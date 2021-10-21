The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, October 21, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    POSTSEASON

    LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

    (Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

    American League

    Houston 3, Boston 2

    Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4

    Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5

    Oct. 18: Boston 12, Houston 3

    Oct. 19: Houston 9, Boston 2

    Oct. 20: Houston 9, Boston 1

    Fri.: Boston (Eovaldi 11-9) at Houston, 8 p.m.

    x-Sat.: Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.

    National League

    Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 1

    Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2

    Oct. 17: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 4

    Oct. 19: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 5

    Oct. 20: Atlanta 9, Los Angeles 2

    Today: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

    x-Sat.: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 5 or 8 p.m.

    x-Sun.: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

    HOUSTON 9,

    BOSTON 1

    Houston Boston
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Altuve 2b 4 2 1 0 Hrnándz cf 4 0 0 0
    Brantley lf 5 1 2 1 Schwrbr 1b 4 0 0 0
    Bregman 3b 3 1 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0
    Alvarez dh 5 2 3 3 Devers 3b 3 1 2 1
    Correa ss 4 1 0 0 Martinez dh 1 0 0 0
    Tucker rf 4 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
    Gurriel 1b 5 1 3 3 Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0
    Siri cf 5 0 1 2 Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0
    Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0
    Totals 38 9 11 9 Totals 28 1 3 1
    Houston 010 005 102—9
    Boston 000 000 100—1

    E—Schwarber (1), Robles (). DP—Houston 2, Boston 1. LOB—Houston 8, Boston 2. 2B—Alvarez (1), Gurriel (1), Vázquez (1). HR—Alvarez (1), Devers (3).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Houston

    Valdez W,1-0 8 3 1 1 1 5
    Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 0

    Boston

    Sale L,0-1 5 1/3 3 4 2 2 7
    Brasier 2/3 3 2 2 0 1
    Robles 2/3 2 1 0 0 0
    Hernandez 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
    Sawamura 2/3 1 0 0 1 1
    Pérez 1 2 2 2 2 0

    HBP—Valdez (Martinez). WP—Sawamura. Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Alan Porter; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Rob Drake; Right, Laz Diaz; Left, Bill Miller. T—3:32. A—37,599 (37,755).

    LATE TUESDAY

    HOUSTON 9,

    BOSTON 2

    Houston Boston
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Altuve 2b 4 2 1 1 Schwrbr 1b 4 0 0 0
    Brantley lf 5 1 2 3 Hrnándz cf 5 0 1 0
    Bregman 3b 4 2 1 1 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0
    Alvarez dh 4 1 2 1 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 2
    Correa ss 5 1 2 0 Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0
    Tucker rf 5 0 1 1 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0
    Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0
    McCormick cf 2 0 1 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0
    Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0
    Siri cf 0 0 0 0 Shaw ph 1 0 0 0
    Maldonado c 2 0 0 0
    Castro ph-c 2 1 1 1
    Totals 38 9 12 8 Totals 33 2 5 2
    Houston 100 000 017—9
    Boston 200 000 000—2

    E—Bregman (1), Devers (1), Pérez (). DP—Houston 0, Boston 1. LOB—Houston 7, Boston 11. 2B—Correa (1), Brantley (1), Bogaerts (2). 3B—Arroyo (1). HR—Bregman (1), Altuve (2), Bogaerts (1). SB—Verdugo (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Houston

    Greinke 1 1/3 1 2 2 3 0
    Raley 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
    Javier 3 2 0 0 2 3
    Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Gravemn W,1-0 2 0 0 0 1 2
    Pressly 1 2 0 0 0 3

    Boston

    Pivetta 5 2 1 1 2 3
    J.Taylor H,2 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
    Ottavino H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
    Whitlock BS,1 2 3 1 1 0 0
    Eovaldi L,1-1 2/3 2 4 4 2 2
    Pérez 1/3 4 3 2 1 0

    Javier pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. WP—Pivetta. Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Dave Rackley; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Bill Welke. T—4:04. A—38,010 (37,755).

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  