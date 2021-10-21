The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, October 21, 2021 1:00 am

    Lineup

    (T) - taped (JIP) - joined in progress

    TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS

    BASEBALL

    NLCS, Atlanta-L.A. Dodgers, TBS, 8 p.m.

    BASKETBALL

    NBA, Dallas-Atlanta, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

    NBA, L.A. Clippers-Golden State, TNT, 10 p.m.

    FOOTBALL

    College, Tulane-SMU, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

    NFL, Denver-Cleveland, Fox/NFL Net, 8:20 p.m.

    GOLF

    European PGA, Mallorca Open, TGC, 7:30 a.m.

    LPGA, BMW Championship, TGC, 2 p.m.

    PGA, Zozo Championship, TGC, 11:30 p.m.

    SOCCER

    College, Northwestern-Purdue, BTN, 8 p.m.

    International Friendly, women, U.S.-South Korea, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

    RADIO

    FOOTBALL

    NFL, Denver-Cleveland, 1380 AM, 8:20 p.m.

    TV, radio listings subject to change 

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  