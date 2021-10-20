TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Fired third-base coach Phil Nevin, hitting coach Marcus Thames and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere. Signed manager Aaron Boone to a three-year contract.

BASKETBALL

NBA

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Gary Payton II.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Exercised third-year options on G Anthony Edwards and F Jaden McDaniels.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Josh Mauro to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LT Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. Signed RB Le’Veon Bell. Signed G James Carpenter and OLB Joe Thomas to the practice squad. Released OLB Chris Smith from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed P Ryan Winslow. Placed WR Brandon Zylstra on injured reserve. Signed RB Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Deon Bush on injured reserve. Placed LB Robert Quinn on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DB Teez Tabor from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed RB Chris Thompson to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted RB John Kelly from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed RB Kareem Hunt and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve. Activated WR Ja’Marcus Bradley from injured reserve to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived RB Nick Ralston. Released DB Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Alexander Johnson and OLB Andre Mintze on injured reserve. Released WR David Moore. Signed ILBs Curtis Robinson and Barrington Wade. Signed LB Pita Taumoepenu to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Aaron Adeoye to the practice squad. Released CB Quinton Dunbar from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DE Whitney Mercilus and WR/KR Andre Roberts. Signed LB Connor Strachan to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Antwaun Woods. Promoted K Michael Badgley from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated QB Sam Ehlinger from injured reserve. Placed WR Parris Campbell on injured reserve. Waived QB Jacob Eason and DT Chris Williams. Placed S Jordan Lucas and CB Marvell Tell III on the practice squad injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released K Josh Lambo and OL Rashaad Coward.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed LB Shilique Calhoun to the practice squad. Released C Darryl Williams from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted RB Buddy Howell and CB Donte Deayon from their practice squad to the active roster. Placed RB Jake Funk and TE Johnny Mundt on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Vince Biegel to the practice squad. Released LB Shaquem Griffin from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released RB Ameer Abdullah. Designated RB Kene Nwangwu return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Myles Bryant. Placed DL Chase Winovich on injured reserve. Signed K Riley Patterson to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Lamar Miller, LB Lakiem Williams and G Forrest Lamp to the practice squad. Designated LB Kwon Alexander, DE Marcus Davenport and WR Tre’Quan Smith return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LT Andrew Thomas and WR C.J. Board on injured reserve. Promoted T Korey Cunningham and WR Dante Pettis from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Bernardrick McKinney, WR Travis Toivonen and T Derrick Kelly to the practice squad. Released TE Jake Hausmann and G Cole Banwart from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted CB Rashard Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived OL John Molchon. Re-signed WR Jayden Mickens to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated S Brady Breeze from injured reserve. Waived P Johnny Townsend. Placed CB Caleb Farley and WR Cameron Batson on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Re-signed K Chris Blewitt to the practice squad. Signed LB De’Jon Harris to the practice squad. Released WR Kelvin Harmon and S Cole Luke from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

NHL

EDMONTON OILERS — Loaned C Ryan McLeod to Bakersfield (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled LW Dmytro Timashov from Bridgeport (AHL) loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned D Egor Zamula and C Max Willman to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled G Joey Daccord from Charlotte (AHL). Returned RW Kole Lind to Charlotte (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Hunter Shepard to South Carolina (ECHL) from Hershey (AHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired G Antoine Bibeau from Charlotte (AHL).

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed Fs Carlos and Michael Turner. Loaned F Matthew Wedman to Belleville (AHL).

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Samuel Hunter and Fs Brett Van OS and Mike Gornall.

IDAHO STELLHEADS — Signed D Clint Filbrandt.

INDY FUEL — Acquired G Cole Morris from Rockford (AHL).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed D Tyler Rockwell and F Raymond Brice.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Waived G Kai Edmonds.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed G Ryan Novalis.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed D Darick Louis-Jean.

TULSA OILERS — Signed D Duggie Lagrone. Released G Devin Williams.