    Thursday, October 21, 2021 1:00 am

    TRANSACTIONS

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    American League

    TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Joakim Soria from the COVID-19 list. Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment.

    National league

    ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Steve Mullins senior vice president of corporate partnerships, media and events.

    MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released hitting coach Andy Haines.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE David Wells to the practice squad.

    BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated TE Nick Boyle return from injured reserve. Signed C Adam Redmond to the practice squad. Placed OT Brandon Knight on the did not report list.

    CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated OT Hakeen Adeniji return from injured reserve to practice.

    DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Nick Ralston to the practice squad.

    DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed WR David Moore to the practice squad. Signed WR Tyrie Cleveland to the active roster.

    DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Geronimo Allison to the active roster. Designated DL Da’Shawn hand return from injured reserve to practice.

    HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated DL Ross Blacklock from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Connor Strachan to the practice squad. Signed OL Jimmy Morrissey.

    INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated G Quentin Nelson and WR Dezmon Patmon return from injured reserve to practice. Signed CB Darqueze Dennard, S Josh Jones and DT Chris Williams to the practice squad. Signed DT Antwaun Woods.

    LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OL D.J. Fluker and CB Desmond Trufant. Placed S Roderic Teamer on injured reserve.

    LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Grant Haley and TE Jared Pinkney to the practice squad.

    NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated OLB Elerson Smith and DB Aaron Robinson return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DL Woodrow Hamilton to the practice squad.

    PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Richard Rodgers to the practice squad. Released OT Casey Tucker from the practice squad. Designated TE Tyree Jackson and S K’Von Wallace return from injured reserve to practice.

    SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed QB Jacob Eason off waivers from Baltimore.

    TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G John Molchon to the practice squad. Released WR Travis Jonsen from the practice squad.

    TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Greg Mabin and OL Bobby Hart. Designated OL Daniel Munyer and DL Larrell Murchison return from injured reserve to practice.

    WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Re-signed WR Kelvin Harmon to the practice squad. Released K Dustin Hopkins. Signed K Chris Blewitt.

    Canadian Football League

    WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Winston Rose and RB Shaq Cooper.

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    CALGARY FLAMES — Waived C Glenn Gawdin.

    COLORADO AVALANCHE — Returned LW Gabriel Landeskog from suspension.

    COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Gabriel Carlsson from Cleveland (AHL).

    OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Filip Gustavsson to Belleville (AHL).

    SEATTLE KRAKEN — Assigned G Antoine Bibeau to Charlotte (AHL) from Allen (ECHL).

    WINNIPEG JETS — Loaned C Cole Perfetti to Manitoba (AHL).

    AHL

    ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Acquired LW Nic Petan.

    CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Loaned C Ryan Lohin to Allen (ECHL).

    LAVAL ROCKET - Acquired C Alex Belzile.

    MANITOBA MOOSE — Loaned RW Isaac Johnson to Newfoundland (ECHL).

    MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Loaned D Jake Mclaughlin to Florida (ECHL).

    PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Loaned RW Justin Brazeau to Maine (ECHL).

    STOCKTON HEAT — Loaned C Ryan Olsen to Kansas City (ECHL).

    ECHL

    GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Shawn Cameron.

    Newsletters  