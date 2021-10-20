Wednesday, October 20, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|6
|Buffalo
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|12
|4
|Detroit
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|13
|9
|Toronto
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|7
|Ottawa
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|7
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|17
|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Montreal
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|15
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|16
|11
|Washington
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|6
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|10
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|5
|New Jersey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|5
|Columbus
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|7
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|6
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|11
|8
|St. Louis
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|7
|Dallas
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|9
|Nashville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Colorado
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|13
|Arizona
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|17
|Chicago
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|17
|Winnipeg
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|9
|14
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|3
|Edmonton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|4
|Anaheim
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|5
|Vancouver
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|10
|15
|Seattle
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|11
|19
|Vegas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|9
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|7
|Calgary
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|8
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday
N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, OT
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 1
Anaheim 3, Calgary 2, OT
St. Louis 7, Arizona 4
Tuesday
Buffalo 5, Vancouver 2
San Jose 5, Montreal 0
Dallas 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 6, Colorado 3
New Jersey 4, Seattle 2
Detroit 4, Columbus 1
Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Chicago 1
Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 5, OT
Anaheim at Edmonton, late
Today
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Friday
San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
DETROIT 4,
COLUMBUS 1
|Columbus
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Detroit
|0
|0
|4
|—
|4
First Period—None. Penalties—Laine, CBJ (Slashing), 11:17; Smith, DET (Cross Checking), 17:06.
Second Period—None. Penalties—Seider, DET (Delay of Game), 7:04; Sillinger, CBJ (High Sticking), 12:54; Kuraly, CBJ (Tripping), 13:20.
Third Period—1, Detroit, Raymond 1 (Larkin, Leddy), 6:17. 2, Detroit, Bertuzzi 5 (Larkin, Raymond), 8:53. 3, Columbus, Jenner 2 (Voracek, Laine), 12:51 (pp). 4, Detroit, Namestnikov 2 (Erne, Staal), 18:46 (en). 5, Detroit, Erne 1 (Rasmussen, Namestnikov), 19:50 (en). Penalties—Harrington, CBJ (Tripping), 2:15; Namestnikov, DET (Roughing), 9:18; Bertuzzi, DET (Roughing), 12:01.
Shots on Goal—Columbus 8-5-10—23. Detroit 13-18-14—45.
Power-play opportunities—Columbus 1 of 4; Detroit 0 of 4.
Goalies—Columbus, Korpisalo 0-1-0 (43 shots-41 saves). Detroit, Greiss 2-0-0 (23-22).
A—14,165 (20,000). T—2:28.
Referees—Peter MacDougall, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen—David Brisebois, Kyle Flemington.
N.Y. ISLANDERS 4, CHICAGO 1
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|1
|3
|—
|4
|Chicago
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Period—None. Penalties—Parise, NYI (Slashing), 11:14; Hardman, CHI (Tripping), 16:34; Mayfield, NYI (Cross Checking), 19:17.
Second Period—1, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 1, 4:08. Penalties—Jones, CHI (Hooking), 17:54.
Third Period—2, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 2, 0:48. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 3 (Pageau), 8:51. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck 1, 11:06. 5, Chicago, Entwistle 1 (Gustafsson, Dach), 19:34. Penalties—Martin, NYI (Fighting), 8:07; Khaira, CHI (Fighting), 8:07; Cizikas, NYI (Tripping), 13:31.
Shots on Goal—N.Y. Islanders 9-12-8—29. Chicago 18-13-9—40.
Power-play opportunities—N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 3.
Goalies—N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 0-2-0 (40 shots-39 saves). Chicago, Fleury 0-2-0 (29-25).
A—0 (19,717). T—2:26.
Referees—Trevor Hanson, Furman South. Linesmen—Jonathan Deschamps, Ryan Galloway.
ECHL
Thursday
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Friday
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Greenville at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story