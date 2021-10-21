HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

AREA SECTIONALS

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

CLASS 6A

Sectional 3

Oct. 29: Homestead at Carroll

Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner

CLASS 5A

Sectional 11

Oct. 29: Northrop at Snider

Oct. 29: North Side at Bishop Dwenger

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 4A

Sectional 19

Fri.: DeKalb at Wawasee

Fri.: Leo at East Noble

Fri.: Northridge at NorthWood

Fri.: Angola at Columbia City

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 20

Fri.: Marion at Wayne

Fri.: South Side at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

Fri.: Jay County at Mississinewa

Fri.: New Haven at Huntington North

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 3A

Sectional 26

Fri.: Lakeland at Glenn

Fri.: West Noble at Jimtown

Fri.: Mish. Marian at S.B. Washington

Fri.: Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 27

Fri.: Norwell at Maconaquah

Fri.: Northwestern at Concordia

Fri.: Oak Hill at Bellmont

Fri.: Heritage at Peru, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 2A

Sectional 35

Fri.: Bluffton at Eastside

Fri.: Whitko at Central Noble

Fri.: Fairfield vs. Bishop Luers, at Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

Fri.: Prairie Heights at Woodlan

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS A

Sectional 43

Fri.: Monroe Central at Wes-Del

Fri.: South Adams at Madison-Grant

Fri.: Southern Wells at Taylor

Fri.: Union City at Tri-Central

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 44

Fri.: Northfield at Fremont

Fri.: North Miami at Southwood

Fri.: Adams Central at Churubusco

Oct. 29: Triton vs. G1 winner

Oct. 29: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Soccer

BOYS

AREA SEMI-STATE

Saturday

At Kokomo

Class A

Park Tudor vs. Westview, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Bishop Dwenger vs. W. Lafayette, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Noblesville vs. Chesterton, 5 p.m.

GIRLS

AREA SEMI-STATE

Saturday

At S.B. St. Joseph

Class A

Tipton vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Leo vs. Mishawaka Marian, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Homestead vs. S.B. St. Joseph, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

AREA REGIONALS

Saturday

CLASS 4A

Noblesville

Carroll vs. Fishers, 10 a.m.

McCutcheon vs. Homestead, noon

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Norwell

Bellmont vs. Angola, 10 a.m.

Northwestern vs. NorthWood, noon

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Elwood Community

Madison-Grant vs. Alex.-Monroe, 10 a.m.

South Adams vs. Rossville, noon

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Culver Community

Southwood vs. Blackhawk Ch., 10 a.m.

Kouts vs. Triton, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.