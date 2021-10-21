NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 3 3 0 0 6 14 6 Buffalo 3 3 0 0 6 12 4 Detroit 3 2 0 1 5 13 9 Toronto 4 2 1 1 5 8 7 Ottawa 3 2 1 0 4 7 7 Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 17 Boston 2 1 1 0 2 6 7 Montreal 4 0 4 0 0 3 15

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 4 2 0 2 6 16 11 Washington 3 2 0 1 5 12 6 N.Y. Rangers 4 2 1 1 5 8 10 Philadelphia 3 2 0 1 5 16 9 Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 9 5 New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 8 5 Columbus 3 2 1 0 4 11 7 N.Y. Islanders 3 1 2 0 2 8 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 11 8 St. Louis 2 2 0 0 4 12 7 Dallas 4 2 2 0 4 8 9 Nashville 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 Colorado 3 1 2 0 2 10 13 Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 17 Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 8 17 Winnipeg 3 0 2 1 1 9 14

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 3 3 0 0 6 14 9 San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 9 3 Anaheim 4 2 1 0 4 13 11 Vancouver 4 1 2 1 3 10 15 Seattle 5 1 3 1 3 11 19 Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 9 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 2 9 7 Calgary 2 0 1 1 1 4 8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday

N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, OT

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 1

Anaheim 3, Calgary 2, OT

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Tuesday

Buffalo 5, Vancouver 2

San Jose 5, Montreal 0

Dallas 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 6, Colorado 3

New Jersey 4, Seattle 2

Detroit 4, Columbus 1

Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Chicago 1

Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 5, OT

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 5

Wednesday

Philadelphia 6, Boston 3

St. Louis at Vegas, late

Today

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

ECHL

Today

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Friday

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Greenville at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.