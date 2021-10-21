MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA New England 21 4 6 69 62 38 Nashville 11 3 16 49 47 27 Philadelphia 12 8 10 46 42 32 Orlando City 12 8 10 46 43 42 Atlanta 11 9 10 43 40 34 CF Montréal 11 10 9 42 43 40 D.C. United 12 13 5 41 51 44 NY City FC 11 11 8 41 45 34 New York 11 11 7 40 35 30 Columbus 10 12 8 38 37 40 Inter Miami CF 10 15 5 35 28 47 Chicago 8 16 7 31 35 51 Toronto FC 6 17 7 25 34 59 Cincinnati 4 18 8 20 32 59

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 17 6 6 57 49 25 Sporting K.C. 15 7 7 52 52 33 Colorado 14 6 9 51 42 31 Portland 14 11 4 46 46 46 LA Galaxy 13 11 6 45 44 46 Minn. United 12 10 8 44 35 37 Real Salt Lake 12 11 6 42 48 45 Los Angeles FC 11 12 7 40 46 44 Vancouver 10 9 10 40 37 39 San Jose 8 12 9 33 36 47 Houston 6 13 12 30 35 49 FC Dallas 6 14 10 28 41 50 Austin FC 7 18 4 25 29 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one for tie

Wednesday

Chicago 4, Cincinnati 3

CF Montréal 1, Orlando City 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie

New England 3, D.C. United 2

Miami 3, Toronto FC 0

Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 2

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2

Columbus 1, Nashville 1, tie

LA Galaxy 3, Houston 0

Seattle at Colorado, late

Vancouver at Portland, late

Austin FC at San Jose, late

Saturday

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at N.Y. City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.