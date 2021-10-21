Thursday, October 21, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
AREA SECTIONALS
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
CLASS 6A
Sectional 3
Oct. 29: Homestead at Carroll
Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner
CLASS 5A
Sectional 11
Oct. 29: Northrop at Snider
Oct. 29: North Side at Bishop Dwenger
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS 4A
Sectional 19
Fri.: DeKalb at Wawasee
Fri.: Leo at East Noble
Fri.: Northridge at NorthWood
Fri.: Angola at Columbia City
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
Sectional 20
Fri.: Marion at Wayne
Fri.: South Side at Delta, 7:30 p.m.
Fri.: Jay County at Mississinewa
Fri.: New Haven at Huntington North
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS 3A
Sectional 26
Fri.: Lakeland at Glenn
Fri.: West Noble at Jimtown
Fri.: Mish. Marian at S.B. Washington
Fri.: Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
Sectional 27
Fri.: Norwell at Maconaquah
Fri.: Northwestern at Concordia
Fri.: Oak Hill at Bellmont
Fri.: Heritage at Peru, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS 2A
Sectional 35
Fri.: Bluffton at Eastside
Fri.: Whitko at Central Noble
Fri.: Fairfield vs. Bishop Luers, at Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.
Fri.: Prairie Heights at Woodlan
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS A
Sectional 43
Fri.: Monroe Central at Wes-Del
Fri.: South Adams at Madison-Grant
Fri.: Southern Wells at Taylor
Fri.: Union City at Tri-Central
Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
Sectional 44
Fri.: Northfield at Fremont
Fri.: North Miami at Southwood
Fri.: Adams Central at Churubusco
Oct. 29: Triton vs. G1 winner
Oct. 29: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Nov. 5: Championship
Soccer
BOYS
AREA SEMI-STATE
Saturday
At Kokomo
Class A
Park Tudor vs. Westview, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Bishop Dwenger vs. W. Lafayette, 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Noblesville vs. Chesterton, 5 p.m.
GIRLS
AREA SEMI-STATE
Saturday
At S.B. St. Joseph
Class A
Tipton vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Leo vs. Mishawaka Marian, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Homestead vs. S.B. St. Joseph, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
AREA REGIONALS
Saturday
CLASS 4A
Noblesville
Carroll vs. Fishers, 10 a.m.
McCutcheon vs. Homestead, noon
Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Norwell
Bellmont vs. Angola, 10 a.m.
Northwestern vs. NorthWood, noon
Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Elwood Community
Madison-Grant vs. Alex.-Monroe, 10 a.m.
South Adams vs. Rossville, noon
Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
Culver Community
Southwood vs. Blackhawk Ch., 10 a.m.
Kouts vs. Triton, 12:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story