving votes: Bishop Dwenger 40, Zionsville 38, Castle 18, Whiteland 4, New Palestine 4, Bloomington North 2.

    CLASS 4A

    School Rec Pts Pvs
    1. Indpls Roncalli (14) 9-0 280 1
    2. Leo 9-0 242 2
    3. Jasper 9-0 218 3
    4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 8-1 190 5
    5. E. Central 7-2 162 4
    6. Mooresville 7-2 130 7
    7. Indpls Chatard 5-4 112 8
    8. Ev. Memorial 7-2 80 6
    9. Northview 7-1 64 10
    10. Hobart 6-3 22

    Others receiving votes: East Noble 18, New Prairie 18, Logansport 4.

    CLASS 3A

    School Rec Pts Pvs
    1. W. Lafayette(11) 9-0 272 1
    2. Gibson Southern(3) 8-1 250 2
    3. Indpls Brebeuf 7-2 198 5
    4. Danville 8-1 192 3
    5. Lawrenceburg 8-1 164 4
    6. Brownstown 9-0 140 6
    7. Tippecanoe Valley 9-0 112 7
    8. Norwell 8-1 86 8
    9. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 8-1 50 9
    10. Tri-West 7-2 48 10

    Others receiving votes: Jimtown 10, Mishawaka Marian 6, Owen Valley 6, Sullivan 4, Heritage Hills 2.

    CLASS 2A

    School Rec Pts Pvs
    1. Eastbrook (5) 8-0 256 2
    2. Bishop Luers (8) 8-1 242 1
    3. Heritage Christian (1) 8-0 200 3
    4. Eastside 9-0 184 4
    5. Linton 9-0 172 5
    6. Tipton 8-1 136 8
    7. Ev. Mater Dei 7-2 120 7
    8. Andrean 6-3 74 6
    9. Centerville 8-0 72 9
    10. Speedway 7-2 40

    Others receiving votes: Indpls Scecina 18, Lafayette Catholic 16, N. Posey 10.

    CLASS A

    School Rec Pts Pvs
    1. Indpls Lutheran (12) 9-0 270 1
    2. Monroe Central (1) 9-0 248 2
    3. Adams Central (1) 8-1 232 3
    4. Winamac 7-0 202 4
    5. Parke Heritage 7-2 122 7
    6. Springs Valley 7-1 120 8
    7. South Adams 7-2 112 6
    8. S. Putnam 7-2 94 5
    9. Churubusco 7-2 76 9
    10. Covenant Christian 5-4 18 10

    Others receiving votes: Sheridan 16, Perry Central 14, N. Central (Farmersburg) 6, N. Judson 4, Indpls Park Tudor 4, N. Decatur 2.

    Soccer

    BOYS

    AREA SEMI-STATE

    Saturday

    At Kokomo

    Class A

    Park Tudor vs. Westview, 1 p.m.

    Class 2A

    Bishop Dwenger vs. W. Lafayette, 3 p.m.

    Class 3A

    Noblesville vs. Chesterton, 5 p.m.

    ACAC ALL-CONFERENCE

    First Team

    Defenders: Lleyton Simmons (Heritage), Sam Handerson (Woodlan), Dylan Knapschafer (Jay County)

    Midfielders: Logan Reece (Her), Alex Martinez (Her), Braden Hall (Wd)

    Forwards: Cristian Marentes (JC), Barry Lomow (Her), Jordan Weatherbe (Wd)

    Goalie: Leroy Lepper (Her)

    At-Large: Gavin Muhlenkamp (JC)

    Second Team

    Defenders: Ian Matter (Her), Evan Niemeyer (Her), Jakob Lowe (Wd)

    Midfielders: Ethan Klepper (Wd), Dylan Marentes (JC), Garrett Frecker (Her)

    Forwards: Levi Muhlenkamp (JC), Dylan Hale (Her), Josh Dowlen (JC)

    Goalie: Ian Ruiz (JC)

    At-Large: Jaxon Coomer (Wd)

    GIRLS

    AREA SEMI-STATE

    Saturday

    At S.B. St. Joseph

    Class A

    Tipton vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.

    Class 2A

    Leo vs. Mishawaka Marian, 1 p.m.

    Class 3A

    Homestead vs. S.B. St. Joseph, 3 p.m.

    ACAC ALL-CONFERENCE

    First Team

    Defenders: Bekah Patterson (South Adams), Austin Gaff (Wd), Eliza Leininger (Wd)

    Midfielders: Gabi Bilbrey (JC), Adrienne Mckean (SA), Emma Dellinger (Wd)

    Forwards: Kristen Wynn (SA), Libby Cain (Her), Mara Bader (JC)

    Goalie: Tricia Ison (JC)

    At-Large: Alison Smith (SA)

    Second Team

    Defenders: Jayla Conner (SA), Alexis Glover (Her), Alizabeth Stotler (JC)

    Midfielders: Abby Zelt (Her), Molly Muhlenkamp (JC), Kaitlyn McAlexander (Wd)

    Forwards: Macie Hirschy (SA), Morgan DeHoff (JC), Gabriella Werling (Wd)

    Goalie: Zoe Eager (Wd)

    At-Large: Anna Lawson (Her)

    Volleyball

    AREA REGIONALS

    Saturday

    CLASS 4A

    Noblesville

    Carroll vs. Fishers, 10 a.m.

    McCutcheon vs. Homestead, noon

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 3A

    Norwell

    Bellmont vs. Angola, 10 a.m.

    Northwestern vs. NorthWood, noon

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Elwood Community

    Madison-Grant vs. Alex.-Monroe, 10 a.m.

    South Adams vs. Rossville, noon

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Culver Community

    Southwood vs. Blackhawk Ch., 10 a.m.

    Kouts vs. Triton, 12:30 p.m.

    Championship, 7 p.m.

