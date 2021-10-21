The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, October 21, 2021 1:00 am

    SOCCER

    MLS

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    New England 21 4 6 69 62 38
    Nashville 11 3 16 49 47 27
    Philadelphia 12 8 10 46 42 32
    Orlando City 12 8 10 46 43 42
    Atlanta 11 9 10 43 40 34
    CF Montréal 11 10 9 42 43 40
    D.C. United 12 13 5 41 51 44
    NY City FC 11 11 8 41 45 34
    New York 11 11 7 40 35 30
    Columbus 10 12 8 38 37 40
    Inter Miami CF 10 15 5 35 28 47
    Chicago 8 16 7 31 35 51
    Toronto FC 6 17 7 25 34 59
    Cincinnati 4 18 8 20 32 59

    Western Conference

    W L T Pts GF GA
    Seattle 17 6 6 57 49 25
    Sporting K.C. 15 7 7 52 52 33
    Colorado 14 6 9 51 42 31
    Portland 14 11 4 46 46 46
    LA Galaxy 13 11 6 45 44 46
    Minn. United 12 10 8 44 35 37
    Real Salt Lake 12 11 6 42 48 45
    Los Angeles FC 11 12 7 40 46 44
    Vancouver 10 9 10 40 37 39
    San Jose 8 12 9 33 36 47
    Houston 6 13 12 30 35 49
    FC Dallas 6 14 10 28 41 50
    Austin FC 7 18 4 25 29 45

    NOTE: Three points for victory, one for tie

    Wednesday

    Chicago 4, Cincinnati 3

    CF Montréal 1, Orlando City 1, tie

    New York City FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie

    New England 3, D.C. United 2

    Miami 3, Toronto FC 0

    Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 2

    Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2

    Columbus 1, Nashville 1, tie

    LA Galaxy 3, Houston 0

    Seattle at Colorado, late

    Vancouver at Portland, late

    Austin FC at San Jose, late

    Saturday

    Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

    New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.

    D.C. United at N.Y. City FC, 7:30 p.m.

    Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

    CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

    Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

    Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

    FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

    Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

