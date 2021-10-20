NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 3 3 0 0 6 14 6 Buffalo 3 3 0 0 6 12 4 Detroit 3 2 0 1 5 13 9 Toronto 4 2 1 1 5 8 7 Ottawa 3 2 1 0 4 7 7 Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 17 Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 Montreal 4 0 4 0 0 3 15

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 4 2 0 2 6 16 11 Washington 3 2 0 1 5 12 6 N.Y. Rangers 4 2 1 1 5 8 10 Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 9 5 New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 8 5 Columbus 3 2 1 0 4 11 7 Philadelphia 2 1 0 1 3 10 6 N.Y. Islanders 3 1 2 0 2 8 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 11 8 St. Louis 2 2 0 0 4 12 7 Dallas 4 2 2 0 4 8 9 Nashville 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 Colorado 3 1 2 0 2 10 13 Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 17 Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 8 17 Winnipeg 3 0 2 1 1 9 14

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 9 3 Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 8 4 Anaheim 3 2 1 0 4 8 5 Vancouver 4 1 2 1 3 10 15 Seattle 5 1 3 1 3 11 19 Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 9 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 2 9 7 Calgary 2 0 1 1 1 4 8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday

N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, OT

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 1

Anaheim 3, Calgary 2, OT

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Tuesday

Buffalo 5, Vancouver 2

San Jose 5, Montreal 0

Dallas 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 6, Colorado 3

New Jersey 4, Seattle 2

Detroit 4, Columbus 1

Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Chicago 1

Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 5, OT

Anaheim at Edmonton, late

Today

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

DETROIT 4,

COLUMBUS 1

Columbus 0 0 1 — 1 Detroit 0 0 4 — 4

First Period—None. Penalties—Laine, CBJ (Slashing), 11:17; Smith, DET (Cross Checking), 17:06.

Second Period—None. Penalties—Seider, DET (Delay of Game), 7:04; Sillinger, CBJ (High Sticking), 12:54; Kuraly, CBJ (Tripping), 13:20.

Third Period—1, Detroit, Raymond 1 (Larkin, Leddy), 6:17. 2, Detroit, Bertuzzi 5 (Larkin, Raymond), 8:53. 3, Columbus, Jenner 2 (Voracek, Laine), 12:51 (pp). 4, Detroit, Namestnikov 2 (Erne, Staal), 18:46 (en). 5, Detroit, Erne 1 (Rasmussen, Namestnikov), 19:50 (en). Penalties—Harrington, CBJ (Tripping), 2:15; Namestnikov, DET (Roughing), 9:18; Bertuzzi, DET (Roughing), 12:01.

Shots on Goal—Columbus 8-5-10—23. Detroit 13-18-14—45.

Power-play opportunities—Columbus 1 of 4; Detroit 0 of 4.

Goalies—Columbus, Korpisalo 0-1-0 (43 shots-41 saves). Detroit, Greiss 2-0-0 (23-22).

A—14,165 (20,000). T—2:28.

Referees—Peter MacDougall, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen—David Brisebois, Kyle Flemington.

N.Y. ISLANDERS 4, CHICAGO 1

N.Y. Islanders 0 1 3 — 4 Chicago 0 0 1 — 1

First Period—None. Penalties—Parise, NYI (Slashing), 11:14; Hardman, CHI (Tripping), 16:34; Mayfield, NYI (Cross Checking), 19:17.

Second Period—1, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 1, 4:08. Penalties—Jones, CHI (Hooking), 17:54.

Third Period—2, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 2, 0:48. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 3 (Pageau), 8:51. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck 1, 11:06. 5, Chicago, Entwistle 1 (Gustafsson, Dach), 19:34. Penalties—Martin, NYI (Fighting), 8:07; Khaira, CHI (Fighting), 8:07; Cizikas, NYI (Tripping), 13:31.

Shots on Goal—N.Y. Islanders 9-12-8—29. Chicago 18-13-9—40.

Power-play opportunities—N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 3.

Goalies—N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 0-2-0 (40 shots-39 saves). Chicago, Fleury 0-2-0 (29-25).

A—0 (19,717). T—2:26.

Referees—Trevor Hanson, Furman South. Linesmen—Jonathan Deschamps, Ryan Galloway.

ECHL

Thursday

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Friday

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Greenville at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.