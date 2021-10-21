Thursday, October 21, 2021 1:00 am
Lineup
(T) - taped (JIP) - joined in progress
TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS
BASEBALL
NLCS, Atlanta-L.A. Dodgers, TBS, 8 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA, Dallas-Atlanta, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
NBA, L.A. Clippers-Golden State, TNT, 10 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College, Tulane-SMU, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
NFL, Denver-Cleveland, Fox/NFL Net, 8:20 p.m.
GOLF
European PGA, Mallorca Open, TGC, 7:30 a.m.
LPGA, BMW Championship, TGC, 2 p.m.
PGA, Zozo Championship, TGC, 11:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College, Northwestern-Purdue, BTN, 8 p.m.
International Friendly, women, U.S.-South Korea, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
RADIO
FOOTBALL
NFL, Denver-Cleveland, 1380 AM, 8:20 p.m.
TV, radio listings subject to change
