Thursday, October 21, 2021 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|21
|4
|6
|69
|62
|38
|Nashville
|11
|3
|16
|49
|47
|27
|Philadelphia
|12
|8
|10
|46
|42
|32
|Orlando City
|12
|8
|10
|46
|43
|42
|Atlanta
|11
|9
|10
|43
|40
|34
|CF Montréal
|11
|10
|9
|42
|43
|40
|D.C. United
|12
|13
|5
|41
|51
|44
|NY City FC
|11
|11
|8
|41
|45
|34
|New York
|11
|11
|7
|40
|35
|30
|Columbus
|10
|12
|8
|38
|37
|40
|Inter Miami CF
|10
|15
|5
|35
|28
|47
|Chicago
|8
|16
|7
|31
|35
|51
|Toronto FC
|6
|17
|7
|25
|34
|59
|Cincinnati
|4
|18
|8
|20
|32
|59
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|17
|6
|6
|57
|49
|25
|Sporting K.C.
|15
|7
|7
|52
|52
|33
|Colorado
|14
|6
|9
|51
|42
|31
|Portland
|14
|11
|4
|46
|46
|46
|LA Galaxy
|13
|11
|6
|45
|44
|46
|Minn. United
|12
|10
|8
|44
|35
|37
|Real Salt Lake
|12
|11
|6
|42
|48
|45
|Los Angeles FC
|11
|12
|7
|40
|46
|44
|Vancouver
|10
|9
|10
|40
|37
|39
|San Jose
|8
|12
|9
|33
|36
|47
|Houston
|6
|13
|12
|30
|35
|49
|FC Dallas
|6
|14
|10
|28
|41
|50
|Austin FC
|7
|18
|4
|25
|29
|45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one for tie
Wednesday
Chicago 4, Cincinnati 3
CF Montréal 1, Orlando City 1, tie
New York City FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie
New England 3, D.C. United 2
Miami 3, Toronto FC 0
Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 2
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2
Columbus 1, Nashville 1, tie
LA Galaxy 3, Houston 0
Seattle at Colorado, late
Vancouver at Portland, late
Austin FC at San Jose, late
Saturday
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.
D.C. United at N.Y. City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
