    Thursday, October 21, 2021 1:00 am

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Florida 3 3 0 0 6 14 6
    Buffalo 3 3 0 0 6 12 4
    Detroit 3 2 0 1 5 13 9
    Toronto 4 2 1 1 5 8 7
    Ottawa 3 2 1 0 4 7 7
    Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 17
    Boston 2 1 1 0 2 6 7
    Montreal 4 0 4 0 0 3 15

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Pittsburgh 4 2 0 2 6 16 11
    Washington 3 2 0 1 5 12 6
    N.Y. Rangers 4 2 1 1 5 8 10
    Philadelphia 3 2 0 1 5 16 9
    Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 9 5
    New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 8 5
    Columbus 3 2 1 0 4 11 7
    N.Y. Islanders 3 1 2 0 2 8 12

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 11 8
    St. Louis 2 2 0 0 4 12 7
    Dallas 4 2 2 0 4 8 9
    Nashville 3 1 2 0 2 7 8
    Colorado 3 1 2 0 2 10 13
    Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 17
    Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 8 17
    Winnipeg 3 0 2 1 1 9 14

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Edmonton 3 3 0 0 6 14 9
    San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 9 3
    Anaheim 4 2 1 0 4 13 11
    Vancouver 4 1 2 1 3 10 15
    Seattle 5 1 3 1 3 11 19
    Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 9
    Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 2 9 7
    Calgary 2 0 1 1 1 4 8

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

    Monday

    N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, OT

    Philadelphia 6, Seattle 1

    Anaheim 3, Calgary 2, OT

    St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

    Tuesday

    Buffalo 5, Vancouver 2

    San Jose 5, Montreal 0

    Dallas 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO

    Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1

    Washington 6, Colorado 3

    New Jersey 4, Seattle 2

    Detroit 4, Columbus 1

    Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1

    N.Y. Islanders 4, Chicago 1

    Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 5, OT

    Edmonton 6, Anaheim 5

    Wednesday

    Philadelphia 6, Boston 3

    St. Louis at Vegas, late

    Today

    Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

    Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

    N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

    San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

    Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

    Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

    Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

    N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

    Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

    Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

    Friday

    San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

    Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

    Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

    ECHL

    Today

    Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

    Friday

    Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

    Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

    Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

    Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

    Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

    Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

    Saturday

    Greenville at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

    Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

    Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

    Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

    Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

    Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

    Maine at Worcester, 7:30 p.m.

    Wichita at Allen, 8 p.m.

    Iowa at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

    Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

