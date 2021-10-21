Houston Boston

ab r h bi ab r h bi Altuve 2b 4 2 1 1 Schwrbr 1b 4 0 0 0 Brantley lf 5 1 2 3 Hrnándz cf 5 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 2 1 1 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 2 1 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 2 Correa ss 5 1 2 0 Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 Tucker rf 5 0 1 1 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 McCormick cf 2 0 1 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0 Siri cf 0 0 0 0 Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Castro ph-c 2 1 1 1 Totals 38 9 12 8 Totals 33 2 5 2 Houston 100 000 017—9 Boston 200 000 000—2

E—Bregman (1), Devers (1), Pérez (). DP—Houston 0, Boston 1. LOB—Houston 7, Boston 11. 2B—Correa (1), Brantley (1), Bogaerts (2). 3B—Arroyo (1). HR—Bregman (1), Altuve (2), Bogaerts (1). SB—Verdugo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston

Greinke 1 1/3 1 2 2 3 0 Raley 2/3 0 0 0 1 1 Javier 3 2 0 0 2 3 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gravemn W,1-0 2 0 0 0 1 2 Pressly 1 2 0 0 0 3

Boston

Pivetta 5 2 1 1 2 3 J.Taylor H,2 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 Ottavino H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 Whitlock BS,1 2 3 1 1 0 0 Eovaldi L,1-1 2/3 2 4 4 2 2 Pérez 1/3 4 3 2 1 0

Javier pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. WP—Pivetta. Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Dave Rackley; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Bill Welke. T—4:04. A—38,010 (37,755).

Share this article Email story