The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, October 20, 2021 1:00 am

    SOCCER

    MLS

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    New England 20 4 6 66 59 36
    Nashville 11 3 15 48 46 26
    Philadelphia 12 7 10 46 40 29
    Orlando City 12 8 9 45 42 41
    Atlanta 11 9 9 42 39 33
    D.C. United 12 12 5 41 49 41
    CF Montréal 11 10 8 41 42 39
    N.Y. City FC 11 11 7 40 44 33
    New York 11 11 7 40 35 30
    Columbus 10 12 7 37 36 39
    Inter Miami CF 9 15 5 32 25 47
    Chicago 7 16 7 28 31 48
    Toronto FC 6 16 7 25 34 56
    Cincinnati 4 17 8 20 29 55

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    Seattle 17 6 6 57 49 25
    Sporting K.C. 15 7 7 52 52 33
    Colorado 14 6 9 51 42 31
    Portland 14 11 4 46 46 46
    Real Salt Lake 12 11 6 42 48 45
    LA Galaxy 12 11 6 42 41 46
    Minn. United 11 10 8 41 32 35
    Vancouver 10 9 10 40 37 39
    Los Angeles FC 10 12 7 37 43 42
    San Jose 8 12 9 33 36 47
    Houston 6 12 12 30 35 46
    FC Dallas 6 13 10 28 39 47
    Austin FC 7 18 4 25 29 45

    NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

    Today

    Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

    CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

    New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

    New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

    Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

    Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

    LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

    Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

    Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

    Austin FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

    Saturday

    Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

    New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.

    D.C. United at N.Y. City FC, 7:30 p.m.

    Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

    CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

    Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

    Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

    FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

    Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

    Sunday

    Houston at Austin FC, 5 p.m.

    New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  