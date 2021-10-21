Thursday, October 21, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
POSTSEASON
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
American League
Houston 3, Boston 2
Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4
Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5
Oct. 18: Boston 12, Houston 3
Oct. 19: Houston 9, Boston 2
Oct. 20: Houston 9, Boston 1
Fri.: Boston (Eovaldi 11-9) at Houston, 8 p.m.
x-Sat.: Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.
National League
Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 1
Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2
Oct. 17: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 4
Oct. 19: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 5
Oct. 20: Atlanta 9, Los Angeles 2
Today: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
x-Sat.: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 5 or 8 p.m.
x-Sun.: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
HOUSTON 9,
BOSTON 1
|Houston
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Hrnándz cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Schwrbr 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Siri cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|38
|9
|11
|9
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|Houston
|010
|005
|102—9
|Boston
|000
|000
|100—1
E—Schwarber (1), Robles (). DP—Houston 2, Boston 1. LOB—Houston 8, Boston 2. 2B—Alvarez (1), Gurriel (1), Vázquez (1). HR—Alvarez (1), Devers (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Houston
|Valdez W,1-0
|8
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Boston
|Sale L,0-1
|5 1/3
|3
|4
|2
|2
|7
|Brasier
|2/3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Robles
|2/3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sawamura
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pérez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
HBP—Valdez (Martinez). WP—Sawamura. Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Alan Porter; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Rob Drake; Right, Laz Diaz; Left, Bill Miller. T—3:32. A—37,599 (37,755).
LATE TUESDAY
HOUSTON 9,
BOSTON 2
|Houston
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Schwrbr 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Hrnándz cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Siri cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castro ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|8
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|Houston
|100
|000
|017—9
|Boston
|200
|000
|000—2
E—Bregman (1), Devers (1), Pérez (). DP—Houston 0, Boston 1. LOB—Houston 7, Boston 11. 2B—Correa (1), Brantley (1), Bogaerts (2). 3B—Arroyo (1). HR—Bregman (1), Altuve (2), Bogaerts (1). SB—Verdugo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Houston
|Greinke
|1 1/3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Raley
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Javier
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gravemn W,1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pressly
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
Boston
|Pivetta
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|J.Taylor H,2
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottavino H,1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Whitlock BS,1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Eovaldi L,1-1
|2/3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Pérez
|1/3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
Javier pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. WP—Pivetta. Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Dave Rackley; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Bill Welke. T—4:04. A—38,010 (37,755).
